Chilling. Slapdash. Fascist. Horrific. Brute force. Absolute insanity. How is it rogue, racist, ill-trained ICE goons are still out here? In the last year, they've arrested over 600,000 largely innocent people, and terrorized countless thousands more. This weekend, they snatched a Mexican father and grown daughter boarding a plane for a family baptism; the video was stomach-churning. WTF America? We're tired of "distressed" and "disturbed" officials. We need fury and action. Enough.

Seeking to fulfill Stephen Goebbels' sick wet dream, disappearances of brown-skinned people are at record highs. With billions to spend and no compunctions, a brutish regime has detained over 610,000 (including at least 520 U.S. citizens), deported nearly 500,000, held roughly 65,000 a day in squalid concentration camps across the country, vanished thousands from data, and killed at least 32, the most in decades. They have bent, broken, ignored laws and court orders; slashed training standards - one loser "passed" after 32 tries - to create a “catastrophic" rogues' gallery of misfits and sadists; and abducted detainees in handcuffs and leg irons on 20,000, often unsafe ICE flights

As to removing “the worst of the worst,” they just grabbed Eva Yi Xie, 24, a Princeton neuroscience PhD student who came from China in 2016, has a pending asylum case and was returning from a neuroscience conference. No wonder the number of international students here has plummeted up to 50% at some schools - with an accompanying brain, money and intellectual diversity drain - as the regime revokes student visas, proposes schools pay a $70,000 fee per student job training, and harasses them for visa "fraud" in what one educator calls "our country shooting itself in the foot." Xie's lawyer charges her arrest and detention are "without legal basis, as ICE and DHS are fully aware.”

On Saturday, vigilantes undertook another stealth airport blitz when they came for Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter Sofia Hernandez Mejia as they were about to board an Alaska Airlines Flight to L.A. from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. As they stood with other passengers on the cramped jet bridge, several ICE thugs - unidentified in jackets, khakis, masks - sparked chaos as they suddenly lunged for the pair, forcing Ricardo to the ground as Sofia clung to his leg; fellow passengers screamed, wept, demanded warrants and began recording with phones as agents shoved people away and a distraught Sofia wailed, "They’re taking my dad!” and "We have a work permit!”

Sofia's husband, U.S. citizen Jose Castillo, teared up recalling seeing his wife and father-in-law attacked as he stood nearby. "Everything is moving so fast - trying to protect your wife and they're taking your father-in-law," he said. "You feel useless...It was done in such an unjust manner. How can you sit with yourself and strip somebody away like that in broad daylight, in front of families?" He also defended Sofia after ICE agents charged her with hurling her coffee at them. "There was no assault on her end," Castillo said. "She did nothing...They came directly at us. When you're coming at me and my wife and you're shoving us, obviously coffee's going to be spilled."

Their attorney Olia Catala said the family was heading to a family baptism in California. Since Mendoza and Hernandez Mejia came to the U.S. in 2015, "They've done everything correctly." They've both applied for asylum; Sofia went to college, works for a non-profit, has applied for a green card: "We can't tell immigrants to use the legal pathways (and) then punish them for doing just that." Eyewitness John Gaedeke called the action by ICE thugs who didn't identify themselves a "tortured moment (of) theatrical violence" meant to instill fear: "I would say this is the best way to do it, orchestrated to cause as much damage as possible if you want a visceral, violent thing to show people."

DHS, robot-like, described "a targeted enforcement operation" to arrest "an illegal alien who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation's laws" - which, for the gazillionth time, they somehow declined to mention is a civil not criminal offense, akin to jaywalking. Officials, residents, pols, none of whom had advance notice, blasted the assault, especially after reports ICE pushed past airport staff. Port of Seattle cited protocols likely breached. Protesters with a banner reading, "ICE Out: Neighbors Taken Here" denounced "the actions of a fascist regime." Speaking for many, Washington A.G. Nick Brown said, "We are sick and tired of poorly trained masked federal agents vanishing people out of thin air."

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson likewise decried "masked agents (who) drag screaming individuals off a jetway." There is no justification for this brutality," he said, calling ICE "beyond reform" and "totally out of control.” Urging airlines to demand ICE's removal from airports, he argued "the chaos and violence of ICE must come to an end...It is time to abolish Donald Trump's ICE." Echoing him to varying degrees are Dem governors Newsom, Pritzker, Walz, Ferguson and members of a new Congress vowing, "There WILL be accountability." ACLU's Michele Storms notes the flood of rights violations "will not stop unless Congress or the courts hold this rogue agency to account.” Finally, let it be.