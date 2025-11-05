When Palestine Was on the Ballot: The Meaning of Zohran Mamdani's Victory

The New York City mayoral race has been called, and the dust is settling: A young, Democratic Socialist, immigrant Muslim will be the next mayor of the largest city in America. But a big part of why this victory is pivotal to many Americans isn’t just because he was on the ballot.

It’s because Palestine was on the ballot.

Zohran Mamdani’s election as the 111th mayor of New York City—its first Muslim, first South Asian, and youngest mayor in over a century—marks a seismic shift in American political consciousness. But this victory isn't merely about representation; it's about realignment.

New York is home to some of the nation’s most powerful pro-Israel lobbies, and candidates of all parties seeking public office have long outright ignored the topic of Palestinian rights for political expediency.

Voters delivered a message that amid our nation's moral bankruptcy, corruption, and affordability crisis, the American electorate is rejecting power hungry politicians who deliver platitudes while orchestrating widespread suffering both domestically and globally.

The fact that Mamdani championed ceasefires, divestment, and dignity for Palestinians makes his win extraordinary: It's unheard of in modern history to meet a Muslim candidate who openly supports BDS without having to sacrifice their political ambitions.

This is substantially due to the shifting of public opinion on Israel and a diverse electorate increasingly critical across party lines amid its US-backed genocide in Gaza.

According to research by the Council on American-Islamic Relations , Israel reportedly increased its global public relations budget in late 2024 by $150 million to rehabilitate its image by "fomenting fear of ‘Radical Islam’ and ‘Jihadism.'"

Islamophobic attacks were evident throughout the NYC mayoral campaign .

But when detractors ramped up their race baiting, Mamdani replied by producing campaign ads in Arabic and doubling down on his identity . His refreshing, bold rejection of these smear attempts resonated with voters.

Mamdani won not despite his moral clarity, but rather because of it. And a city that once punished and policed the remotest dissent of Israel has decisively chosen as its leader a man who defies the political doctrine that conflates criticism of Israel with antisemitism.

This affirms empathy as a legitimate and transformative political force upending the political framework upholding oligarchy and plutocracy in America.

It tells people of conscience who've felt erased or silenced that integrity is not an obstacle—it’s our most valuable asset.

What began as a local race for mayor has ended as a global referendum on our collective conscience. Palestine is the moral litmus test of our time, and against all odds, the people of New York City voted for conscience.

This triumph belongs not only to the broad-based coalition of working-class New Yorkers and progressives who powered Mamdani's campaign, but also to Palestinians exposing the decades-long brutality of Israel's injustices amid its genocide of their people.

While we celebrate this historic milestone, we cannot ignore their sacrifices, courage, faith, and steadfastness that has ushered in this moment.

We cannot forget that Israel continues to violate the terms of the so-called ceasefire and has resumed its bombings, killings, detentions, torture, and land theft of Palestinians.

And we cannot stop calling on all of our elected officials to exercise their power and privilege to end US complicity in Israel's crimes.

Arriving to the halls of power is an enormous first step of a long journey ahead.

Those who voted for conscience—and many across the country—will be watching closely and working hard to make sure that every journey centers human rights for Palestinians too, for those who seek to serve.