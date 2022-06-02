'Disaster for Millions of Kids' Looms as GOP Obstruction Threatens School Meal Programs

In fewer than 30 days, a slew of federal waivers that have enabled schools across the United States to provide free breakfast and lunch to students during the coronavirus pandemic are set to expire, potentially leaving millions of children without easy access to critical meals.\r\n\r\nAnd to the dismay of advocates, Congress—which is currently on recess—doesn\u0026#039;t appear poised to act.\r\n\r\n\u0022Summer—already the hungriest time of year—will be particularly hard for kids when many summer sites will be unable to open.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is no urgency and political appetite to even have this conversation,\u0022 Jillien Meier, director of the No Kid Hungry campaign, told Vox\u0026#039;s Rachel Cohen on Wednesday. \u0022Frankly this is not a priority for Congress and the White House. People are really focused on having a \u0026#039;return to normal\u0026#039;... folks aren\u0026#039;t talking about it and they have no clue that this crisis is looming.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn March, obstruction by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and much of his Republican caucus tanked an effort to include a temporary extension of the waivers in an omnibus spending package.\r\n\r\nFirst approved in 2020, the waivers have given the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) authority to lift regulatory obstacles to universal school meals such as income-based eligibility requirements, which entailed paperwork and other onerous red tape.\r\n\r\nBecause of the flexibilities offered by the waivers, an estimated 10 million additional children nationwide were able to access school meals—progress that advocates fear will be lost if Congress allows the waivers to lapse. Some states are rushing to enact their own universal free school meal programs in anticipation of losing the waivers.\r\n\r\n\u0022The consequences of not extending waivers are severe,\u0022 Lisa Davis, senior vice president of the advocacy organization Share Our Strength, warned in March after the Senate unveiled an omnibus spending package that omitted waiver extensions.\r\n\r\n\u0022Without them, schools will face financial penalties for not meeting federal nutrition requirements, even though they have no choice,\u0022 said Davis. \u0022They will have fewer financial resources to meet higher prices for food and other goods, staffing, and transportation. Summer—already the hungriest time of year—will be particularly hard for kids when many summer sites will be unable to open.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Children in rural communities,\u0022 Davis added, \u0022will face more barriers to accessing summer meals when important flexibilities like multiple meal pickup and delivery options disappear.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Vox reported Wednesday, \u0022hundreds of advocacy groups, school districts, and elected officials have urged Congress to reauthorize the waivers for the next school year, at a price tag of roughly $11 billion,\u0022 but Republican lawmakers are still standing in the way.\r\n\r\n\u0022Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) told Politico that the last-minute opposition to including school meal waivers in their March spending bill came from... McConnell,\u0022 Vox noted. \u0022A few weeks following this surprise, Stabenow introduced the Support Kids Not Red Tape Act to extend the waivers, but so far, it has formal backing only from Democrats, plus Republicans Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Even moderate Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema support the extension,\u0022 the outlet added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLast-minute pressure on Congress to preserve the school meal waivers comes amid growing evidence that child hunger is rising across the U.S. thanks to lawmakers\u0026#039; failure to extend the boosted Child Tax Credit (CTC), a program that Manchin opposed.\r\n\r\n\u0022Expiration of the advance CTC was associated with a 12% increase in food insufficiency in households with children relative to households without children by February—and rates of food insufficiency continued to climb since February,\u0022 researchers Julia Raifman and Allison Bovell-Ammon wrote in a blog post for the Economic Policy Institute last month.\r\n\r\n\u0022Even brief disruptions in access to food can have lasting consequences,\u0022 they noted. \u0022Not having enough to eat often disrupts children\u0026#039;s cognitive and emotional development and education. This was the case for a child who disclosed that the reason she was fidgeting and not paying attention in class was that she did not have enough food to eat.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast year, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) led the introduction of a bill that would enact a permanent, universal, and nationwide free school meals program, guaranteeing free breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack to all school children no matter their family income.\r\n\r\nThe legislation, which would also eliminate school meal debt, has not received a vote in the House or the Senate.\r\n\r\nRep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), a former educator and co-sponsor of the measure, tweeted Thursday that \u0022there is no reason that children should go hungry in the world\u0026#039;s wealthiest nation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress needs to renew the federal school lunch waivers,\u0022 Bowman added, \u0022and guarantee meals to children in need.\u0022