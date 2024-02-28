February, 28 2024, 01:05pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Chairman Sanders Releases Report Exposing Depth of Retirement Crisis Facing Working Class Americans
Ahead of this morning’s hearing in the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee on the retirement crisis in America, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chairman of the committee, released a stunning new report exposing the depth of the crisis, while also exploring solutions that will allow all Americans to retire with dignity and security – not just the very wealthy.
Key findings from the report include:
- Nearly half of Americans 55 and older have no retirement savings.
- 52 percent of Americans 65 and older are living on less than $30,000 annually and one in four survive on less than $15,000 per year.
- Nearly 5.3 million Americans 65 and older live in poverty, roughly 1 in 10 seniors.
- Nearly half of all Americans are at risk of a financially insecure retirement, up from one in three workers in 1983.
- The average monthly Social Security benefit in 2023 was only about $1,782, or $21,384 annually.
- The top 20 percent of earners receive 63 percent of the $202 billion in annual income tax breaks for retirement accounts, while the bottom 60 percent receive just 13.4 percent of these breaks.
“In the richest country in the history of the world, a secure and dignified retirement should be available to every American, not just the extreme wealthy,” said Sanders. “Right now, more than half of older Americans have no retirement savings. More than 50 percent of our nation’s seniors are trying to survive on an income of less than $30,000 a year. That is absurd. Congress must address the retirement crisis facing working class Americans across our country.”
The report finds that defined benefit plans, which provide workers with monthly pension payments, are the most cost-efficient way to provide a secure lifelong retirement. A defined benefit plan typically is 49 percent more cost effective than a defined contribution account, which leave workers beholden to individual investment returns. Yet roughly 27.2 million workers participated in defined benefit plans in 1975, versus 11.2 million workers participating in defined contribution plan. In 2019, 85.5 million workers participated in defined contribution plans versus 12.6 million defined benefit plan participants.
The Congressional Budget Office found the shift from defined benefit to defined contribution plans may explain about one-fifth of the increase in wealth inequality from 1989 to 2019.
The report also examined how workers are 15 times more likely to save for retirement if they can do so via payroll deduction and 20 times more likely to save if access to a workplace retirement plan is automatic. Today, roughly 57 million Americans do not have a way to save for retirement easily and automatically out of their regular paycheck and only 13.5 percent of workers have a pension.
'Good Riddance': McConnell to Step Down as Senate GOP Leader
"One of the worst people to ever serve in office. He will be remembered for all the wrong things."
Feb 28, 2024
Despite his disagreements with former Republican President Donald Trump and his opposition to Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, McConnell voted to acquit the former president on the charge of inciting an insurrection on January 6, 2021. The Republican leader had admitted that Trump "provoked" the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Having secured a right-wing takeover of the U.S. federal court system in recent years, giving conservatives the power to shape the law on climate action, reproductive justice, and other key issues impacting millions of people across the country, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday he will step down from his leadership role in November.
The Kentucky Republican, who has held office since 1985 despite consistently receiving low approval ratings from voters in his state, said he plans to finish his current term, which ends in January 2027, "albeit from a different seat in the chamber."
An aide for McConnell told the Associated Press that his decision at age 82 is unrelated to his health, which has been a subject of concern in recent months following a fall last year and two incidents when the senator's face appeared to freeze while he was taking questions from reporters.
McConnell's career has been marked by frequent obstruction, with the senator nicknaming himself the "Grim Reaper" as he blocked votes on election security legislation, opposed campaign finance reform bills, blocked bipartisan background check proposals after numerous mass shootings, and delayed confirmation hearings for President Barack Obama's Supreme Court justice pick—allowing Republicans to install their own right-wing nominee after Obama left office.
In a 2019 column at Common Dreams, former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich noted that in addition to his record of obstruction, McConnell also frequently bent the rules to get his way:
This is the man who got rid of the age-old Senate rule requiring 60 Senators to agree on a Supreme Court nomination so he could ram through not one but two Supreme Court justices, including one with a likely history of sexual assault.
This is the man who rushed through the Senate, without a single hearing, a $2 trillion tax cut for big corporations and wealthy Americans—a tax cut that raised the government debt by almost the same amount, generated no new investment, failed to raise wages, but gave the stock market a temporary sugar high because most corporations used the tax savings to buy back their own shares of stock.
Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali pronounced McConnell "one of the worst people to ever serve in office."
Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) have all been named as lawmakers who are likely to vie for the party leadership role.
'Expedited' Appeal on US Complicity in Gaza Genocide Means Early June Hearing
While welcoming the news, the head of Defense for Children International - Palestine said that "each day that passes without an end to Israel's genocidal campaign results in catastrophe for Palestinian children in Gaza."
Feb 28, 2024
News
"The 9th Circuit's grant of our motion to expedite is important, as the dire and unlivable conditions in Gaza must be addressed urgently."
Since October 7, while Biden has urged Israel to stop indiscriminately bombing Gaza, his administration has also blocked and opposed United Nations cease-fire resolutions, bypassed Congress to arm Israeli forces, and sought a package worth more than $14 billion—on top of the $3.8 billion in annual U.S. military aid to the Middle East nation.
As over 100,000 Michiganders signaled to President Joe Biden that they oppose U.S. support for Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, a federal court on Tuesday granted a motion to expedite the appeal of a recently dismissed lawsuit against officials including the president.
Just over a month into Israel's retaliatory assault on Gaza for the October 7 Hamas-led attack, the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) sued Biden, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on behalf of the groups Al-Haq and Defense for Children International - Palestine (DCIP) as well as Palestinians in Gaza and the United States.
CCR sought an emergency injunction to stop the Biden administration from aiding the Israeli assault and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California held a hearing last month. While Judge Jeffrey White ruled that the suit falls "outside the court's limited jurisdiction" and must be dismissed, he also found that Israel's military campaign "plausibly" amounts to genocide, echoing a recent conclusion at the International Court of Justice, where a case is ongoing.
"Since the filing of this lawsuit in November, the death toll in Gaza has nearly tripled, and all the while, the United States has continued to accelerate Israel's genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people of Gaza with its unconditional material, financial, and diplomatic assistance and cover," Sadaf Doost, an attorney and Bertha Justice fellow at CCR, noted in a statement Wednesday.
"The 9th Circuit's grant of our motion to expedite is important, as the dire and unlivable conditions in Gaza must be addressed urgently."
In response to the dismissal, CCR and co-counsel at Van Der Hout LLP asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to expedite their appeal. Doost stressed that "our expedited appeal to the 9th Circuit—seeking judicial review to make clear that no individual, not even the president of the United States, is above the law and all must comply with obligations to stop genocide—comes as the carnage and devastation in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels and requires urgent attention."
According to the legal group, the appellate court agreed to set an early June date for oral arguments in San Francisco.
"The 9th Circuit's grant of our motion to expedite is important, as the dire and unlivable conditions in Gaza must be addressed urgently," said Johnny Sinodis of Van Der Hout LLP. "Each day that the U.S. continues its unrestrained support of Israel, more and more innocent women and children are slaughtered by Israel's assault and indiscriminate bombing campaign."
"We are hopeful that the court will ultimately order the U.S. to fulfill its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention to prevent, and not be complicit in, the genocide that the world is witnessing taking place in Gaza," Sinodis explained.
Since October 7, while Biden has urged Israel to stop indiscriminately bombing Gaza, his administration has also blocked and opposed United Nations cease-fire resolutions, bypassed Congress to arm Israeli forces, and sought a package worth more than $14 billion—on top of the $3.8 billion in annual U.S. military aid to the Middle East nation.
The Israeli bombardment and blockade have killed approximately 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza and displaced the majority of the Hamas-governed enclave's 2.3 million residents, who now face limited access to food, water, healthcare, and shelter.
"Israeli forces are killing Palestinian children and their families at an unprecedented rate with President Biden's full support," DCIP general director Khaled Quzmar declared Wednesday. "Palestinian children that survive bombardment face death by starvation and disease as a direct result of Israeli government policies to deny humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza."
"While we welcome the expedited appeal," Quzmar added, "each day that passes without an end to Israel's genocidal campaign results in catastrophe for Palestinian children in Gaza."
Watch: Special Forces Veteran Condemns US Support for Gaza Genocide
"This is wrong, and there's nothing more American than speaking out against what's wrong," Alan Shebaro said during a McKinney, Texas City Council meeting.
Feb 28, 2024
News
"My name is Alan Shebaro," the 47-year-old 3rd Special Forces Group veteran—who fought during the U.S.-led occupation of Iraq—said during the February 20 meeting in McKinney, Texas, north of Dallas.
"I know war," he continued. "What is going on in Palestine right now is not a war. It is the dehumanization, it's the genocide, it's the ethnic cleansing of a specific people to take their land. This is wrong, and there's nothing more American than speaking out against what's wrong."
Shebaro served 15 years in the U.S. military. Today, he is a 5th-degree jiu-jitsu black belt who owns the Combat Base Texas-Shabaro Jiu-Jitsu academy, which is also the headquarters of the
We Defy Foundation, a group co-founded by Shebaro that's dedicated to preventing veteran suicides. An average of 16 U.S. veterans kill themselves daily.
On Sunday, Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty U.S. airman,
fatally self-immolated outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., declaring, "I will no longer be complicit in genocide." His last words were, "Free Palestine!"
Shebaro and Bushnell decried U.S. complicity in the Gaza genocide. The U.S. provides Israel with nearly $4 billion in annual military aid and diplomatic support including
three vetoes of United Nations Security Council cease-fire resolutions. The Biden administration—which has repeatedly sidestepped Congress to expedite emergency armed aid to Israel—is also seeking an additional $14.3 billion in military aid for its key Mideast ally.
Israel relies heavily upon U.S. weapons to wage a war in which Israeli forces have killed or maimed at least 100,000 Palestinians in Gaza while forcibly displacing around 90% of the besieged strip's 2.3 million people since the October 7 attacks by Hamas-led militants. Most of the dead are women and children. Thousands more people are missing and presumed buried beneath rubble. Diseases and
deadly starvation have taken hold, with children and elders the most severely affected.
"The U.S. taxpayer is paying for this, which makes it even more frustrating," Shebaro told the McKinney council. "This needs to stop."
