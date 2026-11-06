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Schumer and Jeffries News Conference

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) hold a joint news conference in the US Capitol on Thursday, January 8, 2026

(Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Voters Have Spoken—And Now Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries Must Go

Democrats have said loudly and clearly that they want new leadership. Unfortunately, too many of the people in Washington aren’t listening.

Opinion

On Tuesday, Democratic voters, independent voters, and even some Republican voters spoke loudly and clearly: they want this country to go in a different direction.

This is an amazing, unprecedented moment in my lifetime. I’m 46 years old, and this is the most hopeful political moment I’ve ever experienced.

However, the Democratic leadership we have today is completely ill-suited for this moment. They do not have the vision for what it’s going to take to rebuild the trust the American people have lost in their government, their institutions, and the Democratic Party itself.

Democrats have spoken loudly and clearly that they want new leadership. Unfortunately, too many of the people in Washington aren’t listening.

CHUCK SCHUMER HAS GOT TO GO

NOT HAKEEM for SPEAKER

We’re going to do our dead-level best to make sure they hear us and make sure they see the names. We’re going to start sending text messages, running ads, and getting loud. We’re going to get in their faces and make it impossible to ignore what Democrats, independents, and the voters who delivered this Democratic tsunami are demanding: new leadership.

Chuck Schumer is bad at his job. Hakeem Jeffries is not ready for this moment. He is not the leader we need.

It's time for them to go.

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democratic partyhakeem jeffrieschuck schumerelection 2026

On Tuesday, Democratic voters, independent voters, and even some Republican voters spoke loudly and clearly: they want this country to go in a different direction.

This is an amazing, unprecedented moment in my lifetime. I’m 46 years old, and this is the most hopeful political moment I’ve ever experienced.

However, the Democratic leadership we have today is completely ill-suited for this moment. They do not have the vision for what it’s going to take to rebuild the trust the American people have lost in their government, their institutions, and the Democratic Party itself.

Democrats have spoken loudly and clearly that they want new leadership. Unfortunately, too many of the people in Washington aren’t listening.

CHUCK SCHUMER HAS GOT TO GO

NOT HAKEEM for SPEAKER

We’re going to do our dead-level best to make sure they hear us and make sure they see the names. We’re going to start sending text messages, running ads, and getting loud. We’re going to get in their faces and make it impossible to ignore what Democrats, independents, and the voters who delivered this Democratic tsunami are demanding: new leadership.

Chuck Schumer is bad at his job. Hakeem Jeffries is not ready for this moment. He is not the leader we need.

It's time for them to go.

On Tuesday, Democratic voters, independent voters, and even some Republican voters spoke loudly and clearly: they want this country to go in a different direction.

This is an amazing, unprecedented moment in my lifetime. I’m 46 years old, and this is the most hopeful political moment I’ve ever experienced.

However, the Democratic leadership we have today is completely ill-suited for this moment. They do not have the vision for what it’s going to take to rebuild the trust the American people have lost in their government, their institutions, and the Democratic Party itself.

Democrats have spoken loudly and clearly that they want new leadership. Unfortunately, too many of the people in Washington aren’t listening.

CHUCK SCHUMER HAS GOT TO GO

NOT HAKEEM for SPEAKER

We’re going to do our dead-level best to make sure they hear us and make sure they see the names. We’re going to start sending text messages, running ads, and getting loud. We’re going to get in their faces and make it impossible to ignore what Democrats, independents, and the voters who delivered this Democratic tsunami are demanding: new leadership.

Chuck Schumer is bad at his job. Hakeem Jeffries is not ready for this moment. He is not the leader we need.

It's time for them to go.

democratic partyhakeem jeffrieschuck schumerelection 2026
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