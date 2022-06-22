Children 'Dying Before Our Eyes': Aid Workers Plea for Help as Famine Unfolds in Somalia

International aid workers are issuing desperate pleas for help this week as severe climate-driven drought coupled with critically depleted global food supplies due to Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine are fueling a slide into \u0022catastrophic famine\u0022 in Somalia that could claim the lives of hundreds of thousands of children by summer\u0026#039;s end.\r\n\r\n\u0022If an intervention does not happen as expected, and quickly, we will inevitably witness the mass death of children in the coming months.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Already 1.5 million children below the age of five are malnourished, and we expect that 356,000 of these may not survive through the end of September this year,\u0022 Adam Abdelmoula, the United Nations\u0026#039; humanitarian coordinator for Somalia—which has suffered an unprecedented four consecutive failed rainy seasons—said during a visit to Dolow in the south near the Ethiopian border.\r\n\r\n\u0022Acute malnutrition is about to increase unless we scale up our response plan in a major way,\u0022 he added. \u0022Some 7.1 million Somalis are in need of food assistance. If the fifth rainy season fails, this number will increase significantly.\u0022\r\n\r\nHirsia Farag Abdi, an 80-year-old Somali woman from Harhaar, said in a video recently published on TikTok that \u0022we don\u0026#039;t have strength and livestock anymore.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We had our animals—goats, camels, as well as a house,\u0022 she added. \u0022All these have been destroyed by the drought... My only hope is my grandchildren and the few goats we have left.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJamal Abdi Sarman, communications officer at the United Nations Children\u0026#039;s Emergency Fund, warned of \u0022looming famine in the foreseeable future.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If an intervention does not happen as expected, and quickly, we will inevitably witness the mass death of children in the coming months,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\nReferencing the 2010-2012 famine that killed more than a quarter of a million people in Somalia—half of them children under the age of five—Claire Sanford, deputy humanitarian director of the private charity Save the Children, told The Guardian:\r\n\r\n\r\nI can honestly say in my 23 years of responding to humanitarian crisis, this is by far the worst I\u0026#039;ve seen, particularly in terms of the level of impact on children. The starvation that my colleagues and I witnessed in Somalia has escalated even faster than we feared.\r\n\r\nWe have genuinely failed as an international community that we have allowed the situation to get to the extent it is at the moment. In 2011, we vowed as a community that we would never, ever let this happen again. And yet we have failed in that promise.\r\n\r\n\r\nVisiting Somalia, Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, tweeted he was \u0022shocked by the devastating impact\u0022 of the drought, which he attributed largely to a \u0022changing climate\u0022 the Somali people \u0022did nothing to cause.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a letter to leaders of G7 nations ahead of a meeting this weekend in Germany, Michael Dunford, the United Nations World Food Program\u0026#039;s (WFP) regional director for East Africa, said children are starving to death \u0022before our eyes,\u0022 and that only a \u0022massive\u0022 funding and humanitarian effort can avert an even greater catastrophe.\r\n\r\n\u0022We need money, and we need it now,\u0022 he said. \u0022Will we be able to avert [a famine in Somalia]? Unless there is... a massive scaling-up from right now, it won\u0026#039;t be possible, quite frankly.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast year, G7 leaders endorsed a Famine Prevention Compact, in which they pledged $7 billion to support anti-hunger efforts around the world. However, experts protested that not enough money was allocated to the Horn of Africa.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWFP says 89 million people in eastern Africa are now considered \u0022acutely food insecure\u0022—a 90% increase from 2021.\r\n\r\nRussia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine, now in its fourth month, has wreaked havoc on global food supplies and prices. Last week, WFP executive director David Beasley said that \u0022it is a very, very frightening time.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are facing hell on Earth if we do not respond immediately,\u0022 he added, citing \u0022riots in Sri Lanka and protests in Tunisia, Pakistan, and Peru,\u0022 as well as \u0022destabilization taking place in places like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Chad.\u0022