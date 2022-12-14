Latin American Leaders Call Peru's President Castillo a 'Victim of Anti-Democratic Harassment'

Four Latin American presidents condemned the ouster and imprisonment of leftist Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday, a move that preceded a national emergency declaration by the country\u0026#039;s new government amid a deadly crackdown against what critics are calling a U.S.-backed \u0022legislative coup.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The oligarchic rulers of Peru could never accept that a rural schoolteacher and peasant leader could be brought into office by millions of poor, Black, and Indigenous people.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a joint statement, the leftist leaders of Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, and Mexico—respectively, Alberto Fernández, Luis Arce, Gustavo Petro, and Andrés Manuel López Obrador—expressed their \u0022deep concern over the recent events that resulted in the removal and detention of José Pedro Castillo Terrones, president of the Republic of Peru.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is not news to the world that President Castillo Terrones, from the day of his election, was the victim of anti-democratic harassment,\u0022 the presidents said. \u0022Our governments call on all the actors involved... to prioritize the will of the citizens that was pronounced at the polls.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022We exhort those in our [national] institutions to refrain from reversing the popular will expressed through free suffrage,\u0022 the statement added. \u0022We request that the authorities fully respect the human rights of President Pedro Castillo and that he be guaranteed judicial protection.\u0022\r\n\r\nProgressive Chilean President Gabriel Boric, on the other hand, called an attempt by Castillo to dissolve Peru\u0026#039;s Congress a \u0022rupture of the constitutional order,\u0022 while leftist Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Castillo\u0026#039;s removal was \u0022constitutional.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, Luis Otárola Peñaranda, the newly appointed Peruvian defense minister, announced a 30-day national emergency, a move he said means \u0022the suspension of the rights of assembly, inviolability of the home, freedom of movement, and personal freedom and security\u0022 in the Andean nation of 33.3 million inhabitants.\r\n\r\nThe emergency declaration came as protesters blocked the Pan-American Highway south of the capital Lima, as well as the airport in Cusco, a major tourist hub, resulting in canceled flights.\r\n\r\nDemonstrators also tried to reach the Congress building in Lima, according to The Washington Post, which reported that seven people, all of them teenagers, have been killed by state security forces, mostly in impoverished rural regions that strongly support Castillo.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDemonstrators are angry at the December 7 ouster and arrest of Castillo—a democratically elected former rural teacher and union organizer—by the country\u0026#039;s right-wing-controlled Congress. On Tuesday, Peruvian Supreme Court Judge César San Martín Castro rejected an appeal seeking Castillo\u0026#039;s release from prison.\r\n\r\nInfuriated by Castillo\u0026#039;s promise of deep social reforms and a new constitution, Peru\u0026#039;s oligarchs and the National Society of Industries, the country\u0026#039;s leading business group, long sought his removal.\r\n\r\n\u0022The oligarchic rulers of Peru could never accept that a rural schoolteacher and peasant leader could be brought into office by millions of poor, Black, and Indigenous people who saw their hope for a better future in Castillo,\u0022 Manolo De Los Santos, co-executive director of the People\u0026#039;s Forum, explained in People\u0026#039;s Dispatch.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCastillo was ousted from office, arrested, and charged with rebellion and conspiracy after he moved to dissolve Congress in a bid to preempt a legislative motion to dismiss him for \u0022permanent moral incapacity.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to attempting to dissolve Congress, Castillo also announced the start of an \u0022exceptional emergency government\u0022 in which he would rule by decree until a Constituent Assembly was assembled within nine months. The president also intended to impose a 10:00 pm curfew. None of these policies were implemented.\r\n\r\nVice President Dina Boluarte was installed as the new president on December 7. Peru\u0026#039;s sixth president in five years, Boluarte on Tuesday proposed to hold elections in April 2024.\r\n\r\nThe day after Boluarte took over, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols tweeted that \u0022the U.S. welcomes President Boluarte and looks forward to working with her administration to achieve a more democratic, prosperous, and secure region.\u0022\r\n\r\nNichols—who has also pushed for U.S. military intervention in Haiti—added that \u0022we applaud Peruvians as they unite in support of their democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe United States has a long history of supporting autocrats and intervention in the region, including during \u0022Operation Condor,\u0022 a coordinated effort by right-wing military dictatorships in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia, Paraguay, Brazil, and, later, Peru and Ecuador. The campaign against perceived leftist threats was characterized by kidnappings, torture, disappearances, and murder, and claimed an estimated 60,000 lives, according to human rights groups.\r\n\r\nLeftists around the world have condemned Castillo\u0026#039;s ouster and what the U.S. peace group CodePink called the new government\u0026#039;s \u0022violent campaign of terror against protesters.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We echo the demands of Peru\u0026#039;s popular movements and support their right to resist, defend their democracy, and demand justice for the victims of this violence,\u0022 the group said in a statement. \u0022We demand that the U.S. not interfere as Peruvians fight to stabilize their democracy.\u0022