Raising Misbehavin' Girls

Fifty years ago, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Laurel Thatcher Ulrich popularized the phrase, “Well-behaved women rarely make history.” It became a feminist call to action. Even women who didn’t claim feminism invoked it before challenging a rule, a system, or a societal norm—a permission slip to be loud, difficult, and disruptive.

But lately, I wonder if something has shifted—if girls are not just discouraged from making history, but conditioned against it. What happens to the women and girls who still live the phrase?

Look around.

Jasmine Crockett faces backlash for refusing to shrink herself. Female athletes at Howard University were criticized for protesting. Joy Ann Reid, once a prominent voice on MSNBC, was pushed out of the very spaces that benefited from her boldness. Leqaa Kordia became a flash point , punished for her pro-Palestine speech at Columbia. Renee Nicole Good murdered for talking back to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The women in my life taught me that there are repercussions to being “misbehaving”—but that the courage to continue is worth it.

Different circumstances. Different stakes. But a similar message: Misbehave, and there will be consequences.

I come from a lineage of women who refused to be well-behaved.

Long before it was popular to challenge Confederate symbols , my grandmother protested John McDonogh Day in New Orleans public schools. While others celebrated a man tied to oppression, my granny and her friends resisted—even when it meant detention. She modeled that courage for my mother.

As a school board member, my mother openly challenged the charter takeover after Hurricane Katrina. It cost her reelection . Well-funded lobbying groups backed her opponents, and she lost. But she did not bend.

Later, in my own career, I spoke out against unfair disciplinary policies—three-strikes rules and bans on hooded sweatshirts that disproportionately targeted Black students. I did so publicly. I was not promoted. Instead, my mental and emotional health were questioned.

The women in my life taught me that there are repercussions to being “misbehaving”—but that the courage to continue is worth it.

That is why the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) collective bargaining fight meant so much to me. The players weren’t asking for excess— just the standard their male counterparts had long received. Even so, they were met with resistance; fans and commentators questioned their gratitude.

For months, the women of the league misbehaved. They rejected lowball offers. They challenged the status quo. They held the line—and even threatened to strike—because they refused to be mistreated.

And it worked. A historic agreement will bring higher salaries, revenue recognition, and support for injured and pregnant players.

Central to that fight were WNBA Players Association leaders Nneka Ogwumike and Napheesa Collier—women who understood that progress requires pressure. Ogwumike has credited her family for instilling discipline and purpose . Collier’s parents modeled misbehavior early, creating opportunities when she was shut out. Years later, she took it further—co-founding Unrivaled, a rival league that pressured the WNBA.

Those foundations don’t just produce great athletes; they produce fighters. And when misbehaving women connect, things change.

During those negotiations, I found myself explaining courage to my 3-year-old daughter. She is too young to understand contracts or labor rights—but not that her voice matters. And I will continue to nurture that—even when it’s inconvenient. When she says, “Mom, stop, you’re hurting me” while I’m combing her hair. When she insists, “I can do it myself,” even if it means wasted strawberries and a mess I’ll have to clean up. Because the alternative is a girl who does not believe in her own agency, her own power.

In my work with girls, I’ve learned that many of us are not raised this way. Caregivers—often out of love, fear, or inherited trauma—teach girls that silence and compliance will lead to an easier life. And that belief is understandable. Who doesn’t want ease and safety for their children?

But as Viola Davis shared in a recent conversation with Amy Poehler, being a “good girl” didn’t protect her. It taught her to shrink, to tolerate hurt. That’s the lie we don’t talk about enough: that if girls (and women) are agreeable enough, soft enough, accommodating enough—they will be safe.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that progress has never come from compliance. It has always come from those willing to disrupt, to demand, and to refuse. To misbehave.

So, to the adults raising and influencing young girls, here’s what I’ve learned as an educator, advocate, and mother:

Let them say no (within reason). They don’t have to hug anyone. They don’t have to stay friends with people who mistreat them. Give specific compliments. Replace “good girl” with “That was brave,” “That was thoughtful,” “You worked hard on that.” Respect their opinions. Let them explain why they’re upset, what they prefer, what they think. Let them experiment—with their style and their interests. It helps them find their voice. And model it. Praise yourself. Name the women—past and present—who you admire for their refusal to conform.

This isn’t just for parents. Anyone who has girls in their lives has the power to shape their beliefs.

I’m sending my daughter into the world armed with a legacy of misbehaving. I hope she meets your girls on the way. Because the more misbehaving girls we raise, the closer we get to a world where women get what we deserve.

Well-behaved women rarely make history. And they damn sure don’t get things done.

I’m raising the next generation of misbehaving girls. Who’s with me? Whose #RaisinMisbehavinGirls