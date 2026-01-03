This Is a Blatant Illegal Act of War Against Venezuela by Trump

Overnight, the United States government bombed civilian and military sites across Venezuela and illegally kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. These are blatant and illegal acts of war by the Trump Administration.

This act of aggression is a continuation of US attempts to seize and plunder Venezuela’s natural resources and undermine Venezuela’s sovereignty as well as the sovereignty of other countries in Latin America.

This war also does not reflect the will of the people. Nearly 70% of Americans oppose another war and reject the endless cycle of military interventions carried out in their name.

The same playbook of lies that destroyed Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, as well as decades of coups across Asia, Africa, and Latin America is being used again.

In the past months, the United States has:

bombed 36 boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific and killed more than 117 people;

seized two tankers containing over 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan oil;

unilaterally imposed a “total and complete blockade” on Venezuelan oil shipments;

designated the democratically elected government of Venezuela a “Foreign Terrorist Organization”;

backed opposition figures to push regime change;

and launched psychological warfare with threats against the Venezuelan people.

This comes after decades of unilateral coercive measures, including a lethal sanctions regime that has killed over 100,000 people, theft of companies like CITGO, and seizure of billions of dollars of sovereign assets.

The U.S. now claims Maduro will face “criminal charges” in a US court. This sham proceeding will be done under the auspices of “drug trafficking” — but we know it has nothing to do with that, and everything to do with Trump’s policy of regime change. “Drug trafficking” in Venezuela is this generation’s “weapons of mass destruction” in Iraq, a familiar pretext for regime change. Polls show that people in the US may know better now than to sign off on a regime-change war.

In the next few days, as the death toll and destruction of the US attacks is revealed and the country faces continued imperialist aggression, we must stand steadfast with the people of Venezuela. This aggression is being carried out in our name, despite the overwhelming opposition of the US public to war on Venezuela.

History shows that wars can be stopped when people force them into the open. That is why we are calling for immediate, visible, nationwide action.

The world does not need another US-made catastrophe. Venezuela deserves sovereignty. Latin America deserves peace. And people in the United States deserve a future not stolen by endless war.