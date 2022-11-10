Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Extinction Rebellion private jet protest 11/10/22

Extinction Rebellion climate activists stage a November 10, 2022 protest against private jets at Farnborough Airport southwest of London in England. (Photo: Extinction Rebellion)

15 US Climate Activists Arrested at Global Protests Against Private Jets

"The rich are burning down the planet and the damage is irreversible," said one arrested climate scientist. "We must stop them. Banning private jets would be a start."

Brett Wilkins

Fifteen activists were arrested for shutting down the entrances to airports serving private jets across the United States on Thursday as part of worldwide climate protests led by groups including Extinction Rebellion, Scientist Rebellion, New York Communities for Change, and the New York City chapter of the youth-led Sunrise Movement.

"Taking a private jet while the planet is on fire is utter insanity."

According to a representative of New York Communities for Change, seven demonstrators were arrested at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey—the nation's busiest private jetport—while four activists were apprehended at Van Nuys Airport outside Los Angeles, and four protesters were taken into police custody at Wilson Air Terminal at Charlotte International Airport in North Carolina.

"The rich are burning down the planet and the damage is irreversible," climate scientist Peter Kalmus, who was arrested in Charlotte, said in a statement. "We must stop them. Banning private jets would be a start."

Referring to the billionaire founders of Amazon.com and Microsoft respectively, Scientist Rebellion member Gianluca Grimalda said: "It is obscene that Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates can fly their private jets tax-free, while global communities starve. It's only fair that wealthy polluters pay the most into climate loss and damage funds to help the most vulnerable countries adapt."

While private jets account for a tiny fraction of global greenhouse emissions, the world's richest 1% produce more than double the emissions of the poorest 50%, and a single billionaire produces a million times more emissions than an average person, as an Oxfam study reported by Common Dreams earlier this week explained.

Earlier this week, more than 100 activists were arrested during a similar protest against private jets in Amsterdam.

Related Content

Greenpeace activists block private jet in Amsterdam

Over 100 Climate Activists Arrested for Blocking Private Jets From Taking Off in Amsterdam

Jon Queally

"Taking a private jet while the planet is on fire is utter insanity," said Will Livernois, a bioelectronics researcher at the University of Washington who took part in a protest in Seattle on Thursday. "The science has been clear for half a century and we have not changed trajectory. The elite who have funded this crisis must pay back what they have taken from our world."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
COP27 protesters

Biden COP27 Pledges Called a 'Band-Aid on Damage That Threatens Our Collective Future'

"If President Biden is serious about the U.S. doing its part to 'avert climate hell,' he would deliver a plan to end the era of fossil fuels," said one campaigner.

Brett Wilkins ·

JBS Foods

'Horrendous': Labor Dept Accuses Company of Employing Dozens of Children at Slaughterhouses

"Taking advantage of children, exposing them to workplace dangers—and interfering with a federal investigation—demonstrates Packers Sanitation Services Inc.'s flagrant disregard for the law and for the wellbeing of young workers," said the Labor Department.

Julia Conley ·

The logo of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, is shown on a smartphone screen in Arlington, Virginia on February 10, 2022.

Warren Says Crypto Empire's Collapse Must Be 'Wake Up Call' for Regulators

"It's time for stronger rules and stronger enforcement to protect ordinary people," said the Massachusetts Democrat.

Kenny Stancil ·

Joe Biden announcing student loan debt relief portal

Biden Admin Halts Student Debt Relief Applications After Right-Wing Judge's Ruling

"We are not standing down," U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona vowed—but for now, the department's student debt relief web portal is blocked.

Brett Wilkins ·

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

'Take Some Ownership': AOC Hits Back After Defeated DCCC Chair Lashes Out

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney rejected Ocasio-Cortez's criticism of New York's "calcified political machine," which she said contributed to Democratic losses in the U.S. House.

Julia Conley ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.