Sanders Statement on UN Investigation Concluding Both Hamas and Israel Have Committed War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) today released the following statement after the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry published a report on its investigation into the war in Israel and Palestine:

The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry just published a report following their in-depth investigation of the war in Israel and Palestine. The Commission concluded that both Hamas and Israeli authorities have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The UN is right.

Hamas clearly committed war crimes in its brutal terrorist attack on October 7th, killing 1,200 innocent Israelis, taking hundreds of hostages, and committing unspeakable atrocities.

Israel has clearly committed war crimes by destroying the housing, health care, education, and civilian infrastructure of Gaza, killing nearly 38,000 people, wounding over 84,000, and creating the conditions for mass starvation.

It is absolutely imperative that we support the work and findings of the United Nations and other international organizations like the International Criminal Court. These institutions are attempting to uphold the Geneva Conventions and the body of international law that emerged from the horrors of World War II.

It is critical that the United States and every other country stand firm against barbarism, work to implement international law, and ensure accountability.

