Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Rep. Barbara Lee speaks at an event

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) speaks at Go Bigger on Climate, Care, and Justice event on July 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Green New Deal Network)

Lee, Pocan File Amendment to Slash $100 Billion From US Military Budget

"For far too long, this country has put profits ahead of its people," said Rep. Barbara Lee. "Nowhere is that more apparent than in our Pentagon topline budget."

Jake Johnson

Reps. Barbara Lee and Mark Pocan led a group of House Democrats this week in filing amendments that would slash current U.S. military spending by $100 billion and reverse recent efforts to add more money to President Joe Biden's historically high Pentagon budget request for the coming fiscal year.

The proposed amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023 were introduced days after lawmakers on the House and Senate Armed Services Committees—both controlled by Democrats—voted to pile $37 billion and $45 billion, respectively, onto Biden's March request for $813 billion in military spending.

One of more than 1,000 amendments filed for the House version of the NDAA, the Lee-Pocan proposal to cut $100 billion from the current U.S. military spending topline of $782 billion points to a recent Congressional Budget Office study outlining several ways in which Congress could reasonably slice $1 trillion—or 14%—from the Pentagon budget over the next decade.

Lee and Pocan, the co-chairs of the Defense Spending Reduction Caucus, have repeatedly attempted to rein in U.S. military spending in recent years, but their efforts have been blocked by Republicans and members of their own party—some of whom are financed by weapons makers.

Last month, the pair introduced legislation that would take $100 billion from the U.S. military budget and redirect the funds to pressing domestic needs such as housing and healthcare.

"For far too long, this country has put profits ahead of its people," Lee said. "Nowhere is that more apparent than in our Pentagon topline budget. Just last year, key priorities like Build Back Better were left on the negotiating table, while Congress approved a $782 billion defense budget—higher than the military even requested."

"It is time that we realign our priorities to reflect the urgent needs of communities across this country that are healing from a pandemic, ongoing economic insecurity, and an international energy crisis—none of which will be resolved through greater military spending," Lee added. "Taking this step to downsize our military budget by $100 billion will ensure that our national security truly centers on the American people, not weapons industry profits."

Reps. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.), Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), and Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) are backing the Lee-Pocan NDAA amendment to reduce the current military spending topline by $100 billion.

Lee also introduced an amendment that would repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) Against Iraq, which—following its original passage ahead of the catastrophic Iraq invasion—was used as legal cover by the Obama and Trump administrations to take deadly action overseas.

In 2020, for instance, the Trump administration invoked the 2002 AUMF to claim it was authorized to assassinate Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, a decision that nearly sparked a full-blown war between the U.S. and Iran.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
An employee arranges rifles on display

Slamming Their Profits From 'Weapons of War,' House Panel Asks Gun CEOs to Testify

"Products sold by your company have been used for decades to carry out homicides and even mass murders," the Democratic chair of the House Oversight Committee told the top executives of three major gun makers.

Jake Johnson ·

Rep. Barbara Lee speaks at an event

Lee, Pocan File Amendment to Slash $100 Billion From US Military Budget

"For far too long, this country has put profits ahead of its people," said Rep. Barbara Lee. "Nowhere is that more apparent than in our Pentagon topline budget."

Jake Johnson ·

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference

UK Tory Prime Minster Boris Johnson Resigns Amid Relentless Scandal

"Real change can only come when the Tories are swept away and replaced with a people's government to redistribute wealth and power," said former Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Jake Johnson ·

Lindsey Graham

Fulton County Subpoenas of Trump Allies Offer Hope 'That Justice Will Ultimately Be Served'

"The coordinated attempts by former President Donald Trump and his associates to discount and ignore the will of Georgian voters during the 2020 election cannot be swept under the rug," said one activist.

Jessica Corbett ·

Putin Medvedev Volodin

Russian Official Makes Nuclear Threat Over US Support for Ukraine War Crimes Probe

Another official responded to Western sanctions by suggesting that Russia could reclaim Alaska.

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Beware: The Supreme Court Is Laying Groundwork to Pre-Rig the 2024 Election
  2. Ocasio-Cortez Says US 'Witnessing a Judicial Coup in Process'
  3. Naomi Klein: The US Is in the Midst of a 'Shock-and-Awe Judicial Coup'
  4. 'Fight for Us Goddamnit': Frustration Grows Over Biden Fecklessness Amid GOP Destruction
  5. 'Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas' Petition Nears 1 Million Signatures
  6. A 50-Year Attack by Right-Wing Corporate Forces Is Leading U.S. Back Towards Civil War
  7. Biden Urged to Take Emergency Action After 'Disastrous' Climate Ruling by Supreme Court
  8. 'Indefensible': Outrage as New Reporting Shines Light on Biden Deal With McConnell
  9. 'The Problem is Corporate Greed, Boss': Bezos Blasted for Defense of Big Oil Price-Gouging
  10. 'Bloodbath': At Least 6 Dead, Dozens Wounded in Mass Shooting at Illinois July 4th Parade
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.