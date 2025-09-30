Gaza Flotilla Enters ‘Danger Zone’ as Humanitarians Demand West Cut Ties With Israel

The Global Sumud Flotilla, a fleet of dozens of ships heading toward Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid, has entered the final stretch of its journey in which it could soon face strikes from the Israeli military.

As described by Middle East Eye, the flotilla on Tuesday ventured into the "danger zone" where organizers are likely to be intercepted by the Israeli military.

Middle East Eye also cited reporting from Reuters that "flight tracking websites showed multiple drones originating from Turkey's Corlu airbase circling over the flotilla" as it entered the zone.



As the flotilla approached its final destination, many organizers reflected on the journey that they've made and the goals they are trying to achieve.

David Adler, the co-general coordinator of Progressive International, linked his Jewish faith to the flotilla's mission to help end mass starvation in Gaza.

"I believe it is a blessing that we are approaching interception at the onset of Yom Kippur—our annual day of atonement—which calls on us to reflect on our sins, and what can be done to repair them in the spirit of tikkun olam," he wrote. "How can we atone for what has been committed in our name? How can we seek forgiveness for sins that multiply by the hour, as bombs and bullets rain on Gaza?"

Mandla Mandela, the grandson of former South African President Nelson Mandela who is a passenger on the flotilla, told Democracy Now that he wanted to show Palestinians the same international solidarity that activists once displayed for his country when his grandfather was working to free it from apartheid.

"Those that rallied behind our cause and stood side by side in supporting the anti-apartheid movement ensured that we attained our freedom in our lifetime,” he explained. “This is why today we utilize our voice to support the oppressed and most vulnerable nations across the globe.”

Another flotilla passenger, Irish writer Naoise Dolan, wrote an editorial for The Guardian in which she acknowledged that her ship was unlikely to reach Gaza while emphasizing the importance of showing solidarity in the face of atrocities being committed against the Palestinians.

"We are not sailing simply to deliver our cargo, but to pressure our countries to stop arming and funding Israel," she argued. "All of our governments—French, Danish, Irish—participate in the genocide through maintaining ties with its perpetrator. We’re not even protesting inaction, but the active sabotage of Palestinian self-determination."

The flotilla set sail one month ago with the goal of breaking through the Israeli military blockade that has for months prevented aid from reaching Gaza, which has caused a famine in the exclave, and starving to death at least 440 people, including 147 children, so far.

In addition to Adler, Mandela, and Dolan, other passengers on the flotilla include Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, American actress Susan Sarandon, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Portuguese politician Mariana Mortágua, and former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau.