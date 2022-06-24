80+ US Prosecutors Vow Not to Be Part of Criminalizing Abortion Care

Following the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had an immediate impact on pregnant people in Republican-controlled states with \u0022trigger bans,\u0022 more than 80 elected attorneys from around the country vowed not to prosecute individuals who seek, assist in, or provide abortion care.\r\n\r\n\u0022Criminalizing and prosecuting individuals who seek or provide abortion care makes a mockery of justice,\u0022 says a joint statement signed by 84 district attorneys and attorneys general. \u0022Prosecutors should not be part of that.\u0022\r\n\r\nMore than half of all U.S. states are expected to end or drastically restrict legal access to abortions in the coming weeks, a process that began just minutes after the high court\u0026#039;s right-wing justices struck down Roe in a 6-3 ruling.\r\n\r\n\u0022As elected prosecutors, ministers of justice, and leaders in our communities, we cannot stand by and allow members of our community to live in fear of the ramifications of this deeply troubling decision,\u0022 says the statement, organized by\u0026nbsp;Fair and Just Prosecution.\r\n\r\n\u0022Not all of us agree on a personal or moral level on the issue of abortion,\u0022 says the statement, signed by prosecutors representing more than 87 million people in communities across the nation, including over 27 million in states where abortion rights have been, or will soon be, eradicated.\r\n\r\n\u0022But we stand together in our firm belief that prosecutors have a responsibility to refrain from using limited criminal legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions,\u0022 the statement continues. \u0022As such, we decline to use our offices\u0026#039; resources to criminalize reproductive health decisions and commit to exercise our well-settled discretion and refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide, or support abortions.\u0022\r\n\r\nMiriam Krinsky, executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution, said that \u0022by cruelly and callously stripping away a 50-year-old fundamental right,\u0022 the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s reactionary majority \u0022has undermined the legitimacy of the criminal legal system and trust in the rule of law.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022With many states now seeking to criminalize those who seek, perform, and receive abortion care, elected prosecutors are the last line of defense in protecting patients and providers from criminal charges,\u0022 said Krinsky. \u0022At this frightening and dark moment, we desperately need the bold leadership demonstrated by these signatories—and hope to see far more prosecutors across the country join this chorus.\u0022\r\n\r\nRead the full letter and list of signatories below:\r\n\r\n\r\nJOINT STATEMENT FROM ELECTED PROSECUTORS\r\n\r\nWe are a group of elected prosecutors representing communities across every region of the country. Over the past few years, we have watched with increasing concern as the constitutional right to abortion has been threatened and eroded. Now, the Supreme Court’s decision to end the federally protected constitutional right to abortion first established five decades ago in Roe v. Wade — a right that three generations of Americans have come of age relying upon — means that abortions will immediately or soon be banned, and potentially criminalized, in at least half of our nation’s states. As elected prosecutors, ministers of justice, and leaders in our communities, we cannot stand by and allow members of our community to live in fear of the ramifications of this deeply troubling decision.\r\n\r\nNot all of us agree on a personal or moral level on the issue of abortion. But we stand together in our firm belief that prosecutors have a responsibility to refrain from using limited criminal legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions. As such, we decline to use our offices’ resources to criminalize reproductive health decisions and commit to exercise our well- settled discretion and refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide, or support abortions. Prosecutors are entrusted with immense discretion. With this discretion comes the obligation to seek justice. And at the heart of the pursuit of justice is the furtherance of policies and practices that protect the well-being and safety of all members of our community.\r\n\r\nProsecutors make decisions every day about how to allocate limited resources and which cases to prosecute. Indeed, our communities have entrusted us to use our best judgment in deciding how and if to leverage the criminal legal system to further the safety and well-being of all, and we are ethically bound to pursue those interests in every case.\r\n\r\nEnforcing abortion bans runs counter to the obligations and interests we are sworn to uphold. It will erode trust in the legal system, hinder our ability to hold perpetrators accountable, take resources away from the enforcement of serious crime, and inevitably lead to the retraumatization and criminalization of victims of sexual violence.\r\n\r\nCriminalizing abortion will not end abortion; it will simply end safe abortions, forcing the most vulnerable among us — as well as medical providers — to make impossible decisions. Abortion bans will isolate people from the law enforcement, medical, and social resources they need. When individuals know that they or someone they love could be investigated and prosecuted for having an abortion, they are far less likely to call for help in the event of an emergency. Prosecutors, police, and our medical partners cannot do our jobs when many victims and witnesses of crime or other emergencies are unwilling to work with us for fear that their private medical decisions will be criminalized.\r\n\r\nOur criminal legal system is already overburdened. As elected prosecutors, we have a responsibility to ensure that these limited resources are focused on efforts to prevent and address serious crimes, rather than enforcing abortion bans that divide our community, create untenable choices for patients and healthcare providers, and erode trust in the justice system. Enforcing abortion bans would mean taking time, effort, and resources away from the prosecution of the most serious crimes — conduct that truly impacts public safety.\r\n\r\nAbortion bans will also disproportionately harm victims of sexual abuse, rape, incest, human trafficking, and domestic violence. Over the past several decades, law enforcement has rightly worked to adopt evidence-based, trauma-informed approaches that recognize that not all victims of such crimes are able or willing to immediately report, and that delays in reporting or a reticence to report are consistent with the experience of trauma. As prosecutors, we also know that the process of reporting can be retraumatizing for many survivors.\r\n\r\nWe are horrified that some states have failed to carve out exceptions for victims of sexual violence and incest in their abortion restrictions; this is unconscionable. And, even where such exceptions do exist, abortion bans still threaten the autonomy, dignity, and safety of survivors, forcing them to choose between reporting their abuse or being connected to their abuser for life. Laws that revictimize and retraumatize victims go against our obligation as prosecutors to protect and seek justice on behalf of all members of our community, including those who are often the most vulnerable and least empowered. Our obligation to exercise our discretion wisely requires us to focus prosecutorial resources on the child molester or rapist, not on prosecuting the victim or the healthcare professionals who provide that victim with needed care and treatment. Keeping communities safe inherently requires promoting trust and faith in the integrity of the rule of law.6 To best promote public safety, prosecutors must be perceived by their communities as trustworthy, legitimate, and fair — values that would be undermined by the enforcement of laws that criminalize deeply personal decisions, harm those most in need of our help, and force unnecessarily difficult and traumatizing decisions on many in our community.\r\n\r\nAs elected prosecutors, when we stand in court, we have the privilege and obligation to represent “the people.” All members of our communities are our clients – they elected us to represent them and we are bound to fight for them as we carry out our obligation to pursue justice. Our legislatures may decide to criminalize personal healthcare decisions, but we remain obligated to prosecute only those cases that serve the interests of justice and the people.\r\n\r\nCriminalizing and prosecuting individuals who seek or provide abortion care makes a mockery of justice; prosecutors should not be part of that.\r\n\r\nRespectfully,\r\n\r\nPatsy Austin-Gatson\r\nDistrict Attorney, Gwinnett Judicial Circuit, Georgia\r\n\r\nDiana Becton\r\nDistrict Attorney, Contra Costa County, California\r\n\r\nWesley Bell\r\nProsecuting Attorney, St. Louis County, Missouri\r\n\r\nButa Biberaj\r\nCommonwealth’s Attorney, Loudoun County, Virginia\r\n\r\nSherry Boston\r\nDistrict Attorney, DeKalb County, Georgia\r\n\r\nChesa Boudin\r\nDistrict Attorney, City and County of San Francisco, California\r\n\r\nAlvin Bragg\r\nDistrict Attorney, New York County (Manhattan), New York\r\n\r\nAisha Braveboy\r\nState’s Attorney, Prince George’s County, Maryland\r\n\r\nDanny Carr\r\nDistrict Attorney, Jefferson County, Alabama\r\n\r\nChristian Champagne\r\nDistrict Attorney, 6th Judicial District, Colorado\r\n\r\nJohn T. Chisholm\r\nDistrict Attorney, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin\r\n\r\nJohn Choi\r\nCounty Attorney, Ramsey County, Minnesota\r\n\r\nDave Clegg\r\nDistrict Attorney, Ulster County, New York\r\n\r\nShameca Collins\r\nDistrict Attorney, 6th Judicial District, Mississippi\r\n\r\nShalena Cook Jones\r\nDistrict Attorney, Chatham County (Savannah), Georgia\r\n\r\nDavid Cooke\r\nDistrict Attorney, Macon Judicial Circuit, Georgia\r\n\r\nJohn Creuzot\r\nDistrict Attorney, Dallas County, Texas\r\n\r\nSatana Deberry\r\nDistrict Attorney, Durham County, North Carolina\r\n\r\nParisa Dehghani-Tafti\r\nCommonwealth’s Attorney, Arlington County and the City of Falls Church, Virginia\r\n\r\nSteve Descano\r\nCommonwealth’s Attorney, Fairfax County, Virginia\r\n\r\nJoshua R. Diamond\r\nActing Attorney General, Vermont\r\n\r\nMichael Dougherty\r\nDistrict Attorney, 20th Judicial District (Boulder), Colorado\r\n\r\nMatt Ellis\r\nDistrict Attorney, Wasco County, Oregon\r\n\r\nKeith Ellison\r\nAttorney General, Minnesota\r\n\r\nRamin Fatehi\r\nCommonwealth’s Attorney, City of Norfolk, Virginia\r\n\r\nKimberly M. Foxx\r\nState’s Attorney, Cook County (Chicago), Illinois\r\n\r\nGlenn Funk\r\nDistrict Attorney, Nashville, Tennessee\r\n\r\nJosé Garza\r\nDistrict Attorney, Travis County (Austin), Texas\r\n\r\nGeorge Gascón\r\nDistrict Attorney, Los Angeles County, California\r\n\r\nSarah F. George\r\nState’s Attorney, Chittenden County (Burlington), Vermont\r\n\r\nJoe Gonzales\r\nDistrict Attorney, Bexar County (San Antonio), Texas\r\n\r\nDeborah Gonzalez\r\nDistrict Attorney, Western Judicial Circuit (Athens), Georgia\r\n\r\nEric Gonzalez\r\nDistrict Attorney, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York\r\n\r\nMark Gonzalez\r\nDistrict Attorney, Nueces County (Corpus Christi), Texas\r\n\r\nAndrea Harrington\r\nDistrict Attorney, Berkshire County, Massachusetts\r\n\r\nMaura Healey\r\nAttorney General, Massachusetts\r\n\r\nJohn Hummel\r\nDistrict Attorney, Deschutes County, Oregon\r\n\r\nNatasha Irving\r\nDistrict Attorney, 6th Prosecutorial District, Maine\r\n\r\nMelinda Katz\r\nDistrict Attorney, Queens County, New York\r\n\r\nAlexis King\r\nDistrict Attorney, 1st Judicial District, Colorado\r\n\r\nZach Klein\r\nCity Attorney, Columbus, Ohio\r\n\r\nLawrence S. Krasner\r\nDistrict Attorney, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania\r\n\r\nDavid Leyton\r\nProsecuting Attorney, Genesee County, Michigan\r\n\r\nRebecca Like\r\nProsecuting Attorney, County of Kaua’i, Hawaii\r\n\r\nEdward E. Manibusan\r\nAttorney General, Northern Mariana Islands\r\n\r\nBrian Mason\r\nDistrict Attorney, 17th Judicial District, Colorado\r\n\r\nBeth McCann\r\nDistrict Attorney, 2nd Judicial District (Denver), Colorado\r\n\r\nKaren McDonald\r\nProsecuting Attorney, Oakland County, Michigan\r\n\r\nColette McEachin\r\nCommonwealth’s Attorney, Richmond, Virginia\r\n\r\nGordon McLaughlin\r\nDistrict Attorney, 8th Judicial District, Colorado\r\n\r\nRyan Mears\r\nProsecuting Attorney, Marion County (Indianapolis), Indiana\r\n\r\nBrian Middleton\r\nDistrict Attorney, Fort Bend County, Texas\r\n\r\nStephanie Morales\r\nCommonwealth’s Attorney, Portsmouth, Virginia\r\n\r\nMichael W. Morrissey\r\nDistrict Attorney, Norfolk County, Massachusetts\r\n\r\nMarilyn J. Mosby\r\nState’s Attorney, Baltimore City, Maryland\r\n\r\nJamie Mosser\r\nState’s Attorney, Kane County, Illinois\r\n\r\nDana Nessel\r\nAttorney General, Michigan\r\n\r\nJody Owens\r\nDistrict Attorney, Hinds County, Mississippi\r\n\r\nAlonzo Payne\r\nDistrict Attorney, 12th Judicial District (San Luis), Colorado\r\n\r\nJoseph Platania\r\nCommonwealth’s Attorney, City of Charlottesville, Virginia\r\n\r\nBryan Porter\r\nCommonwealth’s Attorney, City of Alexandria, Virginia\r\n\r\nDalia Racine\r\nDistrict Attorney, Douglas County, Georgia\r\n\r\nKarl Racine\r\nAttorney General, District of Columbia\r\n\r\nEric Rinehart\r\nState’s Attorney, Lake County (Waukegan), Illinois\r\n\r\nMimi Rocah\r\nDistrict Attorney, Westchester County, New York\r\n\r\nJeff Rosen\r\nDistrict Attorney, Santa Clara County, California\r\n\r\nMarian Ryan\r\nDistrict Attorney, Middlesex County, Massachusetts\r\n\r\nDan Satterberg\r\nProsecuting Attorney, King County (Seattle), Washington\r\n\r\nEli Savit\r\nProsecuting Attorney, Washtenaw County (Ann Arbor), Michigan\r\n\r\nMike Schmidt\r\nDistrict Attorney, Multnomah County (Portland), Oregon\r\n\r\nDaniella Shorter\r\nDistrict Attorney, 22nd Judicial District, Mississippi\r\n\r\nCarol Siemon\r\nProsecuting Attorney, Ingham County (Lansing), Michigan\r\n\r\nJack Stollsteimer\r\nDistrict Attorney, Delaware County, Pennsylvania\r\n\r\nDavid Sullivan\r\nDistrict Attorney, Northwestern District, Massachusetts\r\n\r\nShannon Taylor\r\nCommonwealth’s Attorney, Henrico County, Virginia\r\n\r\nRaúl Torrez\r\nDistrict Attorney, Bernalillo County (Albuquerque), New Mexico\r\n\r\nSuzanne Valdez\r\nDistrict Attorney, Douglas County (Lawrence), Kansas\r\n\r\nMatthew Van Houten\r\nDistrict Attorney, Tompkins County (Ithaca), New York\r\n\r\nAndrew Warren\r\nState Attorney, 13th Judicial Circuit (Tampa), Florida\r\n\r\nPhil Weiser\r\nAttorney General, Colorado\r\n\r\nMatthew J. Wiese\r\nProsecuting Attorney, Marquette County, Michigan\r\n\r\nJared Williams\r\nDistrict Attorney, Augusta Judicial Circuit, Georgia\r\n\r\nJason Williams\r\nDistrict Attorney, Orleans Parish, Louisiana\r\n\r\nTodd Williams\r\nDistrict Attorney, Buncombe County (Asheville), North Carolina\r\n\r\n**Additional elected prosecutors interested in joining the statement should contact FJP Executive Director Miriam Krinsky at mkrinsky@fairandjustprosecution.org to be added.