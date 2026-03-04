‘Not One Damn Penny’: Pentagon Expected to Ask Congress for Billions to Fund Iran War

The Pentagon is reportedly planning to ask Congress to approve a supplemental funding package of around $50 billion to help finance the Trump administration's unauthorized war on Iran, which has already cost billions of dollars and many lives.

Progressives were quick to reject the idea of providing the bloated, fraud-ridden Pentagon with additional funds to sustain a war that lawmakers did not approve and that is broadly unpopular with the American public.

"While they kick 17 million Americans off their healthcare, Republicans want to spend billions on Trump’s reckless war of choice," said Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. "Hell no."

Reuters reported Tuesday that "Deputy Defense ⁠Secretary Steve Feinberg has been leading Pentagon work in recent days on a supplemental budget request of around $50 billion that could be released as soon as Friday."

"The new money would pay for replacing the weapons used in recent conflicts including those in the Middle East," the outlet added. "The figure is preliminary and could change."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the most vocal cheerleader of the war in Congress, told reporters Tuesday that he believes "there will be a supplemental" funding request from the Pentagon.

"We'll have to approve that," said Graham.

The push for a supplemental funding package is the latest indication that the assault on Iran—launched with no clear justification, objective, or timeline and in violation of domestic and international law—could drag on indefinitely, even as Trump administration officials deny that the president who ran on avoiding wars has embroiled the nation in another disastrous quagmire in the Middle East.

Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the Center for International Policy, wrote Tuesday that Congress should approve "not one damn penny" for Trump's war on Iran.

The Center for American Progress (CAP) estimated Tuesday that the Iran war has likely already cost US taxpayers more than $5 billion.

"At more than $5 billion and counting, the costs of Operation Epic Fury—in only its first few days of operations—could cover Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for more than 2 million Americans for a year," noted CAP's Allison McManus. "If this war continues at the same pace, Americans could see their government burn through tens of billions of dollars, funds that would amount to the cost of Medicaid for millions in the United States."