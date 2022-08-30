THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Millions come to Common Dreams for our one-of-a-kind reporting but less than 1% of readers ever makes a donation to support our work. Your donations are our lifeblood.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Common Dreams powers our progressive, nonprofit journalism with donations from readers like you. No ads and no paywall. Just people-powered journalism. Less than 1% of Common Dreams readers donate to support our work. Millions of people come to Common Dreams to get our one-of-a-kind reporting on issues the corporate media won’t touch. Imagine if just 2% of these readers chipped in during occasional campaigns like this one, we’d be all set for the rest of the year. Every single small gift makes an enormous difference. Your donations are our lifeblood. Please join the 1% that powers Common Dreams and donate today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

redwood forest

The Avenue of the Giants is surrounded by Humboldt Redwoods State Park—which has the largest remaining stand of old-growth redwoods in the world—in Humboldt County, California. (Photo: Kirt Edblom/flickr/cc)

'Protect These Giants,' Say 122K Public Comments Urging Biden to Conserve Old-Growth Forests

"By letting old-growth and mature trees grow, we'll be safeguarding carbon, clean water and air, and biodiversity," said one campaigner. "Our climate and future generations depend on it."

Brett Wilkins

A coalition of environmental groups on Tuesday delivered more than 122,000 public comments calling on the Biden administration to protect old-growth forests on public lands from logging as a key component of U.S. climate policy.

"There is no question that mature and old-growth trees are vital to the current health and livable future of our planet."

"Logging is the greatest immediate threat to the beautiful old trees and forests on our public lands," Randi Spivak, director of the Center for Biological Diversity's public lands program, said in a statement.

"Tens of thousands of people have told the Biden administration that they want these carbon-storing giants protected," she added. "By letting old-growth and mature trees grow, we'll be safeguarding carbon, clean water and air, and biodiversity. Our climate and future generations depend on it."

Blaine Miller-McFeeley, senior legislative representative at the advocacy group Earthjustice, said that "there is no question that mature and old-growth trees are vital to the current health and livable future of our planet. In the face of the worsening climate crisis, a federal rule must be established to protect these trees for future generations."

The deluge of public comments came in response to an executive order signed by President Joe Biden in April aimed at conserving and restoring the nation's forests, a directive that the climate advocacy group Food & Water Watch called "grossly inadequate" because it did not address fossil fuel extraction. The order required the government to "define, identify, and complete an inventory of old-growth and mature forests on federal lands."

"As thousands have clearly expressed during this comment period, creating a simple definition is a key first step, and the administration should now move forward swiftly to protect these giants from logging and all threats, before they are gone," Miller-McFeeley asserted.

The public messages call on the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Interior Department to define such mature and old-growth trees as at least 80 years old—by which time they have stored decades worth of planet-heating carbon—and declare them off-limits to logging, with limited exceptions for non-commercial use, from activities by Indigenous groups to fire prevention.

"The solution is simple and needs to be implemented as quickly as possible. We must protect our mature trees from logging and let them grow in our federal forestland," said Ellen Montgomery, director of the public lands campaign at Environment America.

"We urge the federal agencies to move quickly to create a durable rule that will enhance our forests' capacity to store carbon and conserve biodiversity," she added. "Our forests do it all. They filter our air and water, provide habitat for hundreds of species, and help us fight climate change. Our older forests are the real champs, performing all of these functions better than their younger counterparts. If we leave our 80-year-old trees and forests standing, they'll become more valuable every decade."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Mikhail Gorbachev

Mikhail Gorbachev, Who Presided Over End of Cold War and Soviet Empire, Dead at 91

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said Gorbachev "did more than any other individual to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War."

Brett Wilkins ·

Maryland resident receives the coronavirus vaccine

'Pandemic Is Far From Over': People's CDC Tells Congress to Fund Covid Response

"You must choose a healthier, more equitable pandemic response," the coalition wrote in a letter. "We all deserve better."

Kenny Stancil ·

redwood forest

'Protect These Giants,' Say 122K Public Comments Urging Biden to Conserve Old-Growth Forests

"By letting old-growth and mature trees grow, we'll be safeguarding carbon, clean water and air, and biodiversity," said one campaigner. "Our climate and future generations depend on it."

Brett Wilkins ·

Boy looking at smartphone

Passing 'Kids Code,' California Paves Way for Safer Digital World for US Children

"Children deserve to be protected wherever they are in the world, whether that's offline or online."

Julia Conley ·

Scientist Rebellion in Berlin

Climate Scientists Urge More Civil Disobedience to Signal 'How Deep in the Sh*t We Are'

New paper argues direct action "by scientists has the potential to cut through the myriad complexities... surrounding the climate crisis in a way that less visible and dispassionate evidence provision does not."

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Watchdog Leader: 'It Is Clear Why Barr Did Not Want the Public to See' Newly Released Trump Memo
  2. Ted Cruz Worries Working Class Might 'Get Off the Bong' and Vote After Student Debt Relief
  3. After $1.9 Trillion Giveaway to Rich, McConnell Calls Debt Relief for Working Class 'Slap in the Face'
  4. Student Loan Debt Is an American Malignancy Born of Ronald Reagan
  5. 'A True Danger to the Public Post Office': DeJoy Moves to Consolidate USPS Facilities
  6. AOC Says Congress Could Reverse Trump Tax Cuts to Cancel All Student Debt
  7. Billionaire Donor's Advice to GOP: Ramp Up Lies About Democrats' Tax Policies to Win Senate
  8. Republican AGs, Dark Money Groups Scheme to Sue Over Student Debt Relief
  9. 'All of Us Are Paying the Price' as Corporate Profits Surge to Record-High $2 Trillion
  10. 'This Is Nuts': Critics React as Fed Chair Justifies Coming 'Pain' for Working Families
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.