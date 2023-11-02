November, 02 2023, 12:12pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Justice Dems: Democrats Must Be United in Condemning Attack Ad Against Rashida Tlaib
Alexandra Rojas, Executive Director of Justice Democrats, released the following statement in response to the Democratic Majority for Israel spending $100,000 on a television ad attacking Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib in Michigan.
“The Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI)’s newest vile ad is nothing but misinformation intended to incite further violence and harassment against Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who has already received countless threats to her and her family’s life as a result of Islamophobic rhetoric echoed by American politicians on both sides of the aisle. Now more than ever, Democratic leadership–from President Biden to Congress—must come together to unequivocally condemn this hateful ad that endangers the life of their only Palestinian colleague and demand it be taken down immediately.
“It is no surprise that DMFI, whose board members have previously said 'Gaza is full of monsters. Time to burn the whole place.', seeks to direct violence towards a Palestinian Congresswoman. Not only is this ad an obvious harassment campaign, but it is littered with misinformation. To clarify what the ad attacks her for, it is her vote against spending taxpayer dollars on more weapons for Israel, her vote against a one-sided resolution that refused to even acknowledge the Israeli military’s murder of innocent Palestinians, her legislation supported by 80% of Democratic voters calling for an immediate ceasefire, and her refusal to be harassed by Fox News in the halls of Congress. The AIPAC lobby has shown that it seeks to align itself more with Marjorie Taylor Greene than the majority of Democratic voters. Thankfully, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stands with her constituents on the right side of history and humanity.”
Demanding adequate investments in students, schools, and educators, 4,500 members of the Portland Association of Teachers went on strike Wednesday following months of failed negotiations with Oregon's largest school district.
"We are making history in Portland today," Portland Association of Teachers (PAT) president Angela Bonilla said at a Wednesday afternoon rally outside Roosevelt High School in North Portland's St. Johns neighborhood.
"We are sending a powerful message to PPS, to the city of Portland, to the state, that Portland communities won't settle for less than great public schools for all," said Bonilla, referring to the Portland Public Schools district.
The strike, which came after PAT rejected an eleventh-hour offer from PPS, resulted in the closure of all 81 of the district's public schools, sending some parents scrambling to find daycare—and in some cases, food—for their children, many of whom rely upon the district's breakfast and lunch services.
Oregon Food Bank president Susannah Morgan toldKGW that "even when Portland Public Schools is closed, food is still available."
PAT wants PPS to hire more counselors, provide more planning time for teachers, increase support for special education students, reduce class sizes, and boost salaries and cost-of-living adjustments.
Bonilla noted teachers working as many as 20 unpaid hours a week to keep up with workloads, schools unable to sufficiently serve students' mental health needs, and the district's crowded classrooms—which sometimes don't have enough desks—as causes for the strike.
According toThe Oregonian:
The strike, the first in district history, comes after a 10-month stalemate during which district and union leaders were unable to agree on even basic budget realities. How long the strike might last is unknown, though sources have pegged the likely duration as three days to two weeks. Teachers will lose their health insurance for December if they do not return to work by mid-November.
There is a yawning gap of at least $200 million between what teachers are seeking and what the district says it can afford without having to make deep and painful cuts in the years ahead, whether through layoffs, fewer instructional days, closed schools, or a combination of the three. The two sides will not meet again to negotiate until Friday, which means schools will close Thursday too. Friday was already a day off for students and had been scheduled as a teacher professional development day.
"Our kids don't deserve the bare minimum; they deserve everything," Bonilla said during an October 28 teachers' march across the Burnside Bridge. "And we will not stop fighting until we can give them the schools that they deserve."
The median salary for Portland teachers is $87,000, slightly above the area's median income. PPS offered educators a 4.5% raise for the first year of a prospective contract, with 3% increases in each subsequent year. Union members want an 8.5% raise in the first year and 5-6% annual increases.
PPS—and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, a Democrat endorsed by PAT—say the district can't afford the union's demands, citing, among other constraints, a state law limiting its power to increase school taxes.
Brittany Doris, a fifth grade teacher at Capitol Hill Elementary School in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood, told Oregon Public Broadcasting that she has 34 students—and rats—in her classroom. Although Doris has a master's degree, she recently moved in with a roommate because she can't afford to rent on her own in the neighborhood.
"We have students with disabilities who aren't getting served because our team is so overworked," she explained. "We have too few adults for too many kids with some really big needs."
Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, flew in from Philadelphia to stand in solidarity with the striking Portland teachers, telling the crowd at Roosevelt High School Wednesday that she knows what PAT educators are fighting for, "because that's what all teachers are fighting for all across the country."
"No one goes into teaching to make a lot of money, but we do expect that we will be able to take care of our families," Pringle said.
A survey of 1,000 registered Oregon voters conducted by the New York-based Democratic pollster GBAO Strategies in mid-September
found that an overwhelming majority of respondents support teachers striking for more high-quality educators, smaller class sizes, and more student support services.
The strike has also drawn the support of elected officials, from the local to the federal level.
"Over the last three years, our educators have strived to maintain a quality, equitable education program for our children through the enormous difficulties of the Covid-19 pandemic," Oregon's two U.S. senators, Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden—both Democrats—said in a joint statement. "They have been underpaid and overstressed, and we strongly affirm our support for Portland's educators exercising their right to strike for an equitable collective bargaining agreement."
"At the same time, we urge leadership from both the Portland Association of Teachers and Portland Public Schools to continue working in good faith toward an agreement that addresses a number of key issues, including class size, salaries and benefits, safety in the classroom, stronger equity programs, and expanded services for early learning and special education," the senators added.
Abortion Rights Groups in Ohio Make Final Push for Issue 1 as GOP Peddles Misinformation
Republicans "know they can't win a fair fight, so they're trying to rig the game," said former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich.
Nov 02, 2023
News
Republican leaders in the state "know they can't win a fair fight, so they're trying to rig the game," said former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich.
A poll by the Institute for Civics and Public Policy at Ohio Northern University last week found that 52% of Ohio voters still support Issue 1 based on the certified language that will appear on ballots, while 68% supported the proposed amendment as advocates initially phrased it.
"And I do believe that the outcome of this election and of this ballot measure is gonna send a message to young people on whether or not there's a future for them here in Ohio," said Antonio.
Reproductive rights advocates in Ohio and across the U.S. are intensifying efforts to ensure voters in the Midwestern state approve a ballot measure on November 7 that would enshrine the right to abortion care in the Ohio Constitution—making a final push with canvassing and phone banking campaigns as they combat misinformation from pro-forced pregnancy Republicans.
Issue 1 will ask voters whether the state constitution should be amended to affirm that Ohioans have the right to "carry out one's own reproductive decisions," including abortion.
Abortion care is currently legal in Ohio up to 22 weeks of pregnancy as the right-wing state Supreme Court deliberates over a six-week abortion ban that was passed by Republicans and then put on hold.
Advocates have warned that failing to amend the constitution will leave Ohioans without "the freedom to decide what it best for [their] own families," with Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights (OURR) featuring in one ad a woman who needed an abortion after getting pregnant in an abusive relationship.
The Ohio secretary of state's office reported earlier this week that more than 200,000 voters had cast their ballots early in person and about 110,000 people had sent in absentee ballots by October 24, representing an even higher early voter turnout than the state saw ahead of an August special election.
That election, which progressive news outlet Heartland Signal said was likely "supercharging pro-choice voters" as Ohioans flocked to the polls to vote early, asked voters whether the state should require a 60% threshold on referendums regarding amendments to the state constitution, rather than a simple majority. The initiative, backed by Republicans who oppose abortion rights, failed by a vote of 43% to 57%.
Led by Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, forced pregnancy advocates have managed to change the language of the question appearing on ballots in the November 7 general election, using the word "unborn child" instead of the originally proposed "fetus" and saying the amendment would, as the ACLU of Ohio explained in September, "'always allow' abortion care 'at any stage of pregnancy, regardless of viability,' if the treating physician finds it necessary to protect health."
"Not only is this phrasing confusing and inflammatory, but it also suggests that the physician could override the pregnant patient's wishes," said Sheila Smith, communications strategist at the ACLU of Ohio. "This is absolutely false."
The amendment would allow the state to ban abortion care after about 23 weeks of pregnancy unless it "is necessary to protect the pregnant patient's life or health," but that language does not appear in the certified language on Ohioans' ballots.
State Attorney General Dave Yost has also falsely claimed the proposed amendment would invalidate parental consent laws for minors seeking abortion care.
Republican leaders in the state "know they can't win a fair fight, so they're trying to rig the game," said former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich.
A poll by the Institute for Civics and Public Policy at Ohio Northern University last week found that 52% of Ohio voters still support Issue 1 based on the certified language that will appear on ballots, while 68% supported the proposed amendment as advocates initially phrased it.
In addition to working to ensure voters know that Issue 1 will be appearing on ballots, groups including Innovation Ohio are working to educate Ohioans on the facts about the referendum and Republicans' false claims.
State Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-23) toldThe Hill on Wednesday that the ballot initiative may represent "a real turning point in terms of whether or not young people especially even see Ohio as a state they want to live in," as states like California and New York work to make abortion more accessible.
"And I do believe that the outcome of this election and of this ballot measure is gonna send a message to young people on whether or not there's a future for them here in Ohio," said Antonio.
Dick Durbin Becomes First US Senator to Call for Cease-Fire in Gaza
"Thank you for listening to tens of thousands of Jews calling for peace," wrote the Jewish-American advocacy group IfNotNow.
Nov 02, 2023
News
Durbin (D-Ill.), the number two Senate Democrat, said during a CNN appearance that he supports a cease-fire agreement that includes the "immediate release" of all hostages.
The New York Timesreported that when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel on Friday, he "will urge the Israeli government to agree to a series of brief cessations of military operations in Gaza to allow for hostages to be released safely and for humanitarian aid to be distributed."
Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin on Thursday became the first U.S. senator to call for a cease-fire in Gaza and Israel, joining the head of the United Nations, human rights organizations, and nearly two dozen House progressives.
Durbin (D-Ill.), the number two Senate Democrat, said during a CNN appearance that he supports a cease-fire agreement that includes the "immediate release" of all hostages.
"An effort should be made to engage in conversation between the Israelis and the Palestinians," said Durbin, who was first elected to Congress with AIPAC support in 1982. "Let's face it, this has gone on for decades. Whatever the rationale from the beginning, it has now reached an intolerable level. We need to have a resolution in the Middle East that gives some promise for the future."
Durbin said he has not communicated his position directly to the Biden White House, which has thus far vocally opposed a cease-fire, claiming it would benefit Hamas. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden expressed support for a "pause" after his campaign speech in Minnesota was interrupted by a demonstrator calling for a cease-fire.
The New York Timesreported that when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel on Friday, he "will urge the Israeli government to agree to a series of brief cessations of military operations in Gaza to allow for hostages to be released safely and for humanitarian aid to be distributed."
IfNotNow, a Jewish-American advocacy group that has organized protests against U.S. support for Israeli atrocities in Gaza, welcomed Durbin's cease-fire call, writing on social media, "Thank you for listening to tens of thousands of Jews calling for peace."
"We appreciate and hope your colleagues in the Senate follow your leadership," the group added.
Durbin's support for a cease-fire came a day after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took to the Senate floor to demand a "humanitarian pause" to allow the delivery of aid to Gaza, where more than 9,000 people have been killed by Israeli forces in less than a month of bombing.
The United Nations defines a humanitarian pause as "a temporary cessation of hostilities purely for humanitarian purposes" that is "usually for a defined period and specific geographic area where the humanitarian activities are to be carried out."
A cease-fire, by contrast, entails "a suspension of fighting agreed upon by the parties to a conflict, typically as part of a political process," the U.N. says. "It is intended to be long-term and often covers the entire geographic area of the conflict. Its aim is usually to allow parties to engage in dialogue, including the possibility of reaching a permanent political settlement."
Including Durbin, 23 members of Congress have expressed support for a cease-fire, according to a tally by The Intercept's Prem Thakker. Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Summer Lee (D-Pa.), and other progressives are leading a cease-fire resolution in the House.
A recent survey conducted by Data for Progress showed that two-thirds of U.S. voters want the Biden administration to "call for a cease-fire and a deescalation of violence in Gaza" and "leverage its close diplomatic relationship with Israel to prevent further violence and civilian deaths."
A separate poll released last month found that 53% of U.S. voters oppose sending additional weaponry to Israel. On Thursday, the House is expected to vote on legislation that includes roughly $14 billion of unconditional military aid for Israel.
"Instead of working toward peace, this bill would enable the conflict's expansion," Natalia Salgado, director of federal affairs for the Working Families Party, said in a statement ahead of Thursday's vote. "Far from contributing to the safety and security of Israel and Israelis, this funding will lead to an even more destructive and deadly war that will deprive Palestinians and Israelis of the possibility of living in peace, security, and dignity for generations to come."
