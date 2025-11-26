Colombian President Petro Says Venezuela Oil 'At Heart' of Trump Aggression

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
"He’s not thinking about the democratization of Venezuela, let alone the narco-trafficking," said the Latin American leader. "In general, all of the wars of this century had to do with oil."
Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's central focus with his attacks and threats against Venezuela is the desire for the nation's vast oil reserves and little if anything to do with stopping illegal drug trafficking or improving the nation's democratic prospects under President Nicolas Maduro.
In an face-to-face interview with CNN's Isa Soeres, which the correspondent described as "fiery" at times, Petro explained that Venezuela's oil reserves, among the largest in the world, is "at the heart of the matter" when it comes to Trump's repeated extrajudicial killings in waters of the nation's coast this year and a broader military buildup that includes deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier group and mobilization of US Southern Command.
"What lies behind this," said Petro, "is the same thing behind the war in Ukraine... petroleum," noting the size and quality of Venezuela's reserves. "In general, all of the wars of this century had to do with oil."
If Trump were to get the upper hand, Petro suggested, the United States would get Venezuela's oil "almost for free," predicting that—"based on the evidence so far"—that the US will go to war over the resources.
Trump, said Petro, "is not thinking about the democratization of Venezuela, let alone the narco-trafficking," adding that Venezuela is not considered a major drug producer or transit point for most narcotics headed to the United States.
"You only have to look at the numbers," said Petro. "Only about 4 percent of Colombia's cocaine production... goes through Venezuela—a small margin—while most of it goes out through the Pacific Ocean."
As CNN notes, "Petro has been at odds with Trump since he returned to the White House. In the past year, the Colombian leader has harshly criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policies, its support for Israel and its military activity around Latin America."
In September, the US State Department under Trump had Petro's visa revoked following critical comments he made during the UN General Assembly in New York.
This week, the US designated a new group, the Cartel do Los Soles, as a terrorist organization, naming Maduro its de facto leader, a claim that experts say there is no evidence to support.
Asked by CNN if he assesses Maduro as a gang leader, dictator, or narcotrafficker, Petro said investigations in Colombia have never shown Maduro to be connected to the black market drug trade and that his country's data doesn't even show the existence of the alleged cartel designated this week by the Trump administration.
"The problem of Maduro," said Petro, "is lack of democracy and dialogue."
