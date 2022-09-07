Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Boy makes dinner with his mother

Melissa Roberts fixes dinner for her kids in Marks, Mississippi on January 13, 2022. Roberts relied on the federal child tax credit to help provide for her family after losing her job at the beginning of the pandemic. (Photo: Andrea Morales for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

USDA Report Shows How Covid Relief Helped Slash Food Insecurity in 2021

"If we give families more money (ideally with few restrictions and hoops to jump through), food insecurity goes down," said one sociologist.

Julia Conley

New food insecurity data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday provided the latest evidence that the enhanced child tax credit and other relief programs passed in the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic significantly helped millions of Americans to support their families last year—and with much of the aid now ripped away, more households are again struggling to make ends meet.

The agency's annual report on food security showed that about 1 in 10 homes—or 13.5 million households—did not have enough food in 2021. Overall food insecurity remained the same from 2020 to 2021, and grew worse for women and older Americans living alone, but among families with children, there was a sharp drop in 2021.

"The prevalence of food insecurity declined from 2020 to 2021 for a few population subgroups, including households with children under age 18 and with children under age 6, married couples with children, and single mothers with children," reads the report.

Last year, 6.2% of households with children were unable to provide adequate and nutritious food for their children, down from 7.6% in 2020.

"The social safety net for families with children was better in 2021 than it has been" in the past, said Sarah Bowen, a sociologist at North Carolina State University, on social media Wednesday, pointing to the child tax credit (CTC), universal free lunches in many school districts, and Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) cards that millions of people relied on last year.

"If we give families more money (ideally with few restrictions and hoops to jump through), food insecurity goes down," she added.

In the second half of 2021, the monthly CTC payments provided a total of up to $3,600 per child to nearly all middle- and low-income families in the U.S.—an "unprecedented" federal program, according to the Brookings Institution, which lifted 3.7 million children out of poverty.

The Universal School Meals Program Act was passed in 2021 and provided an estimated 10 million schoolchildren with free lunches at school, and millions of families received extra assistance to buy food through the expansion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the pandemic.

But when right-wing lawmakers including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) refused to expand the CTC, the child poverty rate shot up by nearly 5% in just one month. Congress also failed to extend the universal school lunch program in June, and at least 16 states this year have declined to continue the SNAP benefits expansion.

While the USDA report contains "a lot of good news" regarding food insecurity in 2021, Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach of the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University told The Guardian, regular surveys by the U.S. Census Bureau this year are already showing "that food hardship has been steadily rising in families with children."

Related Content

Kids draw at a playground in Washington, D.C.

Millions More Kids Going Hungry Since GOP, Manchin Killed Expanded Child Tax Credit

Kenny Stancil

Overall, "food insecurity didn't change from 2019 to 2020 to 2021," said Leran Minc, assistant director of state policy for advocacy group Project Bread, "but perhaps it's because we did what was necessary in 2021—gave families more resources to buy basic needs including food."

In contrast, multiple relief programs have been slashed this year just as inflation and the war in Ukraine—which provides 30% of global wheat and maize exports—have pushed the price of groceries up by more than 13% in the U.S. since last July.

"Child poverty rates are growing while families are getting squeezed by rising inflation and gas prices," said the Friends Committee on National Legislation earlier this week. "Families need relief, and Congress can give it to them by making the expanded child tax credit available to all families, regardless of their income."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Boy makes dinner with his mother

USDA Report Shows How Covid Relief Helped Slash Food Insecurity in 2021

"If we give families more money (ideally with few restrictions and hoops to jump through), food insecurity goes down," said one sociologist.

Julia Conley ·

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a news conference

AOC, Gillibrand Denounce Starbucks for 'Firing Union Leaders All Over the Country'

"We continue to stand by these workers and would like to remind you that all workers have the right to join a union," the New York lawmakers wrote in a letter to Starbucks' billionaire CEO.

Jake Johnson ·

Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl speaks during the 2022 Republican State Convention in Springfield, Massachusetts on May 21, 2022.

Trump Says GOP Gov. Candidate Would Rule Massachusetts 'With an Iron Fist'

The former U.S. president's authoritarian rhetoric generated alarm, with one historian noting that the term "iron fist" was favored by Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and used to describe Germany's Nazi Party.

Kenny Stancil ·

Salmon fishers in Bristol Bay

Over Half a Million Back Call to 'End the Threat of Pebble Mine for Good' to Save Bristol Bay

"During the busiest season of the year, amidst a record-breaking salmon run, the people of Bristol Bay once again made it clear that EPA must finalize strong protections for our watershed."

Jessica Corbett ·

Sunrise Movement activists protest in front of the White House

Sunrise Movement and CWA Announce 'Visionary' Union Agreement

"Strong unions and worker contracts are a core pillar of the Green New Deal," the two groups said. "We owe so much to the workers who made one of the most progressive agreements a reality."

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Unfit for the Bench': Trump-Appointed Judge Orders Halt to DOJ Review of Seized Materials
  2. Trump Calls Biden 'Enemy of the State' in 'Fully Unhinged' Speech
  3. 'Corrupt as Hell': Demands for Clarence Thomas to Resign Follow New Details of Wife's Election Scheming
  4. 'Beyond Bleak': UK Show Rebuked for Squid Game-Esque Segment Amid Energy Crisis
  5. 'Honor Her Memory... by Fighting Like Hell': Barbara Ehrenreich Dies at 81
  6. The 'Green Revolution' Has Failed in Africa and It's Time for a New Direction
  7. Rapidly Retreating Doomsday Glacier Clinging 'By Its Fingernails': Study
  8. 'Worst Yet to Come' as Global Civil Unrest Index Hits All-Time High
  9. 'Where Did the Classified Content Go?' Dozens of Empty Folders Seized From Trump Home
  10. 'Buckle Up, It's Going to Be a Rough Ride': Far-Right Liz Truss Named New UK Prime Minister
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.