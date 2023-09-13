More than 200 civil society organizations from around the world on Wednesday urged leaders of countries participating in this autumn's United Nations Climate Change Conference—popularly known as COP28—to address host nation United Arab Emirates' "human rights record and destructive policies on climate change."



"We support the concerns expressed by climate justice movements that allowing COP28 to be held by the rulers of a repressive petrostate, and overseen by an oil executive, is reckless, represents a blatant conflict of interest, and threatens the legitimacy of the whole process," the groups wrote in a letter, referring to Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, the CEO of the United Arab Emirates' state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)—one of the world's largest fossil fuel firms.

Earlier this year, one European Union lawmaker likened al-Jaber's COP28 presidency to "having a tobacco multinational overseeing the internal work of the World Health Organization."

The groups' letter continues:



Climate justice and human rights are deeply interconnected—there cannot be one without the other. As COP28 delegates prepare to attend the talks in Dubai, it is crucial for the international community to use the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the UAE's human rights record, and to stand in solidarity with communities on the frontlines working to stop climate change impacts and human rights violations in the UAE and across the world.

The signatories called on the world leaders to:

Demand that the UAE not spy on COP28 attendees and end unlawful surveillance that violates international human rights law;

Call on the UAE to release all prisoners of conscience;

Demand action on violations of women's rights;

Condemn violations of LGBTQ+ rights;

Call for workers' rights reforms and reparation for forced labor;

Urge the UAE to stop supporting human rights violators in Yemen and across the Middle East and North Africa; and

Publicly repudiate UAE greenwashing and fossil fuel hypocrisy.