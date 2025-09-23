'The Fight Doesn’t End Here': Despite Kimmel's Return, Accountability Demanded for Trump's FCC Chair, Media Execs

Jimmy Kimmel will return to the airwaves Tuesday night after his suspension by ABC was met with a massive public backlash. But while they say the comedian's reinstatement is cause for celebration, advocates say that it's just one small victory in a much larger fight against the Trump administration's campaign to censor dissent.

Andrew O’Neill, the advocacy director of the group Indivisible, which called on its members to boycott ABC's parent company Disney in response to the company's capitulation to President Donald Trump, said that Kimmel "wasn’t reinstated because Disney executives slept on it and had a change of heart."

"He’s back on air because those executives got a wake-up call from the American public," O'Neill said. "People all over the country showed up, canceling subscriptions, protesting outside ABC and Disney, Nexstar and more, and made it damn clear this political alliance with Trump was not in Disney’s best interest. Trump’s authoritarian playbook is unpopular, and when these CEOs comply, it’s not only cowardly. It’s unstrategic."

Kimmel's program was suspended last week after Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr threatened the broadcast licenses of local ABC affiliates, which led to pressure from the media conglomerates the Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar to take action against Kimmel following comments he made criticizing Trump and his administration's reaction to the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Craig Aaron, co-CEO of the media monitoring nonprofit Free Press, said that Kimmel's reinstatement shows that "protest works." However, he said, "the Trump regime’s war on free speech is no joke—and it’s not over. Brendan Carr threatened the licenses of ABC affiliates with coercive, mafia-like threats because his boss in the White House didn’t like Kimmel’s views, a chilling First Amendment violation that would have forced any previous FCC chair to resign."

“The next time the Trump administration uses its power to shut down dissent, a rich and famous comedian likely won’t be the target," Aaron continued. "We are seeing journalists being fired and even deported for simply reporting the facts about this administration. Their stories are not making headline news, but the government’s attacks on their speech are no less important."

In the days after Kimmel was forced off the air, Trump also threatened to strip the broadcasting licenses of networks that gave him "bad press," saying, "They're not allowed to do that."

"While we’re glad Kimmel is back on air," O'Neill said, "the fight doesn’t end here. FCC Chairman Carr still must be hauled up to Congress to testify. Sinclair and Nexstar must commit to airing the program and drop their wild demands. And Bob Iger and Disney must make it clear they are fully opposed to being bullied by Trump and his cronies."

Sinclair and Nexstar, which own a combined 20% of ABC's local news affiliates, said Tuesday that they will refuse to air Kimmel's broadcast. In order for Kimmel to return, Sinclair—known for its efforts to push right-wing talking points into the mouths of local anchors—has demanded that Kimmel issue a public apology and make a "meaningful personal donation" to Kirk's family and to his conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA.

As Aaron noted, Sinclair and Nexstar, two of the US's largest owners of local media, are currently "lobbying for a major merger requiring FCC approval," which he said may explain why they were so eager to pressure ABC to comply with Carr's demands. Last week, Democrats in the House of Representatives called on Carr to resign from his post and threatened to subject him to an investigation.

Beyond Carr, Aaron said that "Congress should investigate and put everyone involved under oath at a public hearing to get to the bottom of this threat to free speech" including Nexstar founder Perry Sook, Sinclair CEO Christopher Ripley and chairman David Smith, and Disney's Iger, so the public can understand "what pressure the government put on these media companies and what they were promised in exchange for cutting shows from their lineup and silencing network voices."

Lina Khan, the former chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), told MSNBC's Ali Velshi that the Kimmel saga is emblematic of a much broader problem of capitulation by corporations that have grown less accountable due to unchecked consolidation.

"Overwhelmingly, we have seen that some of the most powerful corporations in this country... have chosen profit and self-enrichment over any kind of commitment to democracy or the principles of liberty," Khan said. "We've heard people say, 'Well, actually, we really need to protect and pacify corporate interests because they're going to be the ones that are going to stand up to government abuse. This moment should entirely disabuse us of that illusion."

She discussed that this moment comes after "40 years of a bipartisan choice to accept a philosophy that basically thought monopolies are good, that consolidation was good." This has been particularly evident in the media. As a recent article from the University of Chicago's business school notes:

In the past decade, consolidation of American TV broadcasting has accelerated and put 40% of all local TV news stations under the control of the three largest broadcast conglomerates: Gray Television, Nexstar Media Group, and Sinclair Broadcast Group. Their stations—each company now owns about 100 affiliated with ABC, CBS, FOX, or NBC—operate in more than 80 percent of US media markets.

"If you're somebody who cares about protecting democracy, of course, we need to care about voting rights, making sure that elections are fair," Khan said. "But we also need to make sure that we understand extreme concentration of economic power is incompatible with democracy, and that needs to be at the center of our democratic agenda too."