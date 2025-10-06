Hundreds of Thousands Flood Cities Across Europe to Demand End to Genocide in Gaza

Expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and pressuring Dutch officials to end their longtime support for Israel were the goals of a massive demonstration in Amsterdam Sunday—one of the largest pro-Palestine protests held in Europe over the weekend as the two-year anniversary of Israel's bombardment of the exclave approached.

“The bloodshed must stop—and we unfortunately have to stand here because we have such an incredibly weak government that doesn’t dare to draw a red line. That’s why we are here, in the hope that it helps,” protester Marieke van Zijl told the Associated Press on Sunday in Museum Square in central Amsterdam, where an estimated 250,000 people gathered.

The protests in Amsterdam and across Europe came as Israel garnered global condemnation for its interception of more than 400 humanitarians from around the world who sailed toward Gaza in recent weeks with the Global Sumud Flotilla with the aim of delivering aid to the besieged territory, where a famine was declared in August due to Israel's near-total blockade on food, water, fuel, and other necessities entering Gaza.

In Sofia, Bulgaria, citizens carried signs reading, “Gaza: Starvation Is a Weapon of War,” while in Turkey's capital of Ankara, protesters held up placards condemning Israel's genocide in Gaza, where more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

Scholars on genocide and the Holocaust have joined leading human rights organizations—including some in Israel—and United Nations experts in declaring that Israel's bombardment of Gaza is a genocide. The International Court of Justice is also considering an ongoing genocide case brought by South Africa regarding the military assault and starvation policy.

In Amsterdam, most protesters wore red in solidarity with Palestine and many displayed Palestinian flags.

In the Netherlands, the government has long been a staunch supporter of Israel but in recent months has increasingly denounced its attacks on Gaza. In July it banned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering the country because they “repeatedly incited violence against the Palestinian population."

On Friday, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel said he was "unlikely" to grant an export license to send F-35 fighter jet components to Israel. The country's Supreme Court last week ordered the government to review the currently suspended license to determine whether reinstating it would violate international law. The Netherlands is home to one of three regional warehouses for components of the US-made fighter jets.

Marjon Rozema, a spokesperson for Amnesty International, which helped organize the demonstration, called for the Dutch government to use "all economic and diplomatic means to increase pressure on Israel.”

Mass demonstrations were also held over the weekend in countries including Spain and Italy, where demonstrators demanded the release of organizers who had been aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Rome, Madrid, and Barcelona, home of former Mayor Ada Colau, who was among those detained by Israel last week.

Organizers in Rome said 1 million people took part in Saturday's march, which followed Friday's one-day general strike across Italy.

"Governments, especially the Italians, are not taking action against what is happening in Gaza," one university teacher told the BBC on Friday at a rally. "We're here to say that it is time to intervene and solve things."

"The Italian demonstrations for Gaza and the flotilla have been of a rather unprecedented power in recent times," said scholar Bruno Montesano on Monday. "And they have had a global resonance that is equally surprising. And perhaps its strength derived from a sort of widespread spontaneous humanitarianism, as well as from the clashing contradictions between Western liberal-democratic chatter—certainly weakened even further due to the rise of the far right—and the racist and colonial practice of supporting Israeli fascism."