Trump-Musk Gutting of Ebola Prevention Remembered as WHO Warns Scale of Outbreak 'Deeply' Concerning

As predicted in early 2025, when US President Donald Trump unleashed the world's richest man Elon Musk to enact ill-informed and devastating cuts to key federal agencies and programs, those decisions would have real and deadly consequences for the nation and the world.

With a new outbreak of the Ebola virus already claiming over a 131 lives as it sweeps through the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, and with World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hosting an emergency media Tuesday to stem the global threat, videos of Musk bragging about how Trump's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) targeted programs related to Ebola prevention efforts are resurfacing this week.

In February of 2025, for example, this clip shows Musk telling Trump's cabinet that DOGE "accidentally" cancelled Ebola prevention funding.

Elon Musk: "We will make mistakes. We won't be perfect ... so for example, with USAID, one of the things we accidentally canceled very briefly was ebola prevention." pic.twitter.com/bq4Ipp4Zvj

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2025

While Musk claims in his remarks that the mistake was quickly identified—"I think we all want Ebola prevention," he said—and that the funding was restored "immediately" and that there were "no interruptions" in the prevention efforts or program, later reporting found this was not the case.

As the Washington Post later reported, "current and former USAID officials said that Musk was wrong: USAID’s Ebola prevention efforts have been largely halted since Musk and his DOGE allies moved [...] to gut the global-assistance agency and freeze its outgoing payments."

Dr. Craig Spencer, an emergency physician and professor at Brown University School of Public Health who worked on Ebola for more than a decade and responded to Ebola outbreaks in Africa, spoke about the issue with NPR at the time.

"I disagree fully, completely, wholly, that they recognized the mistake and put it back," Spencer told NPR.

Spencer described how officials with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) were no longer "allowed to go to meetings with the [WHO], something they would have done in every single outbreak of Ebola—or other viral hemorrhagic fever disease–to date," Spencer says. "From top to bottom, none of the things that they have canceled have been put back in place."

Elon Musk says DOGE accidentally cut USAID's Ebola prevention efforts but then they were restored with "no interruption."



That's an outright LIE.



The state of USAID plainly shows that any disease prevention efforts supported by the U.S. at this point are merely symbolic. pic.twitter.com/cOKk6wWGFK

— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) March 1, 2025

Jeremy Konyndyk, the former lead of USAID's Ebola response team that handled an outbreak of the disease in 2024, said the same.

Konyndyk, now president of Refugees International, explained last year to NPR that nearly every member of highly-trained team focused on high risk outbreaks was "pushed out of the agency, and they have not been brought back."

"The whole disaster response capability at USAID no longer exists," he said. "All of those people are gone. The operation centers that they worked out of are shut down. They can't even access the Ronald Reagan Building where those operation centers sit. That lease has been handed over to Customs and Border Protection."

HealthDay News reported in March of 2025 that while USAID previously "had more than 50 staffers dedicated to outbreak response," the cuts enforced by DOGE "left just six people to handle Ebola, Marburg virus, mpox and bird flu" preparedness operations.

As Bloomberg reported Monday, the impacts of Trump's attack on foreign assistance and outbreak prevention likely had devastating consequences:

The Trump administration’s withdrawal of health funding that once helped support outbreak detection across parts of Africa represents the kind of cuts that contribute to the erosion of disease-surveillance systems.



Health officials say the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola may have circulated undetected for six to eight weeks in northeastern Congo before lab testing confirmed the virus.



By the time Ebola was identified, suspected cases and unexplained deaths had already spread across multiple health zones near the Ugandan border.



Such systems built with international aid often serve multiple purposes: tracking outbreaks, transporting laboratory samples and monitoring unexplained illnesses in remote regions. When funding disappears, those networks weaken quickly.



According to Leslie Dach, founder and chair of Protect Our Care and who served in the Obama administration as the Health and Human Services global Ebola coordinator, said Trump's failures are already plain to see and that the ongoing public health threat, whether abroad or in the United States, is dire.

“If history is any guide, the administration must be fully vigilant and prepared to deal with the potential of this deadly disease reaching America’s shores, or the situation could get ugly fast,” said Dach in a statement on Monday.

“Without proper procedures and guardrails in place, people could get very sick and die," Dach continued. "But Donald Trump has deliberately left us the opposite of prepared by gutting Ebola and pandemic-preparedness infrastructure at home and abroad. The CDC is now flying blind after Trump and Republicans shuttered USAID and cut themselves off from WHO’s global resources—destroying our disease surveillance and response capability just so billionaires could have another tax break."

"Whether it’s measles, Hantavirus, or Ebola," he said, "the deep Trump cuts to research, public health staff and infrastructure have left the nation ten steps behind–always putting out public health fires rather than preventing them.”

As Sen. Patty Murray said back in February of 2025: "If Ebola, Margurg, or any other infectious disease makes it to our shores, it will be thanks to Elon and Trump—two billionaires without a clue, who are positively smug about their own ignorance."