Democratic Senators to Trump and DOGE: 'Hands Off' Medicare, Medicaid

Amid mounting concerns over Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency's unprecedented access to payment and contracting systems at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services—and wider fears that the Trump administration and congressional Republicans will slash spending on crucial public programs—Democratic U.S. senators on Wednesday wrote to President Donald Trump, urging him not to cut more holes in the nation's social safety net.

"We write to say no to Elon Musk and DOGE, and demand hands off Medicare or Medicaid. We strongly oppose any efforts by Musk—or anyone else in your administration—cutting or damaging these vital programs," Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the minority leader, wrote in a letter to Trump signed by two dozen other Democratic senators and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

"Medicare and Medicaid must not be raided to pay for tax cuts for billionaires. Every cut risks Americans paying more, waiting longer, and wading through more insurance red tape for care," the senators added. "Every cut risks hospitals and community health centers struggling harder to keep their doors open and forcing health providers and workers out of their jobs."

"It is dangerously unacceptable that an unelected Musk and his unqualified acolytes have access to sensitive CMS systems and are ready to bypass Congress to make life-and-death decisions affecting millions of Americans," they argued. "No one asked for this lawless approach to our critical government healthcare systems. We urge you to stop this threat to Americans' healthcare, now."

The letter states:

We continue to fight for a healthcare system that works better for all Americans, so they experience lower costs, shorter wait times, and receive better care. But your administration, Elon Musk, and DOGE have already made that harder. Your administration is already responsible for the shutdown of Medicaid portals across all 50 states, disruptions to vital healthcare communication, closures of community health centers, and significant delays in funding for lifesaving health research. Cuts to Medicare and Medicaid will only serve to deepen the harm.

The lawmakers' letter came on the same day that House Republicans introduced a draft budget resolution that recommends $4.5 trillion in tax breaks that would disproportionately benefit the ultrarich, while slashing $2 trillion to Medicaid, federal nutrition assistance, and other programs.

"Republicans are pulling a fast one on working people by reaching into their pockets to pay for billionaire handouts," Warren said in response to the Republican proposal. "Make no mistake: This GOP plan will raise the cost that American families pay for groceries, healthcare, and getting an education—all to fund tax cuts for the ultrarich."

A survey published Tuesday by Data For Progress, Student Borrower Protection Center, and Groundwork Collaborative reaffirmed the deep unpopularity of slashing spending on social services.

"The poll shows that many government programs are very popular with likely voters: Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] each have support from more than 3 in 4 respondents," Data for Progress said.

"Voters support increasing funding for Social Security and Medicare, and few want to see cuts to other popular government programs, the pollster added. "Over 80% of voters want to increase funding or keep funding the same for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP."

Earlier this week, lawmakers, advocates, and beneficiaries of safety net programs gathered outside the Social Security Administration headquarters in Maryland to tell Musk "hands off" Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Speakers included the state's two Democratic senators, Angela Alsobrooks and Chris Van Hollen, who both also signed the Wednesday letter to Trump.