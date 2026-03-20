How Democrats Can Win on Climate and Energy Affordability

The climate change conversation is shifting globally, especially in the United States, and Democrats need to get ahead of it. This is happening against the backdrop of US emissions rising by 2.4% in 2025 , reversing a previous downward trend. President Donald Trump has reshaped the debate by waging an irrational crusade against wind and solar energy while maintaining deep financial ties to the fossil fuel industry. But Democrats face a political reality they can no longer sidestep: Electricity bills are rising, and working and middle-class Americans are feeling the squeeze.

Democrats have a choice, and they need to make it now. They can lead by clearly explaining why electricity prices are rising and who bears responsibility, or they can surrender the narrative to corporate pundits and technocrats increasingly aligned with Big Tech. That industry, with a long history of extraction and exploitation, is now racing to power massive AI data centers as quickly as possible, even if doing so locks in new fossil fuel infrastructure for decades .

The Truth About Rising Electricity Bills

The truth is more nuanced than fossil fuel lobby talking points suggest, and Democrats should convey it to voters clearly. Over the past three years, utility bills have risen largely because utilities have poured money into grid infrastructure, replacing aging poles and wires and repairing damage from increasingly frequent climate disasters. Generation costs, by contrast, have fallen. Roughly 90-94% of new electricity generation added in recent years has been fossil free, coming from wind, solar, and battery storage. The capital costs of all three technologies have declined exponentially.

Bills have also increased because regulatory barriers, permitting, and interconnection delays slow clean energy deployment, particularly in blue states. But this is not simply a matter of "bureaucracy." Corrupt politicians and captured regulators, often far too close to monopoly utilities like Duke Energy and AES, also share the blame . And in 2025, the problem is intensifying: Explosive demand from AI data centers is straining regional grids like PJM and pushing prices higher. Big Tech can absorb premium electricity rates. Working Americans cannot.

A modern Green New Deal framework can address affordability and climate simultaneously, and this is the platform Democrats should run on.

Geopolitics compound the problem. Electricity prices remain tethered to globally traded fossil fuels like oil and gas, leaving Americans exposed to price volatility beyond their control, such as recently as the war in Iran.

How Trump Is Making It Worse

Trump is not solving these problems. He is making them worse, and Democrats should make sure voters know it.

His vendetta against wind energy has already raised electricity prices in New England while eliminating thousands of well-paying union jobs. His efforts to gut clean energy tax credits have slowed deployment just as electricity demand surges, increasing pollution and locking the country into a feedback loop of climate disasters and rising costs. Coal, one of the most expensive sources of electricity , remains on life support in states like Michigan for purely political reasons. Meanwhile, the systematic undermining of climate science by fossil fuel propagandists at the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy, and NASA will only accelerate climate-driven inflation, affecting not just electricity prices but also food costs and insurance premiums.

Trump's closeness to fossil fuel executives makes his "drill, baby, drill" rhetoric politically convenient but economically hollow, and Democrats should call it out as such. Expanding domestic drilling or seizing Venezuelan oil will not lower electricity bills, because Big Oil has no incentive to sacrifice profits . Under the Biden administration, the Federal Trade Commission found that American oil companies colluded with OPEC to inflate gas prices , costing families roughly $3,000 more per year. At the same time, Trump has signaled deregulation of AI-driven electricity demand , as the same Big Tech oligarchs who funded his campaign are now calling the shots. If policymakers want real affordability, they must confront corporate consolidation and enforce regulations that protect consumers.

The Platform Democrats Should Run On

Despite earlier missteps, particularly President Joe Biden's dismissal of inflation concerns in 2024, Democrats now hold favorable polling ratings on both climate and affordability. Voters want leadership. If Democrats fail to provide it, they risk ceding the narrative to technocrats, Silicon Valley “abundance” ideologues, and fossil fuel interests offering false solutions: more drilling and the same broken status quo.

Warning signs are already visible. Pipeline revivals in New York and climate backsliding in North Carolina and California now masquerade as "affordability" measures. Democrats must reject this framing. Abandoning climate goals will not make energy cheaper. It will make it more volatile, more polluted, and more unjust.

Democrats have never excelled at confronting oligarchs, utilities, and monopolies. But if the party wants to win on affordability and build a durable governing coalition, this is the only path forward.

A modern Green New Deal framework can address affordability and climate simultaneously, and this is the platform Democrats should run on. We know what works. Leaders like Mayor Zohran Mamdani in New York and Gov. Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey have shown that linking climate action to cost of living is a winning strategy. Democrats can tax the wealthy and corporate polluters to fund clean energy at scale. They can invoke the Defense Production Act to manufacture heat pumps, grid components, and other critical infrastructure domestically. They can streamline permitting for clean energy and transmission lines without dismantling environmental protections.

Polluters like Exxon and Chevron must also pay their fair share. "Make polluters pay" is not merely a campaign slogan. It is a practical funding mechanism for grid resilience, climate adaptation, and public health, and a message that resonates.

The Courage to Confront Corporate Power

Just as importantly, Democrats must confront corporate power directly and truly build on recent wins in New York to expand building power capacity. Regulators who prioritize shareholder returns over the public interest must face accountability. Policymakers must regulate Big Tech's AI build-out and require companies to pay for the grid upgrades their data centers demand. Innovative clean energy procurement, such as Google's early efforts to match data center demand with carbon-free power and flexible load management , should set the baseline, not serve as the exception. Early collaboration among utilities, the DOE, and regulatory bodies like the Federa Energy Regulatory Commission can also create incentives to use AI to modernize the grid , streamline clean energy interconnection and permitting, discover new battery materials, and predict climate disasters.