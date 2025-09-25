Progressive Senators Tell Rubio to Demand Israel Not Attack Sumud Flotilla, Which is Carrying Americans

A group of Democratic senators is urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to pressure Israel not to attack the Gaza aid flotilla after the activists aboard warned they were facing an imminent threat.

The letter was sent on Wednesday by Democratic Sens. Ed Markey (Mass.), Jeff Merkley (Ore.), Chris Van Hollen (Md.), and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.).

The lawmakers stated that "the Global Sumud Flotilla is currently sailing across the Mediterranean Sea to bring vital humanitarian aid to Gaza, but has reportedly faced attacks by drones and other hostile actions."

On Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, the flotilla, which is carrying more than 550 civilian activists in over 50 vessels, was swarmed by drones and hit by flash-bang grenades.

The flotilla's participants alleged that the attack came from Israel, which has portrayed the flotilla as a violent threat in recent days. Both Italy and Spain sent warships on Wednesday to assist and protect the convoy.

In a press release on Thursday, the activists aboard the flotilla said they'd received “credible intelligence” that “Israel is likely to escalate violent attacks on the flotilla within the next 48 hours.”

Also on Thursday, Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), claimed without offering evidence that the flotilla was "planned and funded by Hamas, by Hamas representatives in Europe" and said the Navy was "ready to defend Israel’s borders at sea."

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail at the start of September with 250 tons of critical food and medical aid for the people of Gaza, who are suffering from mass starvation as a result of Israel's near-total blockade of humanitarian aid entering the strip.

Last week, a commission of independent experts at the United Nations released an extensive report concluding that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza. This has included its blockade of aid, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 400 people, including at least 145 children, with many dying in recent months.

At least 65,419 Palestinians have also been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 2023, and at least 167,160 have been wounded.

The lawmakers told Rubio that "US citizens, including residents of Maryland, Massachusetts, and Oregon" are aboard the flotilla's ships, adding that "under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, they warrant protection."

Participants in the flotilla include humanitarians, doctors, journalists, lawyers, and other activists from at least 44 countries worldwide. According to the antiwar activist group CodePink, 22 of the more than 550 people taking part in the flotilla are US citizens.

One of the vessels, Ohwayla, which took damage from a flash-bang grenade in Tuesday's drone attack, is primarily comprised of US veterans. Phil Tottenham, a member of Veterans for Peace and one of the passengers on Ohwayla, told Mondoweiss that despite the threats, "everyone with this flotilla is undeterred in our commitment."

"You have a critical role to play in ensuring that US foreign policy protects our citizens and promotes international law and humanitarian relief," the lawmakers told Rubio. "We urge you to demand that the Netanyahu government refrains from any use of force against peaceful civilian vessels and ensures that humanitarian aid is surged into Gaza so that the desperate conditions that continue to prompt these flotillas no longer persist."