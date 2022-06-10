Reported End to Facebook's 'Murky' Deals With News Giants Sparks Call for 'Truly Fair Marketplace'

Press freedom and antitrust advocates on Friday derided both Facebook and corporate media beneficiaries of the tech titan\u0026#039;s multimillion dollar spending spree following reporting that the company is rethinking its investments amid increasing regulatory pressures and a shift away from news partnerships.\r\n\r\n\u0022For years, Facebook has sucked advertising dollars away from newspapers and news magazines.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Wall Street Journal reports that Facebook in recent years has annually paid an average of more than $15 million to The Washington Post, as well as $20 million to The New York Times, and over $10 million to the Journal. The Journal deal is part of a larger $20 million agreement.\r\n\r\n\u0022For years, Facebook has sucked advertising dollars away from newspapers and news magazines,\u0022 Barry Lynn, executive director at the anti-monopoly watchdog group Open Markets, said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022At the very moment the U.S. government began to seek solutions to this problem, Facebook cut murky, multimillion-dollars deal with America\u0026#039;s most influential newspapers, apparently as part of an effort to halt regulation and continue to siphon off advertising dollars unhindered,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to \u0022people familiar with the matter\u0022 interviewed by the Journal, it is not clear whether Facebook will continue its deals with media corporations as Meta, the social platform\u0026#039;s parent company, shifts its investments from news to \u0022products that attract creators\u0022 and the metaverse.\r\n\r\nThe Journal also cites Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg\u0026#039;s disappointment at \u0022regulatory efforts around the world looking to force platforms like Facebook and Alphabet Inc.\u0026#039;s Google to pay publishers for any news content available on their platforms.\u0022\r\n\r\nFacebook was so incensed by a 2021 Australian law compelling large online platforms to pay publishers for linking to local news stories that it temporarily imposed a blackout on Australian news outlets, a move condemned by groups including Access Now and Amnesty International.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLynn said that \u0022it\u0026#039;s not entirely surprising, then, to learn Facebook wants to nix these payments, which clearly haven\u0026#039;t delivered the protection from regulation that Facebook expected.\u0022\r\n\r\nHe continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nIt is surprising that the public is only now learning the details of Facebook\u0026#039;s payoffs to America\u0026#039;s biggest newspapers, three years after the fact. Facebook should absolutely pay for the news it shares on its platform. But the American people also need complete transparency about any and all agreements between the publishers who report the news and the tech giants we expect them to cover honestly and critically.\r\n\r\nOpen Markets Institute calls on news publishers to immediately disclose the amounts and terms of all their deals with Big Tech, including any renewed deals with Facebook and existing deals with Google. We can\u0026#039;t allow our free press to be captured by tech monopolies. They already hold far too much power and pose dire threats to our democracy.\r\n\r\n\r\nOpen Markets also called on the Times, Post, and Journal to \u0022work  constructively with Congress to ensure that the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act establishes a foundation for a truly fair marketplace designed to ensure robust advertising support for every newspaper in the United States, not only the few dominant players.\u0022\r\n\r\nIntroduced by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) in February, the proposed legislation \u0022creates a four-year safe harbor from antitrust laws for print, broadcast, or digital news companies to collectively negotiate with online content distributors (e.g., social media companies) regarding the terms on which the news companies\u0026#039; content may be distributed by online content distributors.\u0022\r\n\r\nGoogle and Facebook have also come under fire for throttling traffic to progressive and other independent news sites, many of which are fighting to survive amid incessant corporate consolidation.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a classic example of the rich get richer,\u0022 Jody Brannon, director of the Center for Journalism \u0026amp; Liberty, a program of the Open Markets Institute, said in a statement. \u0022Facebook collects most digital ad dollars from the reporting done by local journalists, so why can\u0026#039;t smaller newsrooms reap even fractions of those millions to better cover their communities?\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Journal report comes as the digital rights group Fight For the Future kicks off an \u0022Antitrust Summer\u0022 campaign\u0026nbsp;aimed at boosting federal legislation to crack down on Big Tech monopolies.