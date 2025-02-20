Trump Opens Door to Medicare Cuts After Backing GOP Plan to Gut Medicaid

Beltway journalists reported Thursday on "confusion" spreading throughout the White House and the Republican caucus following U.S. President Donald Trump's endorsement of a House plan that would slash Medicaid and comments from the administration that suggested Trump will not protect Medicare—but Democratic lawmakers and progressive advocates said the message was crystal clear.



" Donald Trump and Elon Musk want to cut taxes for billionaires like themselves—and pay for it by gutting Medicare and Medicaid," Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party, said in a statement. "They don't care if families have to take on crushing debt to pay for care, as long as it makes them much, much richer."

Mitchell offered the translation of contradictory statements from Trump that came Wednesday, with the president expressing support for a House resolution aimed at imposing his border and energy policies and extending his 2017 tax cuts that primarily benefited the wealthy.

The House resolution "implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it," the president said, suggesting his opposition to a Senate proposal that would push for two separate bills.

Calling for $2 trillion in spending cuts in order to fill the $4.5 trillion hole the tax cuts would blow in the deficit, the proposal would include potential cuts of $880 billion to Medicaid, which have made some Republicans in Congress express doubt that they could support the package without angering millions of constituents who rely on the low-income healthcare program.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is among the Republicans who have expressed "concerns" about the "very deep cuts to Medicaid" included in the House proposal, which Larry Levitt of Kaiser Family Foundation said would "go well beyond eliminating fraud and abuse."



Hours before he endorsed the House plan, Trump said neither Medicaid nor Medicare "is going to be touched" in the Republican budget, and his later comments reportedly came as a surprise to his top aides who were unaware of what Medicaid cuts Trump would be willing to approve.

The White House further muddled its message about how it intends to fund tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans and corporations, including those who helped fund Trump's election campaign, when a spokesperson attempted to clarify that the government healthcare programs relied on by more than 100 million people would be preserved.

"The Trump administration is committed to protecting Medicare and Medicaid while slashing the waste, fraud, and abuse within those programs—reforms that will increase efficiency and improve care for beneficiaries," White House spokesperson Kush Desai told Politico Wednesday, before sending an updated statement that left out the mention of Medicare.

The administration's attempt to remove Medicare from the conversation about possible cuts didn't get past Democratic lawmakers including Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who said the original comments indicated "a war on Medicare."



Voters who supported Trump because they believed his promises to protect Medicaid and Medicare "were had," according to the administration's latest comments, said Helaine Olen of the American Economic Liberties Project.

"By endorsing House Republicans' budget plan, Trump once again is putting the interests of the ultrawealthy and corporations over the needs of everyday Americans, supporting a plan that devastates the healthcare of tens of millions of Americans," said Accountable.US executive director Tony Carrk. "Trump's statements to the contrary cannot mask his betrayal to millions of people across the country who believed he would lower their costs. Medicaid is more than a pawn in the administration's game: It's an essential program for millions of Americans of all ages."



Trump's newly confirmed commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, further made the White House's objectives clear when he claimed on Fox News that Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare are rife with "$1 trillion of waste, fraud, and abuse" and will be slashed.

"We have almost $4 trillion in entitlements and no one's ever looked at it before," said Lutnick. "You know Social Security is wrong, you know Medicaid and Medicare are wrong, so he's gonna cut $1 trillion, and then we're gonna get rid of all these tax scams that hammer Americans."



"Howard Lutnick, Trump's billionaire buddy turned commerce secretary, has confirmed that the administration was simply lying to MAGA supporters about not touching Social Security and Medicare," wrote Malcolm Ferguson at The New Republic on Thursday. "This is a long cry from the party that was telling its voters—many of whom are elderly conservatives on government benefits—that they wouldn't lay a finger on the programs they need most."