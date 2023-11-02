To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Justice Democrats
Contact:

press@justicedemocrats.com

Justice Dems: Democrats Must Be United in Condemning Attack Ad Against Rashida Tlaib

Alexandra Rojas, Executive Director of Justice Democrats, released the following statement in response to the Democratic Majority for Israel spending $100,000 on a television ad attacking Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib in Michigan.

“The Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI)’s newest vile ad is nothing but misinformation intended to incite further violence and harassment against Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who has already received countless threats to her and her family’s life as a result of Islamophobic rhetoric echoed by American politicians on both sides of the aisle. Now more than ever, Democratic leadership–from President Biden to Congress—must come together to unequivocally condemn this hateful ad that endangers the life of their only Palestinian colleague and demand it be taken down immediately.

“It is no surprise that DMFI, whose board members have previously said 'Gaza is full of monsters. Time to burn the whole place.', seeks to direct violence towards a Palestinian Congresswoman. Not only is this ad an obvious harassment campaign, but it is littered with misinformation. To clarify what the ad attacks her for, it is her vote against spending taxpayer dollars on more weapons for Israel, her vote against a one-sided resolution that refused to even acknowledge the Israeli military’s murder of innocent Palestinians, her legislation supported by 80% of Democratic voters calling for an immediate ceasefire, and her refusal to be harassed by Fox News in the halls of Congress. The AIPAC lobby has shown that it seeks to align itself more with Marjorie Taylor Greene than the majority of Democratic voters. Thankfully, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stands with her constituents on the right side of history and humanity.”

Justice Democrats is recruiting and supporting progressive Democrats all over the country, starting with Congress. We're working to transform the Democratic Party while building independent power. We do this by running primary challengers against out-of-touch Democratic incumbents and organizing to hold the party accountable to our issues.

(865) 408-7313
justicedemocrats.com