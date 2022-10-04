Kenyan President Says 'Wind and Solar Energy Can Power the Development of Africa'

Recently elected Kenyan President William Ruto made the case Tuesday that while Africa is more vulnerable to the fossil fuel-driven climate crisis than other regions despite having done the least to cause it, \u0022the continent has the opportunity to lead the world and show that we do not need to destroy the climate to prosper.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The global transition to clean energy is now more urgent than ever.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have immense potential for renewable energy, and this abundance of wind and solar energy can power the development of Africa,\u0022 Ruto wrote in a Guardian opinion piece. \u0022Rather than trudging in the fossil fuel footsteps of those who went before, we can leapfrog this dirty energy and embrace the benefits of clean power.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Kenya is home to the world\u0026#039;s largest wind farm and our electricity supply is already 92% renewable, with 74% of our overall energy use powered by clean energy,\u0022 wrote Ruto, who reaffirmed his government\u0026#039;s commitment to shift the country to \u0022100% clean energy by 2030\u0022 and urged \u0022all African states to join us in this journey.\u0022\r\n\r\nRuto continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nPlummeting costs make clean energy the most economical choice. A report by the International Energy Agency [IEA] published last month showed that there are already more jobs globally in clean energy than fossil fuels, and its forecasts are for this gap to grow as more countries decarbonize. A transition to clean energy is a no-brainer. It will create jobs, protect local economies, and accelerate the sustainable industrialization of Africa.\r\n\r\nAs Africans, we will call for a rapid and just transition—delivering on the commitment by heads of state to double Africa\u0026#039;s installed energy capacity through renewables by 2030. Together, we can deliver energy access to almost half of Africa\u0026#039;s people, who remain underserved by the dirty energy systems of yesterday, by transitioning rapidly to the clean energy systems of the future.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Kenyan president\u0026#039;s essay channeled arguments long made by climate justice advocates in Africa and beyond.\r\n\r\nIn June, for instance, African activists urged officials to reject the IEA\u0026#039;s call for nations across the continent to swiftly extract and export their fossil gas reserves before the world ramps up its move to clean energy sources.\r\n\r\nRather than follow the IEA\u0026#039;s recommendation—which came a year after the Paris-based agency said that expanding coal, gas, and oil production globally is incompatible with slashing greenhouse gas pollution at the pace needed to maintain a livable climate—African policymakers should focus on \u0022implementing sustainable renewable energy solutions\u0022 as quickly as possible, they said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLooking ahead to the United Nations COP27 climate conference that begins next month in Egypt, Ruto noted that representatives from the continent will demand that wealthy nations provide \u0022the finance and technology needed by Africa to adapt to climate impacts, support those in need, and manage the energy transition.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Among the outcomes from this global gathering must be a financing framework that enables Africa\u0026#039;s planned and orderly transition from fossil fuels; supports our workers, communities, and national economies; and advances our development,\u0022 wrote Ruto. \u0022Finance and technology must be provided to our developing countries while enabling all African countries to accelerate our transition to clean energy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A transition to clean energy is a no-brainer. It will create jobs, protect local economies, and accelerate the sustainable industrialization of Africa.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The global transition to clean energy,\u0022 he added, \u0022is now more urgent than ever.\u0022\r\n\r\nRuto\u0026#039;s argument came one day after U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned, as he has many times before, that the world is in \u0022a life-or-death struggle for our own safety today and our survival tomorrow.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While climate chaos gallops ahead, climate action has stalled,\u0022 the U.N. chief said at a pre-COP meeting in Kinshasa, Congo. \u0022The actions of the wealthiest developed and emerging economies simply don\u0026#039;t add up. Taken together, current pledges and policies are shutting the door on our chance to limit global temperature rise to 2°C, let alone meet the [Paris agreement\u0026#039;s] 1.5°C goal.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs a recent report compiled by multiple environmental groups made clear, the fossil fuel industry\u0026#039;s plans to sink more than a trillion dollars into fossil fuel extraction in Africa over the next three decades would exacerbate the planet-heating emissions propelling deadly extreme weather across the globe and create \u0022stranded assets that leave behind unfunded cleanup, shortfalls of government revenue, and overnight job losses.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGuterres on Monday urged \u0022meaningful progress\u0022 at COP27 on two key issues. First, rich nations must step up to assist low-income nations already suffering losses and damages beyond their ability to adapt, he said, calling it a \u0022moral imperative that cannot be ignored\u0022 because a \u0022failure to act... will lead to more loss of trust and more climate damage.\u0022\r\n\r\nSecond, \u0022the world needs clarity from developed countries on where they are this year on the delivery of their $100 billion-a-year promise to support climate action in developing countries,\u0022 said Guterres. \u0022We need to see evidence of how they will double adaptation finance to at least $40 billion dollars in 2025, as agreed in Glasgow.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022On every climate front,\u0022 added the U.N. chief, \u0022the only solution is decisive action in solidarity.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Ruto reminded readers: \u0022The climate emergency is here and now. Across Kenya, communities today are suffering the consequences. Millions of Kenyans and millions more from the Horn of Africa are on the brink of famine due to devastating drought.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is not too late to respond,\u0022 stressed the Kenyan president, \u0022but to tackle this threat we must act urgently to keep the increase in global heating to below 1.5°C, help those most in need, and end our addiction to fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Wind turbines and solar panels are quick to construct and can generate and deliver power far more quickly and easily than a new oil rig, and with much less harm to our fragile climate,\u0022 he added. \u0022There is a better way to power the world\u0026#039;s economy. It is one that is fairer, cheaper, and less destructive to ourselves and our communities, to our families\u0026#039; future, and to the natural environment on which we all depend.\u0022