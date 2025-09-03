Mamdani Rejects 'Corrupt Politics and Backroom Deals' After Latest Trump-Cuomo Revelations

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
"The NYC mayor's race is a clear example of a corrupt political system," said Sen. Bernie Sanders.
New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani lashed out at rival Andrew Cuomo after a new report revealed that US President Donald Trump was considering intervening in this November's election.
According a report in The New York Times published on Wednesday, Trump advisers have discussed offering jobs within the administration to incumbent New York Mayor Eric Adams and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa in a bid to get them to drop out of the race, which would leave Cuomo as the only significant challenger to Mamdani.
The New York Times' sources said that talks have been going on between the administration and "some of the city's biggest real estate executives and among allies of Mr. Cuomo" about ways to get Adams and Sliwa out of the race.
"Those New Yorkers have been frantically searching for any way to halt the rise of Mr. Mamdani, a 33-year-old state assemblyman and democratic socialist who they fear will sour the city's business climate, and have discussed potentially offering [Adams] public or private sector jobs to encourage him to drop out," the report explained.
Mamdani quickly jumped on the Times report and used it to again tie Cuomo to the president, who is a massively unpopular figure in the city.
"Today's news confirms it: Cuomo is Trump's choice for mayor," Mamdani wrote in a social media post. "The White House is considering jobs for Adams and Sliwa to clear the field. New Yorkers are sick of corrupt politics and backroom deals. No matter who's running, we will deliver a better future on November 4."
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), an ally of Mamdani who is planning to campaign with him at a town hall-style event this weekend, also ripped the attempt by the White House to help Cuomo. He also took a shot at members of the Democratic Party who have refused to endorse Mamdani despite his clear victory in the Democratic mayoral primary earlier this year.
"The NYC mayor's race is a clear example of a corrupt political system," he wrote. "Zohran Mamdani wins the Democratic primary. The oligarchs spend whatever it takes to defeat him. Democratic leadership refuses to endorse him. Together, we will take them all on and elect Zohran as mayor."
