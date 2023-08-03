To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

American Federation of Government Employees
Contact: Tim Kauffman
Cell: 202-374-6491
tim.kauffman@afge.org

AFGE Blasts Ron DeSantis' Threat to 'Start Slitting Throats' of Federal Employees

Head of largest federal worker union says DeSantis "has no place in public office."

On a recent trip to New Hampshire, if elected president, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated that when it comes to federal employees, “we are going to start slitting throats on Day One.” American Federation of Government Employees National President Everett Kelley released the following statement in response:

“Governor DeSantis’ threat to ‘start slitting throats’ of federal employees is dangerous, disgusting, disgraceful, and disqualifying.

“Federal employees – over a third of whom are veterans now wearing their second uniform in service to their country – have dedicated their lives to serving their fellow Americans. They support our military, provide health care to our nation’s veterans, enforce our laws, safeguard our communities, deliver benefits to America’s most vulnerable citizens, keep our skies safe for air travel, protect human health and our environment, and much more.

“These public servants deserve respect and commendation from our nation’s leaders. No federal employee should face death threats from anyone, least of all from someone seeking to lead the U.S. government. Governor DeSantis must retract his irresponsible statement.

“We’ve seen too often in recent years – from the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 to the sacking of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 – that violent anti-government rhetoric from politicians has deadly consequences. Any candidate who positions themselves within that shameful tradition has no place in public office.”

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union proudly representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers nationwide and overseas. Workers in virtually all functions of government at every federal agency depend upon AFGE for legal representation, legislative advocacy, technical expertise and informational services.

