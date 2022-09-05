'Buckle Up, It's Going to Be a Rough Ride': Far-Right Liz Truss Named New UK Prime Minister

Labour Party members, progressives, and critical voices worldwide registered concern and condemnation Monday after the Conservative Party in the U.K. voted to make Liz Truss, formerly the Foreign Secretary, the nation\u0026#039;s next Prime Minister to replace the outgoing Boris Johnson.\r\n\r\n\u0022New prime minister, same old deceit!\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a runoff with former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Truss won out by a historically narrow margin following the resignation of Johnson earlier this summer amid a raging energy crisis, soaring costs, and a flood of internal scandals that sapped his support.\r\n\r\n\u0022Just when we see the back of a law-breaking, Parliament-proroguing, office-abusing PM in Boris Johnson,\u0022 said Green MP Caroline Lucas in a tweet, \u0022he\u0026#039;s replaced by a climate-wrecking, handout-refusing, redistribution-opposing, Brexit ideologue PM in Liz Truss. Buckle up, it\u0026#039;s going to be a rough ride.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile Johnson \u0022leaves having disgraced his office,\u0022 continued Lucas, she warned that Truss \u0022campaigned as a right-wing ideologue and will govern as such—which is a disaster for all of us.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs both Foreign Secretary and International Trade Secretary before that, Truss was rebuked for her xenophobic rhetoric and policies throughout her career by human rights groups in the U.K., Europe and beyond.\r\n\r\nThe Labour Party made clear their belief that Truss, based on her own remarks, will continue her party\u0026#039;s hostility toward working people in the U.K.:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFor those looking for a break from the aggressiveness of the Johnson era, progressive critics said there is nothing to look forward to with Truss.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022New prime minister, same old deceit!\u0022 declared DiEM25, the pan-European political movement, in a social media post following Truss\u0026#039; selection.\r\n\r\nTruss, the group warned, \u0022will continue to serve the British oligarchy and the global technocrats of the World Economic Forum at the expense of the everyday citizen battling with the cost of living crisis that the Tory party is directly responsible for inflaming.\u0022\r\n\r\nLabour MP Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of his party, said that Truss should act immediately to alleviate the struggles of working people.\r\n\r\n\u0022The first act of Liz Truss\u0026#039; premiership should be taking immediate action to tackle the cost of living crisis that is pushing millions into poverty,\u0022 he said. \u0022This must be a wealth tax and bringing energy companies, water, mail and rail into public ownership.\u0022\r\n\r\nCorbyn also called for a commitment to give workers a raise in the country, stop the push to privatize the National Health Service, and end the \u0022appalling treatment of refugees fleeing war.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Guardian columnist Simon Jenkins, the best and first thing that Truss could do as Prime Minister is to immediately \u0022U-turn on everything she believes in\u0022 as a person and politician.\r\n\r\nAndy Worthington, a progressive journalist and activist, suggested there was little hope of that with Truss when it comes to fighting inequality, the climate crisis, or putting the government in service of people\u0026#039;s needs.\r\n\r\n\u0022Just when what we need is a truss, in which a number of objects combine to create a solid structure, we, get, instead, a Liz Truss,\u0022 said Worthington, \u0022a far-right libertarian sock-puppet who despises the poor for being poor, adores the rich and wants to make them richer, and loves fossil fuels.\u0022