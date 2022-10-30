'A Brazil of Hope' as Leftist Lula Defeats Far-Right Bolsonaro in Presidential Runoff

\u0022A huge blow against fascistic politics and a huge victory for decency and sanity.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s how RootsAction director Norman Solomon described Brazilian President-Elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva\u0026#039;s Sunday presidential runoff victory against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, the culmination of a most remarkable political comeback for a man who was languishing behind bars just three years ago.\r\n\r\nWith 99% of votes counted via an electronic system that tallies final results in a matter of hours—and which was repeatedly aspersed by Bolsonaro in an effort to cast doubt on the election\u0026#039;s veracity—da Silva led the incumbent by more than two million ballots, or nearly two percentage points.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Brazil is my cause, the people are my cause and fighting poverty is the reason why I will live until the end of my life,\u0022 da Silva said during his victory speech. \r\n\r\n\u0022As far as it depends on us, there will be no lack of love,\u0022 he vowed. \u0022We will take great care of Brazil and the Brazilian people. We will live in a new time. Of peace, of love, and of hope. A time when the Brazilian people will once again have the right to dream. And the opportunities to realize what you dream.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDa Silva, the 77-year-old co-founder of the left-wing Workers\u0026#039; Party (PT), became the first challenger to defeat an incumbent president since the restoration of democracy in 1985. His campaign overcame a rampant social media-driven disinformation campaign, political violence including the assassination on Friday of a PT congressional candidate, and what observers called massive Election Day voter suppression by federal police to win a third term for the man Brazilians endearingly call Lula.\r\n\r\nBolsonaro—who has threatened to reject the results if he lost—and his far-right nationalism will remain a powerful force in Brazilian politics despite his ouster.\r\n\r\nDerided by critics as the \u0022Trump of the Tropics,\u0022 Bolsonaro\u0026#039;s tenure was marked by accelerated environmental destruction, especially of the Amazon rainforest; gross mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic, which killed more people in Brazil than in any other country save the United States; disdain and disregard for the rights of Indigenous peoples; rampant bigotry; and incessant flirtation with authoritarianism.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Bolsonaro lost, but Bolsonarism emerged victorious. The numbers don\u0026#039;t lie,\u0022 tweeted São Paulo state lawmaker Erica Malunguinho, a reference to the incumbent\u0026#039;s more than 58 million votes. \u0022Our project must be political and pedagogical.\u0022\r\n\r\nThere was utter silence from Bolsonaro, his campaign, and his erstwhile-outspoken relatives for hours after the race was called for da Silva.\r\n\r\nJournalist Marlos Ápyus tweeted, \u0022Let him go in silence. As for me, I\u0026#039;ll never hear his voice again.\u0022\r\n\r\nJubilant crowds thronged the streets of cities including São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro Sunday evening. Drivers honked horns and people cheered and chanted slogans including the popular campaign jingle \u0022Lula lá\u0022—\u0022Lula\u0026#039;s there\u0022—and \u0022Tá na hora de Jair ir embora\u0022—\u0022Time for Jair to leave.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBrazilian and international progressives, as well as many of the nation\u0026#039;s poor, Indigenous, LGBTQ+, women, intellectuals, artists, and people of color celebrated the imminent return of da Silva to the Palácio da Alvorada, which he occupied for two terms from 2003 to 2010.\r\n\r\n\u0022No more fear! With peace, love, and hope we will dream again,\u0022 tweeted Brazilian author Bianca Santana. \u0022And we will work to live a full democracy where all people fit.\u0022\r\n\r\nMaria do Rosário, a PT member of the Chamber of Deputies—the lower house of Brazil\u0026#039;s National Congress—representing Rio Grande do Sul, exalted: \u0022Today is the Day of Respect for Brazilian Women, it\u0026#039;s Workers\u0026#039; Day, the Day of the Free Press and transparency. Today is Children\u0026#039;s Day and the fight against pedophilia; Day of the family and victims of Covid; Today is the day of courage and love. I hug you for that!\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nU.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted that \u0022today, the people of Brazil have voted for democracy, workers\u0026#039; rights, and environmental sanity. I congratulate Lula on his hard-fought victory and look forward to a strong and prosperous relationship between the United States and Brazil.\u0022\r\n\r\nU.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman called da Silva\u0026#039;s victory \u0022a win for our values and a better world.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUniversity of California, Berkeley sociology professor Daniel Aldana Cohen said that \u0022Lula\u0026#039;s narrow victory is still a massive win for Brazil: for its working class, its Black and Indigenous communities, and against fascism. It\u0026#039;s also a win for the Amazon and the planet itself—and thus [very] good news for the multiracial working class of the whole world.\u0022\r\n\r\nReuters climate correspondent Jake Spring tweeted, \u0022The lungs of the Earth will breathe easier tonight.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAlthough criticized by the hard left for his previous administration\u0026#039;s neoliberal economic policies, Da Silva is beloved by millions of Brazilians for his lifelong advocacy for the poor, workers, minorities, and rural and Indigenous people. As president, he lifted millions of Brazilians from poverty through sweeping social programs including Fome Zero (Zero Hunger) and Bolsa Familia (Family Allowance), while presiding over Brazil\u0026#039;s rise into the top tier of world economies. Former U.S. President Barack Obama called him the \u0022most popular politician on Earth.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, da Silva\u0026#039;s focus on social uplift at the expense of the oligarchy earned him powerful enemies at home, and his solidarity with leftist Latin American leaders and opposition to U.S. imperialism made him a target of many in Washington and on Wall Street.\r\n\r\nIn 2017, da Silva was controversially convicted of corruption and money laundering in connection with the sweeping \u0022Car Wash\u0022 scandal and spent 580 days behind bars before being freed when the Brazilian supreme court found his incarceration unlawful. Last year, the high court annulled several criminal convictions against da Silva, restoring his political rights and setting the stage for his 2022 run.\r\n\r\nDa Silva\u0026#039;s win is the latest in a string of leftist victories in Latin America and represents a significant counterbalance to the resurgence of right-wing politics in other parts of the world.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Congratulations brother Lula, president-elect of Brazil,\u0022 tweeted Bolivian President Luis Arce. \u0022Your victory strengthens democracy and Latin American integration. We are sure that you will lead the Brazilian people along the path of peace, progress, and social justice.\u0022