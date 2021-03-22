Published on
'I Need Her Alongside Me in Congress': Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Nina Turner

New York Democrat says Turner "has spent her entire career advocating for the working people of Northeast Ohio."

Former Ohio state senator and Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign co-chair Nina Turner is running for Congress. (Photo: Nikolas Liepens/Flickr/cc)

Giving yet another boost to a progressive campaign that has resonated far beyond the borders of Ohio's 11th Congressional District, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday endorsed former Ohio state senator and 2020 Bernie Sanders presidential campaign co-chair Nina Turner for the U.S. House of Representatives. 

"I look to working together to build a democracy where no child goes hungry, no worker earns a starvation wage, and where every business respects our planet."
—Nina Turner, 
House candidate 

In a statement first reported by The 19th, Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said she was "proud" to endorse Turner, whom she called "a bold, unapologetic progressive who has spent her entire career advocating for the working people of Northeast Ohio, and a powerful voice for progressive values and policies that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of working people across this country—like Medicare for All, a $15 minimum wage, and a Green New Deal."

"I need her alongside me in Congress in the fight for racial, economic, social, and environmental justice," Ocasio-Cortez added.  

In response, Turner tweeted that she is "honored" by the endorsement.

"I look to working together to build a democracy where no child goes hungry, no worker earns a starvation wage, and where every business respects our planet," said Turner. "It's time to build an America as good as its promise."

Turner is running for the House seat left vacant by President Joe Biden's appointment of former Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) as secretary of housing and urban development. In addition to serving in the Ohio state senate and her leading role on Sanders' (I-Vt.) presidential campaign, Turner is also a former Cleveland city councillor and former president of the Sanders-affiliated Our Revolution political action committee. 

Known for championing progressive policies as well as for electrifying speeches at Sanders rallies—which usually kicked off with her trademark "Hello, Somebody!" greeting—Turner enjoys tremendous grassroots support across the nation, which has translated into a massive, small donor-driven fundraising lead over her primary opponents. 

Turner has won the endorsements of Sanders as well as Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Andy Levin (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and organizations including Justice Democrats, Our Revolution, Progressive Democrats of America, and the Working Families Party.

Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced a special primary will be held on August 3, with the election for Fudge's vacated seat to be held on November 2. 

