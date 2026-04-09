Calls for 'Full Arms Embargo' Against Israel as Lebanon Massacres Imperil Ceasefire Hopes

Fresh demands for a total arms embargo against Israel emerged Wednesday as the country's devastating onslaught in Lebanon—leveling apartment buildings and killing more than 250 people—threatened to derail tenuous progress toward a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran.

"The United States and all other countries need to cut off weapons to Israel immediately," said Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the US-based Center for International Policy. "Full arms embargo."

Avi Lewis, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, wrote on social media that "Canada must bring sanctions against Israel, cancel the Canada-Israel free trade agreement, implement a real two-way arms embargo, and use every diplomatic and economic tool at our disposal to rein in Israel."

"US-Israeli impunity has shredded the international order," he added. "Canada should lead in rebuilding it."

US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Wednesday that he "will be offering a resolution to stop US military aid to Israel" when Congress returns to session next week. The US is Israel's chief arms supplier; recent data shows that 99% of Israel's weapons imports are from the US and Germany.

Israel launched its barrage of airstrikes on Lebanon, including busy areas in central Beirut, just hours after US President Donald Trump, Iranian leaders, and Pakistani mediators announced a two-week ceasefire agreement aimed at providing space for a lasting resolution to the war that the US and Israel launched in late February.

Pakistan's prime minister said explicitly that Lebanon was part of the ceasefire agreement, but the Trump White House and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted the country was excluded, prompting fury in Iran.

"If this isn’t yet another case of the US early reneging, then what is it?" asked Esmaeil Baqaei, a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry.

US Vice President JD Vance claimed Wednesday that there was a "legitimate misunderstanding" about the terms of the ceasefire, saying the Iranians "thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon and it just didn't."

"That said, the Israelis have actually offered to check themselves a little bit in Lebanon because they want to make sure that our negotiation is successful," Vance said.

More Israeli airstrikes were reported in Beirut as Vance made his comments.

More Israeli airstrikes in Beirut #Lebanon just as VP Vance says Israel will show restraint. “Israelis have actually offered to check themselves a little bit in Lebanon …to make sure that our negotiation is successful.”

This is in sheyyah area tonight pic.twitter.com/F4ZFrlKS52

— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 9, 2026

Israel's assault on Wednesday marked the deadliest day for Lebanon during the latest round of bombing, which began days after the US and Israel launched their war on Iran. Lebanon held a national day of mourning on Thursday as rescue efforts continued across the country.

One woman, identified as Haniya Faraj, told The New York Times that nine of her relatives were wounded in an Israeli attack on a neighborhood in central Beirut.

“I don’t know if there are more, my head is about to explode," she said. "I can’t reach all my family members."

The Associated Press reported that its journalists "saw charred bodies in vehicles and on the ground at one of Beirut’s busiest intersections in the central Corniche al Mazraa neighborhood, a mixed commercial and residential area. Using forklifts, rescue workers removed smoldering debris and sifted through ruins for survivors."

Heba Morayef, Amnesty International's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement that the Israeli government "has an appalling track record of carrying out unlawful attacks in Lebanon and displaying a callous disregard for civilian life, fueled by the impunity Israeli officials feel they enjoy."

"These attacks are a reminder that states must immediately halt the transfer of arms and weapons to Israel, given the overriding risk that they will be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law," said Morayef.

European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, condemned Israel's massive bombardment of Lebanon and reiterated that the country must be included in the ceasefire agreement.

"We condemn these strikes in the strongest possible terms," said Macron. "They pose a direct threat to the sustainability of the ceasefire that has just been reached. Lebanon must be fully covered by it."

Sánchez, who has vocally condemned the Iran war from the start as illegal and immoral, went further, urging the European Union to "suspend its Association Agreement with Israel."

"There must be no impunity for these criminal acts," said Sánchez.