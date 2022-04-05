Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Yemen Hunger

Yemeni children affected by years of war, the climate emergency, and the Covid-19 pandemic wait to receive food at a charity kitchen in the capital city of Sana'a on June 29, 2021. (Photo: Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)

As Global Food Crisis Looms, Groups Blast Proposed $1.65 Billion USDA Cut

"Why would Congress take funding back from programs that keep people fed when we're on the brink of an international food shortage?"

Brett Wilkins

More than 160 advocacy groups on Monday sent letters to President Joe Biden and congressional leaders decrying a proposal to slash up to $1.65 billion in U.S. Department of Agriculture funding, a move that comes during a pandemic-driven global hunger crisis.

"Ultimately, the $1.65 billion proposed rescission will impact the most vulnerable among us."

House lawmakers introduced the Coronavirus Supplemental Appropriations Act in March in order to fund ongoing Covid-19 pandemic management by cutting $1.65 billion from the USDA's 2021 allotment, or about 5% of the agency's total programs and operations budget. The Senate, and subsequently the White House, have expressed support for the measure.

Although House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) said the proposed legislation will not have any "problematic offsets," critics including the groups signing Monday's letters contend it will take money away from essential food system resiliency programs. 

Arguing that the proposed cuts "will diminish the ability of our food and farm system to respond to future disasters and crises," the letters' signers urge Biden and Congress to "continue to honor your investments in a more just, equitable, and resilient food and farm system—particularly to the historically underserved people and communities who comprise it."

"The Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the multiple vulnerabilities of our highly consolidated food system," the letters state, "and even after years of robust federal response, supply chain disruptions continue, and rising food prices put more families at risk of nutrition insecurity."

"Ultimately, the $1.65 billion proposed rescission will impact the most vulnerable among us," the signers warn, and "will leave USDA without resources to respond to supply chain disruptions exacerbated by the instability in Europe and attendant market and input price disruptions."

Farm Action, which signed the letters, said in a statement that "this money grab is particularly hard to swallow when you consider that we're on the brink of an international food crisis, food inflation is already up 20%, and farmers are probably looking at yet another year of negative income."

"Congress needs to understand that the programs they're stealing from are every bit as important to keep people safe and healthy," the group added.

The proposed cuts come amid a pandemic-driven surge in hunger in the United States and around the world.

Related Content

yemeni children

Yemen Faces 'Unimaginable Suffering' as US-Backed Saudi War Enters Eighth Year

Jenna McGuire

On Monday, Oxfam warned that West Africa is facing its worst food crisis in a decade, with 27 million people currently suffering from hunger and another 11 million at risk of being pushed into hunger in the next three months. Last month, Oxfam said 28 million people in East Africa are at risk of extreme hunger amid a drought of historic proportions.

War-torn Yemen and Afghanistan have also seen deadly spikes in hunger, with 13,000 Afghan newborns starving to death this year alone, according to Human Rights Watch.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has further exacerbated global food insecurity. The two countries combined—often referred to as the "world's breadbasket"—provide over a quarter of the world's wheat exports. Ukrainian corn exports also account for more than one-sixth of the global total.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Yemen Hunger

As Global Food Crisis Looms, Groups Blast Proposed $1.65 Billion USDA Cut

"Why would Congress take funding back from programs that keep people fed when we're on the brink of an international food shortage?"

Brett Wilkins ·

high gas prices

New Analysis Details 'Master Class in War Profiteering' by US Oil Giants

"Oil and gas companies are feeding off humanitarian disaster and consumer suffering in order to reward Wall Street," said Lukas Ross at Friends of the Earth.

Jessica Corbett ·

People mourn the death of a family member

Aid Groups Warn 'More Variants Will Emerge' If Congress Kills Global Covid Funds

"This package would send the signal that Congress has not only turned its back on the rest of the world, but it risked the safety and security of the American people," a humanitarian coalition said in a statement.

Jake Johnson ·

An artist recreated an image of a victim of the Russian's attack on Bucha, Ukraine

Russian Artist Depicts Bucha Victims in Photos Staged Around Moscow

The artist lay face-down with his hands tied behind his back at four locations in the Russian capital.

Julia Conley ·

A child looks at books in a school library

Library Group Launches Anti-Censorship Campaign to Combat GOP Book-Banning Wave

"There were more censorship attempts in 2021 than at any time since the American Library Association began tracking more than two decades ago," the organization said.

Andrea Germanos ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.