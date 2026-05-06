As Trump Drives Up Gas Prices and Trashes Economy, US Auto Debt Hits Record High

As Americans on Wednesday continued to face the economic fallout of President Donald Trump's war on Iran, a gallon of gasoline cost $4.536, the average transaction price for a new vehicle was $49,275, and a pair of progressive groups published a report detailing "how surging auto loan debt is hurting households."

"The costs of purchasing and financing a car have been going up for years," noted Protect Borrowers senior fellow Tara Mikkilineni, who co-authored the report, "When The Wheels Come Off," with other experts from her organization and The Century Foundation.

"Unfortunately, the Trump administration's reckless actions on the economy and the expensive fallout from the war in Iran has made it harder for working families to purchase a car and has left millions more feeling major pocket pain at the pump," Mikkilineni said. "For millions of working families, a car is not a luxury, it is an essential economic lifeline. Working families deserve relief and they deserve to have a government that is watching out for them, not allowing lenders and auto dealers to rake in record profits at their expense."

Mikkilineni's team found that "in recent years, aggregate total auto debt has reached $1.68 trillion, a 37% jump since early 2018, and now comprises the largest volume of outstanding loan debt ever recorded. At the end of 2025, nearly 86 million Americans—roughly 28% of consumers—have outstanding auto loan or lease debt. Residents in states where driving is most necessary, such as Texas, Alaska, Louisiana, and Florida, are struggling with the highest levels of auto debt."

"Borrowers carrying auto loans see significantly higher and faster credit card balance growth—regardless of income level—suggesting that auto debt cascades into broader financial pressure," according to the report. Specifically, "between early 2018 and late 2025, credit card balances for middle-income borrowers with auto debt surged by 31%, while those without auto loans saw a notably lower growth of 17%. Borrowers with extended-length auto loans are carrying monthly balances on their credit cards that are 190% of (that is, nearly twice) their monthly income."

"At the end of 2025, the average origination balance for an auto loan reached $33,519, an amount $10,000 higher than the average in 2018, due to massive increases in the price of even the most basic cars and a shortage of 'affordable' car models," the publication explains. "Borrowers are also facing higher interest rates. Today, the average annual percentage rate (APR) for auto loans is nearly 10%, up from 7.5% in 2018."

Financially vulnerable borrowers are being hit particularly hard by current conditions. The researchers found that for those with the most limited access to credit, "the average APR is up to 18.7%, which means a six-year loan on a $30,000 car will cost $20,000 in interest alone. Furthermore, Black, Hispanic, and American Indian and Alaska Native borrowers face higher interest rates than their white and Asian counterparts."

NEW from @cnbc.com: Auto debt is crushing families. Our new report with @borrowerjustice.bsky.social shows that 86 million Americans owe a staggering $1.68 trillion in auto loan debt, with auto debt now reaching the highest level ever recorded. www.cnbc.com/2026/05/06/c...



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— The Century Foundation (@tcfdotorg.bsky.social) May 6, 2026 at 10:24 AM

Affordable vehicles are also harder to find these days. Sean Tucker, a managing editor at Kelley Blue Book, told CNBC that "in 2017, [automakers] built 36 models priced at $25,000 or under... Today? Four."

Tucker said that a "record" share of new cars—over 43%—are now bought by households with incomes of at least $150,000. According to him, "Automakers are serving that market."

Angela Hanks, another report co-author and chief of policy programs at The Century Foundation, stressed that "for the overwhelming majority of working families, a car is a necessity—yet purchasing a car has become a financial trap, eating up more of people's paychecks than ever before."

With so many US communities lacking quality public transit, some US families in need of a vehicle turn to loans with longer terms. The report points out that "for these borrowers, even after taking on these riskier products with additional lifetime costs, auto loan payments are still nearly 20% of their monthly income, meaning nearly $1 out of every $5 they earn will go toward car payments over the seven years of their loan."

Hanks highlighted that "while families drown" from costly, extended-term loans, "the Trump administration is refunding big businesses for the tariffs that consumers paid, with interest."

The Trump administration last month launched a portal designed to facilitate refunds for around $166 billion in tariffs that the US Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional, but only businesses that directly paid the import taxes are eligible, even though companies largely passed on the cost hikes to consumers.

Meanwhile, the president responded to the high court's decision by imposing temporary import taxes, and his administration is pursuing "plan B," holding hearings required to impose tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a different legal authority than the one Trump used last year.

The new report concludes by calling on US policymakers to act: "Amidst the growing affordability crisis, Americans deserve urgent action to bring down costs and rein in profiteering from the dealers and lenders who have been allowed to get away with nickel-and-diming working families for far too long."