'They Don't Seem to Give a Shit': Trump and GOP Push Food Aid Cuts as Iran War Costs Soar

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern on Wednesday said it is "disgusting" that President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are pursuing more cuts to federal nutrition assistance for low-income Americans while simultaneously backing a war of choice in Iran that has cost US taxpayers tens of billions of dollars.

"We have 46 million people in this country who are hungry, and they don’t seem to give a shit," McGovern (Mass.) told reporters, warning that Republicans are bent on enacting additional cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in their forthcoming budget reconciliation package. "We ought to be able to end hunger in this country. It’s a political condition. We have the money."

McGovern: SNAP provides about $2 per person per meal. We’re told there are more cuts to SNAP coming in reconciliation. We have 46 million people in this country who are hungry, and they don’t seem to give a shit, and it’s disgusting.



We ought to be able to end hunger in this… pic.twitter.com/Aq1o8L0ZQa

— Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2026

McGovern noted that the Trump administration has "spent $60 billion on the war in Iran"—a rough estimate based on analyses indicating that the US is spending around $1 billion per day on the conflict. The Trump administration is also pushing Congress to approve up to $100 billion in new funding for the Iran war.

More broadly, Trump has requested that lawmakers pass a $1.5 trillion military budget for the coming fiscal year—a nearly 50% increase compared to current levels—while pushing for more cuts to healthcare, housing, nutrition, and education programs.

Congressional Republicans, meanwhile, are demanding additional food aid cuts as part of the annual appropriations process, as the unprecedented $200 billion in SNAP cuts they enacted last summer continue to wreak havoc nationwide.

On Wednesday, the GOP-controlled House Appropriations Committee released its funding bill for the Agriculture Department and other agencies. The proposal would significantly underfund the Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program (WIC), taking food benefits from around 5.4 million toddlers, preschoolers, and pregnant and postpartum WIC participants, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said the Republican funding bill "cuts grocery vouchers specifically for women, infants, and children" and "pares back assistance for rural communities, slashing water and waste grants and cutting resources to help provide broadband service in rural areas."

"Republicans are willing to increase funding by hundreds of billions of dollars to fight foreign wars," said DeLauro. "But when it comes to supporting American farmers and hungry families, all they can do is cut, cut, cut. The American people deserve better."