Podcaster Jennifer Welch Denounces 'Dipsh*ts' Schumer and Jeffries for Not Riding Mamdani’s Progressive Wave

With less than a week to go until Election Day in New York City, the top Democratic leader in the US Senate has yet to endorse his party's candidate for mayor of the city he calls home—and a podcaster who's become increasingly known for catching establishment politicians off guard with her pointed questions was clear about her view on the matter this week.

"Listen up, Democratic establishment," said Jennifer Welch, the co-host of the podcast I've Had It. "You can either jump on board with this shit or we're coming after you in the same way we come after MAGA. Period... Stop missing out on these big rallies."

Welch spoke on I've Had It the day after 13,000 New Yorkers packed Forest Hills Stadium in Queens to hear progressive Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speak alongside some of his biggest allies: US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Despite the enthusiasm around Mamdani's campaign, in which he's focused relentlessly on making the city more affordable for working people and ensuring corporations and the rich pay fair taxes, New York Democrats Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both of whom live in New York City, were no-shows—a fact that Welch proclaimed "an embarrassment."

"Hakeem and Chuck should have been front and center, introducing the next mayor of New York City," said Welch. "But no, they wouldn't show up—because they're pussies. They're pussies that are beholden to the same corporations that helped [President] Donald Trump get elected."

Jennifer Welch from the I've Had It Podcast rebukes "embarrassing" Democratic Party leadership for completely failing to meet the moment. pic.twitter.com/6HSbPNnHM0

Jeffries offered a tepid, last-minute endorsement of Mamdani late last week, but both leaders have refused to give their full-throated support to the popular state assemblyman as he faces disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani by 12 points in June. Schumer ignored a question about the mayoral race at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Progressives have condemned the two leaders for not backing the party's nominee, a move that could be seen by some voters as a tacit endorsement of Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace after being accused by numerous women of sexual harassment, has employed racist stereotypes in his attack ads on Mamdani, and has reportedly spoken with Trump about the White House potentially intervening in the mayoral race on Cuomo's behalf.

Welch warned Schumer, Jeffries, and other establishment Democrats that with candidates and leaders like Mamdani and Ocasio-Cortez, the party "is moving on."

"These Democrats, they continue to play patty cake with corporations and lobbyists," she said. "Nobody wants that. Nobody wants you. We want politicians to speak freely, and look at what the benefit is. Look at what's happening in New York. And you dipshits are sitting on the sidelines, running your social media like complete dorks. It's embarrassing. Get your shit together, Hakeem. Chuck, seriously, get your shit together."

Welch has taken numerous politicians to task in recent months for accepting campaign donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and other pro-Israel interest groups—from which Schumer and Jeffries have each taken more than $1.7 million.

She advised the leaders to "stop taking AIPAC money" and "go on an 'I'm sorry, I took AIPAC money atonement' tour, if you want to stay in power."

She added that Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez—often known by her initials, AOC—and Mamdani "are all doing something" that corporate Democrats can't: getting working-class Trump supporters to "cross over and vote for them."

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez spoke to large crowds in both red and blue areas of the country earlier this year, focusing on government corruption and inequality, on Sanders' Fighting Oligarchy Tour. This week, a photo of a man wearing a "MAGA for Mamdani" T-shirt went viral, with the man telling a reporter: “This’ll be the first time I'm voting for a Democrat. I like his policies.”

According to Welch, "Why Democratic leadership and why the Democratic National Committee is not hopping on those coattails and fucking riding the wave, tells you everything you need to know."

"That the Democratic establishment is MAGA lite," she said. "They have the same corporate donors. That's why when you ask them a blunt question you get a word-salad answer. And this is why Zohran Mamdani is rising. This is why AOC is rising."