COP30: 'A Real Opening for Quicker Progress'

From November 10 to 21, the 30th Climate Change Conference, known as the Conference of the Parties, or COP, will take place in Belém, Brazil. Despite decades of climate diplomacy and many promises, annual greenhouse gas emissions have not only failed to be halted, but have continued to rise as the climate crisis worsens. The goal of keeping global warming below 1.5°C is already unattainable.

David Goeßmann: Why have the conferences failed, and what do you expect from the upcoming summit?

Bill McKibben: Look, climate change is a tough problem. It's caused by the same thing—fossil fuel—that undergirds the economy, and the fossil fuel industry is strong enough politically in many countries to make change hard (see America). But, as of the last few years, the price of solar and wind energy has fallen far enough that we have a real opening for quicker progress. I think that will start to be reflected in various national strategies.

David Goeßmann: US President Donald Trump has reversed the steps toward an energy transition initiated under the Biden administration, attacked all environmental protection, withdrawn from the Paris Agreement, and issued more than 300 new oil and gas drilling permits. That's the bad news. Is there any good news?

Bill McKibben: At the state level progress continues—Texas is the biggest clean energy player now. But it's not enough to offset the federal headwinds, so we're all fighting back as hard as we can.

David Goeßmann: How do you assess the climate movements worldwide? What are the strategies that should be focused on now?

Bill McKibben: I think the greatest possibility probably lies in the popularity and affordability of clean energy. It's easier to get politicians to say yes to clean energy than no to dirty energy (though both require hard work).

David Goeßmann: You talk about a “silent revolution” in terms of the global energy transition. What is driving it?

Bill McKibben: The cost of sun and wind power, and of batteries. These are supplying a third more power to the world this autumn than last. It took us 70 years to get the first terawatt of solar power, two years to get the second, and the third is now coming even faster.

David Goeßmann: You have been fighting for climate protection for decades. What gives you the hope and strength to continue?

Bill McKibben: Hey, lots of people are suffering badly, mostly in places that did nothing to cause climate change. If they can keep fighting, I guess I can too!