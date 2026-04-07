Historian Among Those Warning Countries That Have Aided Trump's Iran Assault 'Will Come to Regret It'

As President Donald Trump made his most explicitly genocidal threat yet against Iran on Tuesday, one historian based in Tehran suggested that countries which have aided and abetted the rapidly intensifying US-Israeli assault on the Middle Eastern country are coming face-to-face with the fact that appeasing Trump has been a grave error.

Trump's threat that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again"—referring to Iran's population of 93 million people—was the "textbook definition of genocide," said Narjes Rahmati. "Those who could have intervened but did not will come to regret it."

Trump has lashed out at numerous European countries for being insufficiently supportive of the US-Israeli war, which has killed more than 2,000 people in Iran, nearly 1,500 in Lebanon, and hundreds across the Middle East, but countries including the United Kingdom have provided various support to the US and Israel since they abruptly cut off diplomatic talks and began bombing the country in February.

While UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has attempted to distance his government from the conflict, saying, "This is not our war," the UK has allowed US bombers to use British military bases for "defensive" missions. Late last month the UK also authorized the US to use military bases for strikes against Iranian missile sites that were targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The country has ramped up its military resources in the region in recent weeks.

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats Party in the UK, said Tuesday that Starmer and his Labour government face "a choice" about continuing to back the US and Israel in light of Trump's latest threat on what the president previously referred to as "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day."

"The UK must immediately and unequivocally suspend support for the US military," added Zack Polanski, the British Green Party leader. "The government have tried to appease him, then they tried to say they're standing up to him. Words aren't enough—it's time for action."

Philippe Dam, European Union director for Human Rights Watch, also condemned the European Commission for its tepid response to Trump's threat against "a whole civilization."

Anitta Hipper, foreign affairs spokesperson for the commission, said it rejects threats to attack critical civilian infrastructure, warning that "such attacks risk impacting millions of people across the Middle East and beyond, and also may lead to further dangerous escalation."

Dam warned that "international law is eroded by those who flout it as much as by those who fail to speak up."

"Despite renewed threats of attacks on civilian infrastructures in Iran—would be war crimes and possible crimes against humanity—EU leaders still fail to name USA and Israel in their statements," said Dam.

The US has also received varying degrees of military support from Portugal, Italy, Germany, and France, though the French and Italian governments have angered Trump in recent weeks by blocking the US from using certain military bases and barring military flights from French airspace. Spanish President Pedro Sánchez has stood out among North Atlantic Treaty Organization leaders, leading the way in refusing to allow the US to use its bases for Iran attacks.

Sina Toossi, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, said European leaders over the last several weeks "had [a] real chance to help make diplomacy succeed. Instead, they aligned with and enabled Trump’s worst instincts."

Adil Haque, a Rutgers University law professor and executive editor of Just Security, called on "all states" to "immediately condemn Trump's threat; deny the use of their territory and airspace by US forces to attack Iran; demand an immediate, unconditional, and permanent end to the war."

"Hormuz can be dealt with separately," he said, referring to Iran's closure of the strait, a key trade waterway. "Enough is enough."