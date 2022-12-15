Peru Civil Society Calls for National Strike as Unelected President Declares State of Emergency

Organized labor and progressive civil society groups in Peru are calling for a national strike as unelected interim President Dina Boluarte imposes a 30-day state of emergency in a bid to quell protests demanding her resignation and an end to the country\u0026#039;s neoliberal economic model.\r\n\r\nThousands of Peruvian workers have taken to the streets in recent days to push for the immediate dissolution of Congress, fresh elections, and the creation of a new constitution by a constituent assembly.\r\n\r\nThey are also advocating for the release of ousted leftist President Pedro Castillo, who was removed by the country\u0026#039;s deeply unpopular right-wing majority Congress and jailed last Wednesday in what critics describe as a U.S.-backed legislative coup. The state\u0026#039;s violent repression of demonstrators has left at least eight people dead.\r\n\r\n\u0022We declared ourselves in a popular insurgency against the coup d\u0026#039;état planned and perpetrated by Congress, the leadership of the armed forces, the mainstream media, and the judiciary, which acted as operators of economic groups,\u0022 the Agrarian and Rural Front of Peru (FARP) and the National Peoples\u0026#039; Assembly (ANP) said in a recent joint statement, teleSUR reported Thursday.\r\n\r\n\u0022On December 15, the working class across the country will take to the streets to demand the closure of Congress, general elections, and a new constitution. All power to the people!\u0022 the General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP) added, calling for an afternoon rally at Dos de Mayo Square in the capital of Lima.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProtests erupted last week after Peruvian lawmakers dismissed Castillo following his attempt to dissolve Congress. Prosecutors are seeking an 18-month prison sentence for Castillo, who remains incarcerated for allegedly fomenting a rebellion.\r\n\r\nCastillo and his defenders have portrayed his move to form an emergency government as a last-ditch effort to preempt his overthrow, which the country\u0026#039;s right-wing oligarchs had sought from the moment the former educator and union organizer upset Keiko Fujimori, daughter of the country\u0026#039;s former neoliberal dictator, in the 2021 presidential election.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The oligarchic rulers of Peru could never accept that a rural schoolteacher and peasant leader could be brought into office by millions of poor, Black, and Indigenous people who saw their hope for a better future in Castillo,\u0022 Manolo De Los Santos, co-executive director of the People\u0026#039;s Forum, wrote last week in People\u0026#039;s Dispatch.\r\n\r\nThat sentiment has been echoed by U.S.-based peace group CodePink and other progressives around the world. Among those who have condemned Castillo\u0026#039;s ouster and the ensuing bloodshed are current and former Latin American leaders, including ex-Bolivian President Evo Morales and ex-Honduran President Manuel Zelaya—both democratically elected leftists who became victims of U.S.-backed right-wing coups.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a joint statement published Tuesday, the leftist presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, and Mexico—respectively, Alberto Fernández, Luis Arce, Gustavo Petro, and Andrés Manuel López Obrador—expressed their \u0022deep concern over the recent events that resulted in the removal and detention of José Pedro Castillo Terrones, president of the Republic of Peru.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is not news to the world that President Castillo Terrones, from the day of his election, was the victim of anti-democratic harassment,\u0022 the presidents said. \u0022Our governments call on all the actors involved... to prioritize the will of the citizens that was pronounced at the polls.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We exhort those in our [national] institutions to refrain from reversing the popular will expressed through free suffrage,\u0022 the statement added. \u0022We request that the authorities fully respect the human rights of President Pedro Castillo and that he be guaranteed judicial protection.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe message from regional leaders came as Peruvian security forces escalated their crackdown against protesters, especially in the impoverished Andean region where support for Castillo, the son of illiterate peasant farmers, is strongest.\r\n\r\n\u0022The U.S. Embassy in Peru was incredibly quick to recognize the coup government in Peru but has been completely silent about the multiple killings and heavy repression by police,\u0022 De Los Santos tweeted Tuesday. \u0022The blood of those young Peruvians killed by the Boluarte regime is also on the hands of the U.S. government.\u0022