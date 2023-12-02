3 Reasons to Be Optimistic About COP28

As delegates gather in Dubai for the United Nations Climate Conference, COP28, the mood is not upbeat. Hopes, already muted, that this would be a transformational gathering have been further dampened by revelations that the hosts, the UAE, have been planning to use their position to strike new oil and gas deals; a clear breach of U.N. protocol. So far, so demoralizing.



Indeed, the fact that the world’s seventh largest oil producer put the head of their national oil company in charge of negotiations, and no one was able to stop them, raises understandable questions about the credibility of these multilateral negotiations and their fitness to respond to the oh-so-real dangers of climate change.

The biggest barrier to progress is a minority of powerful vested interests who have captured many of the political processes, and exert undue influence over global and national negotiations.

And yet, there are reasons to be hopeful about this conference. In fact, it is incumbent upon us to keep the faith, and keep raising our voices, on behalf of our colleagues, our friends and families, the planet, and future generations.

Reason 1: Food Is in the Spotlight For the first time, food is a major focus at a U.N. climate conference. On December 1, 134 countries signed the COP28 Emirates Declaration on Food and Farming, committing to making food and agricultural reform central to their climate action plans. This is welcome and long-overdue. But it is important that we work together to ensure that a focus on food does not come at the expense of attention and progress on fossil fuels. Indeed, the declaration doesnt’t set out how governments will tackle food emissions, and makes no reference to fossil fuels. This omission is concerning, particularly since a new report from the Global Alliance for the Future of Food estimates that food systems account for a staggering 15% of all fossil fuels burned globally each year. That’s equivalent to the emissions of all E.U. countries and Russia combined. There has been progress in Dubai, but still more work to be done. We must use our time at COP28 to drive acknowledgment of the urgent need to decouple food production from fossil fuel use. The message could not be clearer: To avoid catastrophic climate breakdown, countries must commit to breaking the link between fossil fuels and food.

Reason 2: We Are Not Alone I am privileged to be travelling to COP28 with a group of more than 40 frontline food and farming experts from Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas. These farmers, non-governmental organization representatives, land and Indigenous rights activists, and academics have the local knowledge and expertise needed to inform progressive policy. Food growers, producers, and advocates already know what needs to be done to make food systems more sustainable. They are living the daily reality of climate change and other economic stresses. They are innovating to prepare for a more challenging future, while producing and consuming food in a way that protects nature and is better for their health. Now leaders have to listen to them. The biggest barrier to progress is a minority of powerful vested interests who have captured many of the political processes, and exert undue influence over global and national negotiations. Sultan Al Jaber’s role as President of COP28, while simultaneously heading up UAE’s oil company ADNOC, is just the most visible and egregious of these relationships. Oil and gas companies, petrochemical manufacturers, and industrial food producers all benefit from the status quo. At COP28, we must come together to counter their undemocratic, outsized influence and raise our voices to speak of a better future for all. We are the many and our voices will be heard.