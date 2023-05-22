To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Stand Up America
Contact:

Monica Garcia, press@standupamerica.com

Stand Up America Statement on Senator Tim Scott's Presidential Announcement

Today, U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) announced he will run for president in 2024. Scott enters the Republican primary against indicted former president Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. The candidates will reportedly be joined by fellow MAGA extremist and Trump understudy Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce his candidacy in the coming days.

Stand Up America’s spokesperson, Sarah Harris, issued the following statement:

“Tim Scott has tried to cultivate the image of a Republican who stays above the MAGA fray, but his voting record says otherwise. From championing tax giveaways to the richest Americans and corporations to opposing federal legislation to protect voting rights, Scott has built his career voting against the interests of everyday Americans in South Carolina and across the country.

“As we look ahead to the 2024 election, it’s critical that voters understand that the current roster of GOP candidates for president––Trump, Haley, DeSantis, and Scott––are all MAGA extremists who are a threat to our democracy and our freedoms. We must do everything in our power to ensure they are not sent to the Oval Office in 2025.”

Scott has long been a champion for right-wing causes. As Senator, Scott has voted in lockstep with the MAGA agenda – opposing key legislation like the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act for gun safety legislation. Scott has also been a vocal supporter of tax cuts for billionaires and federal limits on reproductive justice. Despite his “moderate” persona, he remains a strong ally of Donald Trump and continues to perpetuate MAGA misinformation and vote against the interests of the American people.

Stand Up America was founded in 2016 as a digital-first grassroots community working to resist Donald Trump and his cronies’ corruption, racism, and his threats to our democracy. From 2017 to 2021, our members made 1.7 million calls to Congress to oppose the MAGA extremist agenda.

In 2020, our volunteers contacted 25 million voters to help defeat Trump and elect Joe Biden to the presidency. During the 2022 midterms, our team helped build a firewall for democracy ahead of 2024 by electing pro-democracy Secretaries of State in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, and Nevada, passing key democracy ballot initiatives, and mobilizing our members to get out the vote for progressive candidates nationwide.

In 2024, our community will continue mobilizing to elect candidates who will stand up for our freedoms and our democracy.

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

