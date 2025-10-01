'The Entire World Is Watching': US Lawmakers Demand Protection for Gaza Flotilla From Israeli Attacks

A group of Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives are demanding that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio protect the civilians aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is headed to deliver humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians in Gaza.

Led by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the Democrats on Monday sent Rubio a letter warning that the flotilla's passengers are "at serious risk" as their ships enter the final leg of their journey to Gaza.

"Hundreds of brave civilian volunteers from over 40 countries—including the United States—have set sail to Gaza to deliver essential aid, establish a humanitarian corridor, and save lives," they said. "Already, flotilla ships have been targeted and attacked by drones on at least three occasions."

The lawmakers also noted that the flotilla has been facing "communications jamming, daily harassment and surveillance from the skies, and increasingly threatening rhetoric from Israeli government officials."

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last week it would take "all necessary measures" to stop the humanitarian flotilla from delivering aid to Palestinians, more than 400 of whom have starved to death so far due to Israel's near-total blockade.

The Democrats emphasized the importance of allowing the flotilla to pass through the Israeli naval blockade so that it can complete its mission to deliver aid.

"Famine and mass starvation are underway and worsening in Gaza, threatening the very survival of Gaza's entire Palestinian population of over 2 million people," they said. "This forced starvation is a direct result of the Israeli government's siege and blockade of the territory, which has prevented nearly all food and humanitarian aid from entry."

Later in the letter, the lawmakers condemned Rubio for not protecting past aid flotillas that had been intercepted by the Israeli military, and argued that "the 24 American citizens on board these ships cannot afford another failure of American leadership."

"The United States has an obligation to protect its citizens from foreign attack," they wrote.

Rep. Melanie Stanbury (D-N.M.) backed her colleagues' demand for protection of the flotilla in a social media statement on Tuesday.

"The Global Sumud Flotilla is set to arrive in Gaza in the next 24 hours," she wrote. "Fifty boats from across the world, bringing aid and food to the people of Gaza. We are calling for their safe passage, an end to the blockade, and unrestricted humanitarian aid to all those suffering now! The entire world is watching."

Watch a video live stream of the flotilla below.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

David Adler, co-general coordinator of Progressive International and one of the organizers aboard the flotilla, said in a social media post as the humanitarians neared Gaza that "even if we do not complete our mission this time, the Sumud flotilla has already achieved so much."

"The flotilla has rallied the world's attention once again to the suffering of the people of Gaza," he said. "The flotilla has joined land and sea in the mass mobilization of millions. And the flotilla has forced reluctant states into active confrontation with the illegal siege that has starved the people of Palestine and robbed them of their right to self-determination."

The House Democrats' letter came days after a group of progressive lawmakers in the US Senate sent Rubio a letter demanding the he put pressure on Israel to stop it from attacking the flotilla.

The governments of Italy and Spain last week sent navy ships to help protect the flotilla, which set sail one month ago with the goal of breaking through the Israeli military blockade that has for months prevented aid from reaching Gaza, causing famine in the exclave.

Passengers on the flotilla include Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg; American actress Susan Sarandon; Irish actor Liam Cunningham; Portuguese politician Mariana Mortágua; former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau; and Mandla Mandela, the grandson of former South African President Nelson Mandela.

Also on Wednesday, Amnesty International demanded that states including the US provide protection to the flotilla as it enters a "high-risk zone" where organizers expect to be intercepted.

"The persistent inaction of states in the face of Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip has forced activists from across the world to take peaceful measures to break the siege," said the group. "States have a responsibility to guarantee the flotilla’s safe passage. They must step up pressure to protect the flotilla and demand an end of Israel's genocide, and of its unlawful blockade once and for all."