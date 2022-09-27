Walkouts Underway in Virginia Against Youngkin's Attack on Trans Students

Thousands of high school students walked out of classrooms across Virginia on Tuesday to protest a plan by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that critics say aims to repress transgender youth amid growing nationwide GOP-led attacks on LGBTQ+ rights.\r\n\r\n\u0022These policies are NOT about privacy, dignity, or respect. They are rooted in transphobia and seek to further harm trans and nonbinary kids.\u0022\r\n\r\nChanting \u0022trans rights are human rights,\u0022 \u0022DOE, let us be,\u0022 and other slogans, students at scores of schools took part in demonstrations calling for the rejection of model Virginia Department of Education policies proposed earlier this month by Youngkin that, if approved, would force schools to categorize pupils according to scientifically dubious notions of \u0022biological sex.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe proposed changes would reverse existing trans-affirming guidelines that some students have credited with saving their lives. In what some opponents have called another attempt to erase trans people, the proposal limits the definition of \u0022transgender student\u0022 to someone \u0022whose parent has requested in writing, due to their child\u0026#039;s persistent and sincere belief that his or her gender differs with his or her sex, that their child be so identified while at school.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re walking out today to make it clear to @GovernorVA that students can\u0026#039;t learn if we\u0026#039;re worried about abuse, harassment, depression, and our rights,\u0022 the advocacy group Pride Liberation Project, which organized the walkouts, said on Twitter. \u0022All we want is to be able to learn in an inclusive school that [lets] us thrive like every other student.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPride Liberation Project organizer Nat Sanghvi told Teen Vogue that \u0022as a minority student... I\u0026#039;ve found that schools can be some of the most safe places for people like me, and my initial reaction was just sheer shock\u0022 when she learned about Youngkin\u0026#039;s proposal.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s harming students,\u0022 the 17-year-old said of the model policies. \u0022It\u0026#039;s a clear attack at LGBTQI+ students across the state of Virginia. And if this does get [approved], it will impact every single student in Virginia.\u0022\r\n\r\nOthers expressed solidarity with the protesting students, with one parent tweeting, \u0022Virginia is for lovers, not for haters,\u0022 a riff on the commonwealth\u0026#039;s longtime tourism and travel slogan.\r\n\r\nThe abortion rights group REPRO Rising Virginia tweeted that Tuesday\u0026#039;s walkout \u0022once again proves the collective power that young people have. They are a VITAL part of our movement and should be treated as such!\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJosh Throneburg, a self-described \u0022Christian progressive\u0022 running as a Democrat to represent Virginia\u0026#039;s 5th U.S. Congressional District, blasted \u0022Youngkin\u0026#039;s cruel and regressive policies targeting trans youth.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is shameful to pin your political hopes on your willingness to harm an already marginalized group of kids,\u0022 he tweeted.\r\n\r\nAlthough entitled 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia\u0026#039;s Public Schools, critics say the proposed changes are meant to prevent the commonwealth\u0026#039;s roughly 4,000 transgender students from participating on sports teams or using restrooms, locker rooms, and other facilities that match their gender identity.\r\n\r\nUnder the proposal, any student name changes—including nicknames and even pronouns—must be approved by parents, while educators may refuse to call students by their preferred names if it violates their beliefs.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe model policies also suggest parents should be informed of a student\u0026#039;s gender identity—even if the pupil does not consent—raising fears among some trans youth that they could be outed.\r\n\r\nWhen asked in a recent interview what he would say to trans youth whose families who do not accept their gender identity, Youngkin replied, \u0022I would say, trust your parents.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, according to the latest survey conducted by the Trevor Project, an advocacy group, close to half of all LGBTQ+ youth considered ending their own lives, while 1 in 5 trans youth tried to kill themselves.\r\n\r\nLegal experts say Youngkin\u0026#039;s policies likely violate federal and state laws. In an interview last week with The Washington Post, employment and civil rights attorney Joshua Erlich said that the governor \u0022is trying to pick a political fight by attacking trans students, but his model policies are in conflict with recent court rulings,\u0022 which have determined that \u0022discrimination against transgender individuals is illegal discrimination on the basis of sex.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn Bostock v. Clayton County, for example, conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, wrote for the majority that it is \u0022clear\u0022 that the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibits employer discrimination against\u0026nbsp; LGBTQ+ people.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn another decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled that a transgender boy could use the boys\u0026#039; restrooms in his school—a case the Supreme Court declined to hear on appeal.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nUniversity of Richmond School of Law professor Jack Preis told the Post that teachers might not even be aware of a student\u0026#039;s \u0022biological sex\u0022—a term the directive does not define—due to ambiguous names or clothing.\r\n\r\n\u0022Privacy rights are going to prevent many teachers from even knowing whether or not they are teaching a trans student,\u0022 said Preis, who also noted that the policies don\u0026#039;t address intersex or nonbinary children. The latter may have U.S. passports or Virginia driver\u0026#039;s licenses showing their gender identity.\r\n\r\nYoungkin\u0026#039;s model policies won\u0026#039;t take effect until after a 30-day public comment period that began on Monday. As of early Tuesday afternoon, more than 20,000 public comments—most of them opposing the proposal—had been submitted.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSome school districts reached out to students and parents ahead of Tuesday\u0026#039;s walkouts. WTOP reports Loudon County parents received an email assuring them that their public school is a \u0022safe place for students to exercise their freedom of expression.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Students who choose to demonstrate will not be penalized,\u0022 the email added.\r\n\r\nTuesday\u0026#039;s protests occurred as legislatures and governors in Republican-controlled states have in recent years passed or proposed dozens of laws eliminating or limiting the rights of LGBTQ+—and especially transgender—youth, including restroom and sports bans.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn Texas, GOP Gov. Greg Abbott stoked fear, outrage, and resistance earlier this year when he ordered state officials to investigate gender-affirming healthcare as possible \u0022child abuse.\u0022