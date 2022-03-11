Inspired by Oligarch Plane Tracker, Greenpeace Follows Russian Oil Tankers Funding Putin's War

Inspired by a Florida teenager who tracks U.S. and Russian oligarchs\u0026#039; private jets, Greenpeace U.K. on Friday began identifying, tracking, and publishing the location of Russia-flagged ships transporting fossil fuels following President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022Europe is set to spend up to €285m per day for Russian oil, which props up his war effort while our bills continue to soar.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe green group says it has identified at least 148 Russian oil and gas supertankers since February 24—when Ukraine was invaded on Putin\u0026#039;s orders for the second time since 2014—and has published a \u0022Russian Tanker Tracker\u0022 on Twitter.\r\n\r\n\u0022The huge number of tankers criss-crossing our seas loaded with Russian oil and gas is a tangible sign of our dependence on fossil fuels and proof that it is the biggest contribution to Putin\u0026#039;s war chest,\u0022 Rosie Rogers, head of energy at Greenpeace U.K., said in a statement.\r\n\r\nThe group says it was inspired by the efforts of U.S. teenager Jack Sweeney, who first gained widespread attention after he rejected a $5,000 offer from Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to delete a Twitter account monitoring the location of the centibillionaire\u0026#039;s private jet.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSweeney has subsequently tracked and published the locations of \u0022Russian Oligarch Jets\u0022 following the Ukraine invasion. He has also started a \u0022Russian Yachts\u0022 tracker, although it is not yet automated.\r\n\r\nTo track Russian tankers, Greenpeace U.K. uses MarineTraffic API, a cloud-based solution that determines ship positions from onboard transceiver and port call data.\r\n\r\nRussia is the largest source of European Union fossil fuel imports, with the country providing around 40% of the 27-nation bloc\u0026#039;s fossil gas, more than a quarter of its crude oil, and nearly half of the coal it imported in 2019.\r\n\r\n\u0022Europe is set to spend up to €285 million per day for Russian oil, which props up his war effort while our bills continue to soar,\u0022 Rogers said. \u0022Europe must stand by the people of Ukraine by pulling every stop to finance Putin\u0026#039;s war machine and get off gas and oil.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to be getting off gas altogether and we have the technologies to do it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to be getting off gas altogether and we have the technologies to do it,\u0022 she asserted. \u0022All we need is the political will of the E.U. to carry out an unprecedented program to free Europe from its gas dependence, no matter where it comes from.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need an emergency plan to insulate homes, rapidly transform public transport to run on renewable energy, and boost ever-cheaper solar and wind power,\u0022 she added. \u0022This will create jobs, lower energy bills, tackle the climate crisis, and cut our dependence on imported gas.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast week, Greenpeace activists confronted a Russian LNG tanker at sea after union dockworkers refused to unload it at Isle of Grain in the United Kingdom.