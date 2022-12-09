Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Railroad workers

Workers service the tracks at a railroad yard on September 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

70+ Lawmakers Tell Biden 'You Can and You Must' Provide Rail Workers Paid Sick Leave

"As president, you and your administration have a number of tools at your disposal to make sure rail workers are guaranteed paid sick leave," wrote the lawmakers.

Julia Conley

Progressive lawmakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez led dozens of their colleagues Friday in calling on President Joe Biden to take executive action to ensure railroad workers are afforded the paid sick leave they have long called for, but which was left out of a contract brokered by the White House.

"While this agreement was much better than the disastrous proposals put forward by the rail industry, it still does not guarantee a single paid sick day to rail workers who work dangerous and difficult jobs, have risked their lives during the pandemic to keep our economy moving, and have not received a pay raise in over three years," the Democratic lawmakers wrote of the agreement which freight rail workers were forced to accept even though four unions that represent the majority of the workforce had rejected it.

"That is unacceptable and must be rectified," they wrote.

More than 70 lawmakers signed the letter, including Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Katie Porter (D-Calif.).

At Biden's request, Congress last week prevented a rail strike with a resolution forcing the contract upon workers. Progressives in Congress had attempted to add seven paid sick days to the legislation, but right-wing Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined 42 Republicans in blocking the provision.

"It is literally beyond belief that rail workers are not guaranteed this basic and fundamental human right," reads the letter. "Therefore, we urge you and your administration to do everything within your authority to guarantee rail workers the seven paid sick days that they desperately need through executive action."

The letter sent to Biden Friday noted that in 2015, former President Barack Obama signed an executive order requiring companies with federal contracts to grant a minimum of seven days of paid sick leave to workers—but excluded rail workers from the protections, leaving them with a contract that provides zero paid sick days.

"As president, you and your administration have a number of tools at your disposal to make sure rail workers are guaranteed paid sick leave," wrote the lawmakers. "You can and you must expand this executive order."

Rail workers have reported in recent months that the workforce has grown increasingly strained under rail carriers' stringent and arcane attendance policies, as their employers have forced many to work while fatigued or sick—potentially putting themselves and customers at risk.

"We have heard terrible and tragic stories from rail workers who have been penalized for spending the day in the hospital with their sick children," said the lawmakers. "A locomotive engineer, who, out of fear of being fired, was forced to skip his doctor's appointment after experiencing unusual symptoms, suffered a heart attack and died in an engine room just weeks later."

"There is absolutely no reason why these workers should have to deal with these conditions in the richest country in the history of the world," they wrote, noting that providing paid leave to workers would cost rail companies "$321 million—less than 2% of their annual profits."

Friday's letter noted that the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) authorizes the U.S. secretary of labor to set mandatory safety and health standards for businesses that affect interstate commerce.

"We can think of few things that threaten the safety and health of workers more than being required to come into work sick and exhausted," they wrote, "and we can think of few industries more quintessential to interstate commerce than freight rail."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Railroad workers

70+ Lawmakers Tell Biden 'You Can and You Must' Provide Rail Workers Paid Sick Leave

"As president, you and your administration have a number of tools at your disposal to make sure rail workers are guaranteed paid sick leave," wrote the lawmakers.

Julia Conley ·

COP15 Indigenous presser

COP15 Biodiversity Summit Highlights 'Deadly' US Attitude Toward the World

"While others play by the rules, the most powerful nation refuses," writes George Monbiot. "If this country were a person, we'd call it a psychopath. As it is not a person, we should call it what it is: a rogue state."

Jessica Corbett ·

Birx Trump Fauci

Final House Covid Panel Report Exposes 'Reckless' Trump Pandemic Response

The publication accuses top Trump officials of "failed stewardship" and a "persistent pattern of political interference" that undermined the nation's response to a pandemic that has killed more than a million people in the United States.

Brett Wilkins ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) talks to reporters in the U.S. Capitol on December 1, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

As NYT Staffers Strike, Sanders Calls for 'New Ways to Empower' Workers Battling Industry Giants

"We need to rebuild and protect a diverse and truly independent press so that real journalists and media workers can do the critical jobs that they love, and that a functioning democracy requires," said the Vermont progressive.

Kenny Stancil ·

Climate protesters

House Report on Big Oil Greenwashing Shows 'Big Tobacco Playbook All Over Again'

"These companies know their climate pledges are inadequate, but are prioritizing Big Oil's record profits over the human costs of climate change," said Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

Julia Conley ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.