'Apparently, I’m an Idiot': A Trump Voter's Confession

Unstable Tyrant Trump is running out of lies, fantasies, and promises to break. An NBC interview of a Pennsylvania woman next to a gas station signals the trend. The reporter asked her what she would say to President Trump. She answered: “You are a worthless pile of shit.” He then asked her how many times she voted for him. She replied: “Three times. That was my bad. Apparently, I’m an idiot.”

Indeed, dozens of vendors are busily selling stickers showing Dangerous Donald pointing to the gas pump’s prices and saying, “I did this!” Further infuriating people is wealthy Trump’s irresponsible response to rapidly rising gasoline prices: “If they rise, they rise.”

The cause, of course, is Trump waging illegal, unconstitutional wars. His Israeli-driven attack on Iran is like quicksand. His Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, wrote in his recent public resignation letter that: “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Iran is the tenth country Trump has militarily raided since Jan. 20, 2025. More MAGA supporters are increasingly angry about his broken promise, declared every day on his campaign trail, to “stop the endless wars” of his predecessors. They are also indignant over the illegal withholding of millions of pages of the Epstein files by his toady Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Moreover, the corrupt TRUMP DUMP is shredding our federal government and its critical, statutory obligations to protect the health, safety, and economic well-being of the American people and rescue communities devastated by climate violence and the real threats of contagious diseases. With his war on science, on facts, and on truth, Trump is pushing America into a contemporary DARK AGES.

His pathological hatred of wind power and solar energy and his crazed boosting of the toxic oil, gas, and coal companies (“beautiful, clean coal”) are relentless. Even in the Medieval Dark Ages, buildings were built to take advantage of passive solar energy.

Looming is the TRUMP SLUMP, starting with an approaching recession. The GDP is already in decline.

Inflationary consumer prices are rising. Unemployment is rising. By far most of the new jobs are coming from the healthcare sector, reacting to greater levels of illnesses and injuries brought about by Trump’s cutting enforcement against polluting corporate wrongdoers and cutting public health budgets and grants.

TRUMP’S SLUMP is also reflecting the damage done by the closing of the Strait of Hormuz. This is tightening oil and gas supplies, helium, and nitrogen products needed by already hard-pressed American farmers trying to afford fertilizers.

Dizzy Trump doesn’t know where he is going. His master, Netanyahu, is pleased to push zig-zag Donald into the Middle East quicksand. Like with his past backing of the Bush/Cheney criminal invasion of Iraq, Netanyahu wants an invasion of Iran by U.S. soldiers who should not be forced to obey illegal orders. Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) has long been interpreted to require military personnel to disobey clearly illegal orders that violate the Constitution or US federal statutes. Note, there is no quicksand for Israel, and no Israeli soldiers are slated to invade Iranian soil. (See, “Israel’s Manipulation of Trump on Iran” by Robert Kuttner.)

Desperate Trump and diabolical Netanyahu are now moving to charge the American taxpayers, via an AIPAC-indentured bunch of ditto-head Senators and Representatives, for the cost of the illegal war on Iran. Trump wants a staggering $200 BILLION more tax dollars for the Pentagon, and no doubt a chunk will go to the genocidal Israeli regime. Trump refuses to pay for it by asking Congress to raise taxes on the undertaxed corporations, especially the war corporations profiting immensely. Instead, as is his cruel bent, he is creating more skyrocketing deficits that will be paid for by our children and grandchildren.

There is, however, rising opposition in Congress against this gross, lawless treachery, including some Republicans. Public opinion is sharply against Trump’s war government, and rising among Republican, Democratic, and independent voters. The Congressional GOP is reading the polls, which augur disaster in November, despite the feeble opposition by the Democratic Party leadership.

According to a March 9th Quinnipiac University Poll, fifty-three percent of voters oppose the U.S. military action against Iran, while 40 percent support it. Democrats (89 – 7 percent) and independents (60 – 31 percent) oppose the U.S. military action against Iran, while Republicans (85 – 11 percent) support it. Seventy-four percent of voters oppose sending U.S. ground troops into Iran, while 20 percent support it. Democrats (95 – 3 percent), independents (75 – 19 percent), and Republicans (52 – 37 percent) oppose sending U.S. ground troops into Iran.

All told, it will be the economy that will bring Trump down, setting the stage for his Impeachment and Removal from Office. This is how our Founders envisioned presidents who acted like monarchs being discharged. (See the Washington Post Letters to the Editor by Bruce Fein.)

However, the people should not rule out desperation by Trump and his violence-touting extremists. False flag episodes here and abroad are well within their horizons of political survival, especially in an Internet and AI era.

The sober sense of these realities by the American people is advanced by being prepared against being tricked and flummoxed by the Trumpsters and their accommodating mass media, such as Fox and Sinclair broadcasters.

In the immediate meantime, it is those elected “deciders,” the 535 Senators and Representatives, who you must push to exercise their Congressional duties. The good ones can be prone to panic, apart from those already immersed in political bigotry, mindless jingoism or being bribed. Contact your Senators and Representatives through their local offices. If you can, go visit them there.

Dangerous times invite courageous citizens. Remember, you greatly outnumber the destroyers of peace and democracy.

(See also “Understanding the U.S. and Israel’s Illegal War on Iran” by Craig Mokhiber.)

With Trump, it’s only going to get worse, much worse, here and abroad.