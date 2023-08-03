August, 03 2023, 01:19pm EDT
AFGE Blasts Ron DeSantis' Threat to 'Start Slitting Throats' of Federal Employees
Head of largest federal worker union says DeSantis "has no place in public office."
On a recent trip to New Hampshire, if elected president, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated that when it comes to federal employees, “we are going to start slitting throats on Day One.” American Federation of Government Employees National President Everett Kelley released the following statement in response:
“Governor DeSantis’ threat to ‘start slitting throats’ of federal employees is dangerous, disgusting, disgraceful, and disqualifying.
“Federal employees – over a third of whom are veterans now wearing their second uniform in service to their country – have dedicated their lives to serving their fellow Americans. They support our military, provide health care to our nation’s veterans, enforce our laws, safeguard our communities, deliver benefits to America’s most vulnerable citizens, keep our skies safe for air travel, protect human health and our environment, and much more.
“These public servants deserve respect and commendation from our nation’s leaders. No federal employee should face death threats from anyone, least of all from someone seeking to lead the U.S. government. Governor DeSantis must retract his irresponsible statement.
“We’ve seen too often in recent years – from the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 to the sacking of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 – that violent anti-government rhetoric from politicians has deadly consequences. Any candidate who positions themselves within that shameful tradition has no place in public office.”
Congressman Joaquin Castro on Thursday led condemnation of what he called Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's "barbaric" border policies after two bodies were found stuck in the buoy barrier placed in the Rio Grande on the U.S.-Mexican border.
Mexican officials said the deceased—one of whom is reportedly a child—were found about three miles from each other on Wednesday near Eagle Pass. According toKUT in Austin, the recovery of the two bodies was led by the migrant protection group Grupos Beta, a service of Mexico's National Migration Institute.
Sister Isabel Turcios of Casa Dignidad (Dignity House), a migrant shelter across what Mexicans call the Río Bravo in Piedras Negras, toldThe Dallas Morning News that the second body found was of a Honduran child. Local television reports showed a grieving mother who said she is from Honduras.
"Abbott's buoys are like a trap set for migrants," said Turcios. "This is a terrorizing situation. You don't stop migration by setting death traps... You treat humans like human beings, not like animals."
Castro (D-Texas) accused Abbott—who in June announced the installation of the barrier to deter migrants from attempting what was already a life-threatening river crossing—of "knowingly trying to injure, maim, and kill migrants seeking asylum in the United States with razor wire and drowning devices."
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said that "preliminary information suggests" that one of the victims "drowned upstream from the marine barrier and floated into the buoys" and that "there are personnel posted at the marine barrier at all times in case any migrants try to cross."
According to KUT:
The area around Eagle Pass where the buoys have been installed is a hot spot for border crossings and an already dangerous part of the Rio Grande to cross. There have been 89 deaths and 249 water rescues since 2018, according to an affidavit from the U.S. Border Patrol chief.
Echoing Castro, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) tweeted: "What Abbott is doing at the border is barbaric. This is a grave violation of human rights. Migrants deserve to be treated with human dignity."
Former Democratic congressman Beto O'Rourke asked, "How many more people will die before our federal government acts?"
The office of Mexican Foreign Secretary Alicia Bárcena—who last month filed a formal complaint over the barrier—issued a statement reiterating "the position of the government of Mexico that the placement of wire buoys by the Texas authorities is a violation of our sovereignty."
"We express our concern about the impact on the human rights and personal safety of migrants that these state policies will have, which run counter to the close collaboration between our country and the federal government of the United States," the ministry added.
Two-thirds of the death row inmates in Louisiana are Black, while Black people make up only 33% of the state population.
Kennedy told The Guardian the commutation of the sentences "would be a model for the south, and give a big push to the move away from capital punishment in the U.S."
Anti-death penalty advocates in Louisiana are calling on Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards to act within the next two weeks to commute the sentences of the vast majority of inmates on death row, who first appealed to the governor in June following his public statement decrying capital punishment.
Fifty-six out of 60 prisoners on Louisiana's death row filed clemency petitions with the state Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole in June, after the legislative session ended without the passage of a bill to abolish the death penalty.
They asked the board to commute their death sentences to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole and called on Edwards to act on what he said earlier this year was his strong opposition to the death penalty, owing to his religious beliefs as a Catholic and his concerns about wrongly executing innocent people.
As The Guardian reported on Thursday, nine death row inmates in the state have been exonerated in the past 25 years. More than 80% of death penalty convictions in Louisiana have been overturned on appeal since inmates secured the right to be represented by lawyers in the appeals process in 1999.
"Louisiana more often than not gets it wrong with the death penalty," Samantha Kennedy, executive director of the Promise of Justice Initiative (PJI), an advocacy group in New Orleans, told The Guardian. The organization has joined the inmates' demand for clemency.
The inmates who have joined the mass appeal include LaDerrick Campbell, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and showed signs of paranoid delusions while in court but was nevertheless permitted to represent himself during his capital murder trial; and Jimmie Duncan, whose case rested on now-debunked bite-mark evidence.
Two-thirds of the death row inmates in Louisiana are Black, while Black people make up only 33% of the state population.
"Looking at these cases collectively makes it clear that the system is fundamentally broken," Cecelia Kappel, executive director of the Capital Appeals Project, which is helping to represent the inmates, told the Times-Picayune in June. "These applications show that the same problems of racial disparity, intellectual disability, severe mental illness, trauma, innocence, and others repeat over and over in Louisiana's death penalty cases."
Despite evidence of the system's flaws, the pardons board refused to conduct hearings on the 56 applications, setting them aside in late July after state Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican who is running to replace the term-limited Edwards in this year's gubernatorial election, issued an opinion saying the petitions were invalid.
Landry said the board could only consider commutation petitions from inmates up to a year after their most recent appeal rulings were handed down, a claim that Kennedy said is inaccurate.
"There is clear history that shows that this interpretation is improper and disingenuous—it has never been interpreted this way in the 25 years of this policy, a time period which includes applications for clemency from death row which were permitted under the same conditions," Kennedy told The Guardian.
Edwards has about two weeks to instruct the board to consider the petitions in formal hearings, in order for officials to have time to review the cases before he leaves office in January, The Guardian reported.
Should Landry win the governor's seat in the conservative state, he has said he plans to restart state-sanctioned executions, which haven't been carried out in Louisiana in over a decade. He has also said he would consider using firing squads and the electric chair to bypass shortages of drugs used in lethal injections.
PJI is circulating a petition, gathering support for the push to convince Edwards to act on behalf of the inmates, saying the governor "can still choose life over death, dignity over violence, right over wrong."
"In refusing to consider these applications, the board has rescinded its own ability to use thoughtful, careful judgment to consider the worthiness of each human being," said the group in a statement. "Hiding behind the smoke and mirrors of an unprecedented misapplication of its own bureaucratic rules, the board is attempting to cover its decision to condemn these people to die. It now rests on Gov. Edwards to instruct the board to set hearings for people on death row. Each person should have a chance to be considered for a life sentence."
Kennedy told The Guardian the commutation of the sentences "would be a model for the south, and give a big push to the move away from capital punishment in the U.S."
"This large clemency effort is historic and important," she added.
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday reiterated his call for the Biden Justice Department to take legal action against the fossil fuel industry, arguing that oil companies have violated a range of federal laws in their campaigns to mislead the public about climate change.
"Like the tobacco industry before them, the fossil fuel companies' actions represent a clear violation of federal racketeering laws, truth in advertising laws, consumer protection laws, and potentially other laws," Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote in an op-ed for MSNBC. "The Justice Department must hold them accountable."
Earlier this week, Sanders and three of his progressive Senate colleagues sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland urging him to follow in the footsteps of the more than 40 U.S. cities and states that have sued the fossil fuel industry in recent years over its role in the climate crisis and its decadeslong misinformation effort, which is still ongoing.
In his op-ed on Thursday, Sanders wrote that "the Justice Department must join the fight and work with partners at the Federal Trade Commission and other law enforcement agencies to file suits against all those who participated in the fossil fuel industry's conspiracy of lies and deception."
"The fossil fuel industry must begin to pay for the extraordinary damage it has caused and continues to cause every day," Sanders added. "Climate change is an existential threat to every person on Earth. At every level, in every country, we must work together to save the planet for our kids and future generations. And those most responsible for this global crisis must finally be held accountable."
Sanders' push for DOJ action comes amid extreme weather that has wreaked havoc across the globe.
According to an analysis released Wednesday by Climate Central, 81% of Earth's population—more than 6.5 billion people—were exposed last month to at least one day of heat that was made at least three times more likely by the fossil fuel-driven climate emergency.
"Across the entire planet, the average person was exposed to 11 days in which carbon pollution made the local temperature at least three times more likely," said Andrew Pershing, Climate Central's vice president for science. "Virtually no place on Earth escaped the influence of climate change last month."
Meanwhile, oil and gas giants have continued raking in massive profits, rewarding shareholders, and walking back pledges to curb their planet-warming emissions.
The Center for Climate Integrity applauded Sanders and his Senate allies for putting pressure on the Justice Department to finally bring an end to fossil fuel industry impunity.
"As this week made clear, DOJ has the power and responsibility to prosecute fraud and lies," the group wrote. "Big Oil's climate lies have caused catastrophic harm. We agree with Sen. Sanders and other Congress members: it's time for DOJ to hold Big Oil accountable."
Keep ReadingShow Less
