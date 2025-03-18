US Voters Sour on Trump Economic Agenda 'Of, By, and For Billionaires'

Multiple public opinion surveys published in recent days reveal widespread voter disenchantment with U.S. President Donald Trump's economic stewardship amid ever-rising consumer prices, the specter of a recession sparked by what many see as a deliberate attempt to crash the economy for the benefit of the ultrawealthy, and overall policies that favor oligarchs and corporations over everyday Americans.

An NBCpoll published Sunday found that while Trump's overall approval rating of 47% is his highest ever recorded, most respondents—51%—disapproved of how he's started his second term. And while more Americans believe the country is on the right track than at any time since 2004, they are still in the minority, at 44%. A majority of respondents (54%) said the nation is generally heading in the wrong direction.

The poll also found that 44% of respondents approve of Trump's handling of the economy, while 54% disapprove. Regarding inflation—a key Trump campaign issue—just 42% of respondents said they approve of the president's leadership, versus 55% who disapprove.

Meanwhile, the latest data from the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Survey showed a 22% plunge since last December amid heightened inflation expectations, while a poll published last week by Groundwork Collaborative and Data for Progress found that respondents are most frustrated by grocery price increases, healthcare costs, and housing prices.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest Food Price Outlook, overall food prices are projected to rise 3.4% in 2025, with the cost of some staples expected to soar much higher. For example, eggs prices are projected to skyrocket by a staggering 41%—and possibly as much as nearly 75%.

"Today's shocking consumer sentiment numbers are a referendum on the president's mishandling of the economy, just 54 days into office," Groundwork Collaborative policy and advocacy chief Alex Jacquez said in response to the University of Michigan poll. "Working families are longing for stability as their grocery bills and rent payments continue to climb, but Trump's chaotic approach to the economy has them feeling more uncertain than ever."

"Consumers are rightly terrified about what lies ahead," Jacquez added. "The administration is more focused on gutting Social Security to pay for tax giveaways to billionaires and corporations than they are making life more affordable for working families."

Kobie Christian, spokesperson for the economic justice group Unrig Our Economy, said Tuesday that "there is no mystery as to why Americans are angry about Republicans' handling of the economy."

"Prices are continuing to rise. Republican-backed tariffs are threatening to raise costs even more, torching Americans' 401(pk)s, and pushing us toward a recession," Christian continued. "Meanwhile, Elon Musk's [Department of Government Efficiency] is coming after Social Security and other vital programs on which millions of Americans rely, and Republicans in Congress are enabling it—all to pay for more tax breaks for millionaires and billionaires."

"It could not be clearer that President Trump and Republicans in Congress are trying to reshape our government to be of, by, and for billionaires," Christian added. "Working people across the country are already making their voices heard during House recess by pushing back against these destructive policies and urging congressional Republicans to represent working families, veterans, and seniors, not big donors or special interests."

Other recent polls—including the National Federation of Independent Business' Optimism Index—show similar declines in confidence in Trump's policies and performance.

Then there's the stock market, essentially a gauge of investor confidence, which has seen its worst performance over a president's first 50 days since 2009, during the Great Recession. Many critics have openly asked whether the wrecking-ball approach of Trump and Musk is a deliberate bid to tank the economy so the rich can buy up assets at deep discounts.

It's not just critics—last week, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy voiced concerns about the economy during a White House news conference, asking Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, "You're sure nobody here at the White House shorted the Dow?"

